يشارك أكثر من 400 متطوع ومتطوعة في تنظيم منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة لموسم 2025-2026، التي تستضيفها مدينة جدة ضمن منظومة تشغيلية يقودها الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، بالتعاون مع اللجنة المحلية المنظمة لكأس آسيا «2027 السعودية».
وكان الاتحاد الآسيوي قد قرر إقامة جميع مواجهات دور الـ16 في منطقة الغرب بنظام مباراة واحدة (بدلًا من مباراتي ذهاب وإياب)، وفي ملاعب محايدة ضمن تجمع مركزي، حيث تقام مباريات دور الـ16 يومي 13 و14 أبريل، فيما تقام نهائيات البطولة (الأدوار النهائية) من (16 إلى 25) أبريل.
وتُقام مباريات دور الـ16 بنظام المباراة الواحدة على ملعبي مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية وملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل، بمشاركة نخبة من الأندية الآسيوية، حيث تشهد هذه المرحلة 4 مواجهات حاسمة على مدار يومين.
وتتوزع مهام المتطوعين على عدد من المسارات التنظيمية؛ تشمل استقبال الجماهير، وتنظيم الدخول، والإرشاد داخل الملاعب، ودعم الفرق المشاركة، إضافةً إلى المساندة في الجوانب اللوجستية والتشغيلية، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة التنظيم وتقديم تجربة جماهيرية ثرية.
ويأتي إشراك المتطوعين ضمن جهود اللجنة المحلية المنظمة، التي تتولى تنسيق الجهود الميدانية وتفعيل الكوادر الوطنية، بما يعكس كفاءة التخطيط والتشغيل في إدارة الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى.
وتعكس مشاركة المتطوعين مستوى الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية العمل التطوعي، ودوره في دعم الفعاليات الرياضية، بما يُعزز تكامل الجهود ويُسهم في إنجاح استضافة هذه المنافسات القارية.
وتُعد استضافة محافظة جدة لهذه المرحلة امتدادًا للنجاحات التي تحققها المملكة في تنظيم البطولات القارية والدولية، في ظل ما تتمتع به من بنية تحتية متقدمة ومنشآت رياضية حديثة، تسهم في تقديم تجربة متميزة للأندية والجماهير.
More than 400 male and female volunteers are participating in organizing the AFC Champions League elite competitions for the 2025-2026 season, hosted by the city of Jeddah as part of an operational framework led by the Asian Football Confederation, in collaboration with the local organizing committee for the "2027 Saudi Arabia" Asian Cup.
The Asian Football Confederation had decided to hold all matches of the Round of 16 in the western region in a single-match format (instead of home and away matches), at neutral venues within a central gathering, with the Round of 16 matches taking place on April 13 and 14, while the finals of the tournament (final stages) will be held from April 16 to 25.
The Round of 16 matches will be held in a single-match format at the King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadiums, featuring a selection of Asian clubs, with this stage witnessing 4 decisive matches over two days.
The volunteers' tasks are distributed across several organizational pathways, including welcoming fans, managing entry, providing guidance inside the stadiums, supporting the participating teams, as well as assisting in logistical and operational aspects, contributing to enhancing the quality of organization and providing a rich fan experience.
The involvement of volunteers is part of the efforts of the local organizing committee, which is responsible for coordinating field efforts and activating national personnel, reflecting the efficiency of planning and operations in managing major sporting events.
The participation of volunteers reflects the level of community awareness regarding the importance of volunteer work and its role in supporting sporting events, enhancing the integration of efforts and contributing to the success of hosting these continental competitions.
Hosting this stage in the province of Jeddah is an extension of the successes that the Kingdom is achieving in organizing continental and international championships, given its advanced infrastructure and modern sports facilities, which contribute to providing an exceptional experience for clubs and fans.