عاد الأهلي للتفريط بالنقاط بعد خروجه متعادلاً مع مضيفه الفيحاء بهدف لكل منهما، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 29 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للأهلي، وسدد إنزو كرة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء مرت فوق العارضة، ومن ثم سدد إيفان توني كرة من منتصف الملعب لمخادعة الحارس موسكيرا المتقدم عن مرماه لكن الكرة مرت بجوار القائم، ومن ثم احتسب حكم اللقاء محمد السماعيل ركلة جزاء للأهلي بداعي لمس الكرة يد لاعب الفيحاء فاشون ساكالا ولكن بعد العودة لتقنية الفيديو ألغى الحكم قراره، ومن هجمة منظمة لعب فراس البريكان كرة أرضية لزميله إنزو ميو ليسددها أرضية قوية ليغير إيفان توني اتجاهها لتسكن الشباك هدفاً أول للأهلي (د:36)، وفي الشوط الثاني نشط أداء الفيحاء ومن تمريرة ذكية من كريس سمولينغ من فوق الدفاع الأهلاوي لزميله جيسون ريميسيرو الذي سيطر على الكرة وسددها أرضية في المرمى هدف تعادل للفيحاء (د:53)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع لمست الكرة يد مدافع الفيحاء ميكيل فيلانويفا ولم يحتسبها الحكم السماعيل ركلة جزاء وسط احتجاجات أهلاوية مطالبين بالعودة لتقنية الفيديو وبالفعل عاد الحكم ولكنه لم يغير رأيه لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الأهلي التعادل السادس يوصل للنقطة 66 وفي المركز الثالث، فيما حقق الفيحاء التعادل السابع ووصل للنقطة 34 في المركز التاسع.
Al-Ahli has once again dropped points after drawing 1-1 with their hosts Al-Fayha in a match that took place at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, as part of the 29th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League).
The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Ahli, with Enzo taking a powerful shot from outside the penalty area that went over the crossbar. Then, Ivan Toney attempted a shot from midfield to deceive the advancing goalkeeper Mosquera, but the ball went past the post. Subsequently, referee Mohammed Al-Sama'il awarded a penalty to Al-Ahli for a handball by Al-Fayha player Fashion Sakala. However, after reviewing the video technology, the referee overturned his decision. From an organized attack, Firas Al-Buraikan played a ground ball to his teammate Enzo Miyo, who struck a powerful low shot that Ivan Toney redirected into the net, scoring the first goal for Al-Ahli (36'). In the second half, Al-Fayha's performance improved, and from a clever pass by Chris Smalling over the Al-Ahli defense to his teammate Jason Remisero, who controlled the ball and shot it low into the net, equalizing for Al-Fayha (53'). In stoppage time, the ball touched the hand of Al-Fayha defender Mikel Villanueva, but referee Al-Sama'il did not award a penalty amid protests from Al-Ahli players demanding a review of the video technology. Indeed, the referee returned to the monitor but did not change his mind, ending the match in a 1-1 draw.
With this result, Al-Ahli achieves their sixth draw, reaching 66 points and remaining in third place, while Al-Fayha records their seventh draw, reaching 34 points in ninth place.