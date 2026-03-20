The Palestinian Football Association announced on Thursday that it was unable to play two friendly matches against the national teams of Mauritania and Benin in Morocco this month, as part of the preparations for the 2027 Asian Cup, due to "the current circumstances in the region."



The association clarified in a statement published on its official social media accounts that "the participation of the national team in the friendly gathering in Morocco, where it was scheduled to face the Mauritanian and Beninese teams during the international break in March, is no longer possible."



The statement added that "the current regional circumstances, along with challenges related to travel and airport closures, prevented the completion of arrangements for the team's participation as required."



The Palestinian team, which has secured its spot in the 2027 Asian Cup scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of next year, relies on players, most of whom play in Gulf clubs.