The new primary jersey of the Saudi national team, designated for the 2026 World Cup competitions, has received widespread public engagement following its unveiling on the official team account on the X platform, in a move that reflects the growing visual presence of national identity in global sports arenas.



The team announced the new jersey, featuring an elegant white design interwoven with a fabric inspired by the Saudi "ghutrah," complemented by green and gold touches that enhance the symbolic dimension of cultural identity. The accompanying visual campaign showcased several team stars, including Salman Al-Faraj, Saud Abdulhamid, Feras Al-Breikan, Saleh Al-Shehri, and Abdulilah Al-Amri, in individual and group shots that reflected the spirit of belonging and cohesion within the team.



The impact of the announcement was not limited to the visual aspect alone; it extended to notable public interaction, as followers expressed their great admiration for the design, describing it as "luxurious," "legendary," and "stunning," in a direct tribute to the jersey's ability to embody national identity with a modern spirit. There was a clear appreciation in the comments for the idea of drawing inspiration from the "ghutrah" as a cultural symbol, with many considering it a qualitative leap in linking local heritage with modern sports design.



The promotional images also received special praise, particularly those featuring the players in leadership poses, as followers noted that some shots—especially of Salman Al-Faraj—reflect the "dignity and character of the team," indicating the success of the accompanying visual messages at the launch.



Despite the overall positive reception, some constructive feedback emerged, focusing on detailed aspects, including suggestions to change the logo color to green to enhance visual harmony, alongside opinions regarding the design of the shorts and socks, and others criticizing the frequency of changing kits. However, these remarks did not overshadow the general consensus on the quality and uniqueness of the design.



This interaction, which garnered high viewership and engagement rates in a short time, reflects the public anticipation for the team's participation in the upcoming tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and confirms the success of the approach to integrate heritage elements into modern sportswear, thereby enhancing the Saudi cultural presence on the international stage.



As the global event approaches, all eyes are on the team's first appearance in the new jersey in both official and friendly competitions, amid hopes that the on-field performance will match this rising public momentum and translate the symbolism of "authenticity and pride" into tangible results.