أعرب مهاجم الأهلي إيفان توني عن غضبه واستيائه من مجريات مباراة فريقه أمام الفيحاء، التي انتهت بالتعادل 1-1 على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ضمن الجولة 29 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، مشيراً إلى وجود ظلم واضح يتعرض له النادي الأهلي هذا الموسم بسبب التحكيم.


وكشف توني أن الحكم الرابع أثناء مراجعة حكم المباراة محمد السماعيل حالة لمسة اليد على مدافع الفيحاء عبر تقنية VAR، قال لمدرب ولاعبي الأهلي بشكل مباشر ركزوا على البطولة الآسيوية فقط، ما أثار حالة من التوتر بين اللاعبين: «الحكم الرابع قال لنا بالحرف ركزوا على الآسيوية فقط».


وتابع توني تسليط الضوء على ما وصفه بالظلم المتواصل للأهلي هذا الموسم: «نحن نُظلم بشكل واضح هذا الموسم؛ هذا واضح للجميع». وعند سؤاله عن مصلحة من يقع عليها هذا الظلم، ردّ بسخرية موضحاً: «ما رأيك؟ من الفريق المتصدر ونلاحقه؟».


كما طالب توني بالكشف عن التسجيلات الكاملة التي توضح توجيهات الحكم الرابع دون أي تحريف، مشدداً على أهمية الشفافية: «أنا أطالب بالتسجيلات التي توضح أن الحكم الرابع قال لنا ركزوا على البطولة الآسيوية، نرغب بها كاملة دون تحريف».


وأكد المهاجم أن وجود حكام جيدين وقرارات عادلة سيكون له أثر مباشر على فرص الأهلي في المنافسة على لقب الدوري: «نعم، إذا كان هنالك حكام جيدون وقرارات عادلة سيكون لدينا أمل في المنافسة على الدوري».


تصريح توني اعتبره كثيرون «تصريح الموسم» إذ أعاد الجدل لملف التحكيم في الوقت الذي يشكو الأهلي هذا الموسم من سوء القرارات التحكيمية، وسط منافسة محتدمة على صدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، وتفتح نقاشاً واسعاً حول عدالة الصافرة وتأثيرها على مسار البطولة.