أعلن الاتحاد الفلسطيني لكرة القدم، الخميس، أنه لم يتمكن من خوض مباراتين وديتين ضد منتخبي موريتانيا وبنين في المغرب خلال الشهر الحالي، في إطار الاستعدادات لكأس آسيا 2027، بسبب «الظروف الراهنة في المنطقة».


وأوضح الاتحاد في بيان نشره عبر حساباته الرسمية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أن «مشاركة المنتخب الوطني الأول في التجمع الودي بالمغرب، الذي كان مقرراً أن يواجه فيه منتخب موريتانيا ومنتخب بنين خلال فترة التوقف الدولي لشهر مارس، لم تعد ممكنة».


وأضاف البيان أن «الظروف الإقليمية الحالية، بالإضافة إلى التحديات المتعلقة بالسفر وإغلاق المطارات، حالت دون إتمام ترتيبات مشاركة بعثة المنتخب بالشكل المطلوب».


ويعتمد منتخب فلسطين، الذي ضمن مقعده في كأس آسيا 2027 المقررة في السعودية بداية العام القادم، على لاعبين معظمهم ينشطون في أندية خليجية.