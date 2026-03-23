حظي القميص الأساسي الجديد للمنتخب السعودي، المخصص لمنافسات كأس العالم 2026، بتفاعل جماهيري واسع عقب الكشف عنه عبر الحساب الرسمي للمنتخب على منصة إكس، في خطوة تعكس تنامي الحضور البصري للهوية الوطنية في المحافل الرياضية العالمية.


وكان المنتخب قد أعلن عن القميص الجديد، بتصميم أبيض أنيق يتخلله نسيج مستوحى من «الشماغ» السعودي، مع لمسات خضراء وذهبية تعزز البعد الرمزي للهوية الثقافية. وجاءت الحملة البصرية المصاحبة لتبرز عدداً من نجوم المنتخب، من بينهم سلمان الفرج وسعود عبدالحميد وفراس البريكان وصالح الشهري وعبدالإله العمري، في لقطات فردية وجماعية عكست روح الانتماء والتماسك داخل الفريق.


ولم يقتصر صدى الإعلان على الجانب البصري فحسب، بل امتد ليشمل تفاعلاً جماهيرياً لافتاً، حيث عبّر المتابعون عن إعجابهم الكبير بالتصميم، واصفين إياه بـ«الفخم» و«الأسطوري» و«المبهر»، في إشادة مباشرة بقدرة القميص على تجسيد الهوية الوطنية بروح عصرية. وبرز في التعليقات تقدير واضح لفكرة استلهام «الشماغ» كرمز ثقافي، إذ اعتبرها كثيرون نقلة نوعية في ربط التراث المحلي بالتصميم الرياضي الحديث.


كما حظيت الصور الترويجية بإشادات خاصة، لا سيما تلك التي ظهر فيها اللاعبون بهيئة قيادية، حيث رأى متابعون أن بعض اللقطات – خصوصاً لـسلمان الفرج – تعكس «هيبة وشخصية المنتخب»، في دلالة على نجاح الرسائل البصرية المصاحبة للإطلاق.


ورغم الغالبية الإيجابية، برزت بعض الملاحظات البنّاءة التي تمحورت حول تفاصيل دقيقة، من بينها اقتراحات بتغيير لون الشعار إلى الأخضر لتعزيز الانسجام البصري، إلى جانب آراء تتعلق بتصميم الشورت والجوارب، وأخرى انتقدت وتيرة تغيير الأطقم بشكل متكرر. إلا أن هذه الملاحظات لم تحجب حالة الإجماع العام على جودة التصميم وتميزه.


ويعكس هذا التفاعل، الذي حصد نسب مشاهدة وتفاعل مرتفعة خلال وقت وجيز، حجم الترقب الجماهيري لمشاركة المنتخب في البطولة القادمة التي تستضيفها الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، كما يؤكد نجاح التوجه نحو دمج العناصر التراثية في الأزياء الرياضية الحديثة، بما يعزز الحضور الثقافي السعودي على الساحة الدولية.


ومع اقتراب الاستحقاق العالمي، تتجه الأنظار إلى الظهور الأول للمنتخب بالقميص الجديد في المنافسات الرسمية والودية، وسط آمال بأن يواكب الأداء داخل الملعب هذا الزخم الجماهيري المتصاعد، ويترجم رمزية «الأصالة والفخر» إلى نتائج ملموسة.