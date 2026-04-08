Al-Ahly striker Ivan Toney expressed his anger and dissatisfaction with the course of his team's match against Al-Fayha, which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City, as part of the 29th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League, pointing out the clear injustice the Al-Ahly club is facing this season due to refereeing.



Toney revealed that the fourth official, while reviewing the handball incident involving the Al-Fayha defender through VAR, directly told the coach and players of Al-Ahly to focus only on the Asian championship, which created a state of tension among the players: “The fourth official literally told us to focus only on the Asian championship.”



Toney continued to shed light on what he described as the ongoing injustice towards Al-Ahly this season: “We are clearly being wronged this season; this is obvious to everyone.” When asked who benefits from this injustice, he sarcastically replied: “What do you think? Who is the leading team that we are chasing?”



Toney also called for the full recordings that clarify the fourth official's instructions without any distortion, emphasizing the importance of transparency: “I demand the recordings that show the fourth official told us to focus on the Asian championship; we want them in full without distortion.”



The striker confirmed that having good referees and fair decisions would have a direct impact on Al-Ahly's chances of competing for the league title: “Yes, if there are good referees and fair decisions, we will have hope in competing for the league.”



Toney's statement was considered by many as “the statement of the season” as it reignited the controversy surrounding refereeing at a time when Al-Ahly is suffering from poor refereeing decisions this season, amidst fierce competition for the top spot in the Roshen Saudi Professional League, opening a wide discussion about the fairness of the whistle and its impact on the course of the championship.