Al-Ahli has once again dropped points after drawing 1-1 with their hosts Al-Fayha in a match that took place at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, as part of the 29th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League).



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Ahli, with Enzo taking a powerful shot from outside the penalty area that went over the crossbar. Then, Ivan Toney attempted a shot from midfield to deceive the advancing goalkeeper Mosquera, but the ball went past the post. Subsequently, referee Mohammed Al-Sama'il awarded a penalty to Al-Ahli for a handball by Al-Fayha player Fashion Sakala. However, after reviewing the video technology, the referee overturned his decision. From an organized attack, Firas Al-Buraikan played a ground ball to his teammate Enzo Miyo, who struck a powerful low shot that Ivan Toney redirected into the net, scoring the first goal for Al-Ahli (36'). In the second half, Al-Fayha's performance improved, and from a clever pass by Chris Smalling over the Al-Ahli defense to his teammate Jason Remisero, who controlled the ball and shot it low into the net, equalizing for Al-Fayha (53'). In stoppage time, the ball touched the hand of Al-Fayha defender Mikel Villanueva, but referee Al-Sama'il did not award a penalty amid protests from Al-Ahli players demanding a review of the video technology. Indeed, the referee returned to the monitor but did not change his mind, ending the match in a 1-1 draw.



With this result, Al-Ahli achieves their sixth draw, reaching 66 points and remaining in third place, while Al-Fayha records their seventh draw, reaching 34 points in ninth place.