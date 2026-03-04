يتفوق فريق الرياض تاريخياً على نظيره ضمك في دوري روشن للمحترفين، بعدما حافظ على سجله خاليا من أي خسارة في جميع المواجهات التي جمعتهما ضمن المسابقة، حيث تقابل الفريقان خمس مرات في دوري المحترفين، نجح الرياض في تحقيق الفوز في مباراة واحدة، بينما حسم التعادل في أربع مواجهات، ليؤكد أفضليته الرقمية أمام ضمك حتى الآن.
وسجل هجوم الرياض خلال تلك اللقاءات ستة أهداف، مقابل خمسة أهداف استقبلتها شباكه، في مباريات اتسمت بالتقارب والندية، مع أفضلية طفيفة للفريق العاصمي على مستوى النتائج والأرقام.
ويدخل الرياض المواجهة المقررة غدا (الخميس) ضمن الجولة الـ 25 من دوري روشن، بمعنويات مرتفعة مستندا إلى هذا التفوق التاريخي، في حين يتطلع ضمك إلى كسر السلسلة وتحقيق أول انتصار له أمام الرياض في دوري المحترفين.
The Riyadh team historically outperforms its counterpart Damak in the Roshen Professional League, having maintained a record free of any losses in all encounters between them in the competition. The two teams have faced each other five times in the Professional League, with Riyadh winning one match, while four matches ended in a draw, confirming its numerical superiority over Damak so far.
Riyadh's attack scored six goals during these encounters, compared to five goals conceded, in matches characterized by closeness and competitiveness, with a slight advantage for the capital team in terms of results and statistics.
Riyadh enters the scheduled match tomorrow (Thursday) in the 25th round of the Roshen League with high morale, relying on this historical superiority, while Damak aims to break the streak and achieve its first victory against Riyadh in the Professional League.