عاد الأهلي للتفريط بالنقاط بعد خروجه متعادلاً مع مضيفه الفيحاء بهدف لكل منهما، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 29 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للأهلي، وسدد إنزو كرة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء مرت فوق العارضة، ومن ثم سدد إيفان توني كرة من منتصف الملعب لمخادعة الحارس موسكيرا المتقدم عن مرماه لكن الكرة مرت بجوار القائم، ومن ثم احتسب حكم اللقاء محمد السماعيل ركلة جزاء للأهلي بداعي لمس الكرة يد لاعب الفيحاء فاشون ساكالا ولكن بعد العودة لتقنية الفيديو ألغى الحكم قراره، ومن هجمة منظمة لعب فراس البريكان كرة أرضية لزميله إنزو ميو ليسددها أرضية قوية ليغير إيفان توني اتجاهها لتسكن الشباك هدفاً أول للأهلي (د:36)، وفي الشوط الثاني نشط أداء الفيحاء ومن تمريرة ذكية من كريس سمولينغ من فوق الدفاع الأهلاوي لزميله جيسون ريميسيرو الذي سيطر على الكرة وسددها أرضية في المرمى هدف تعادل للفيحاء (د:53)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع لمست الكرة يد مدافع الفيحاء ميكيل فيلانويفا ولم يحتسبها الحكم السماعيل ركلة جزاء وسط احتجاجات أهلاوية مطالبين بالعودة لتقنية الفيديو وبالفعل عاد الحكم ولكنه لم يغير رأيه لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الأهلي التعادل السادس يوصل للنقطة 66 وفي المركز الثالث، فيما حقق الفيحاء التعادل السابع ووصل للنقطة 34 في المركز التاسع.