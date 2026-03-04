يتفوق فريق الرياض تاريخياً على نظيره ضمك في دوري روشن للمحترفين، بعدما حافظ على سجله خاليا من أي خسارة في جميع المواجهات التي جمعتهما ضمن المسابقة، حيث تقابل الفريقان خمس مرات في دوري المحترفين، نجح الرياض في تحقيق الفوز في مباراة واحدة، بينما حسم التعادل في أربع مواجهات، ليؤكد أفضليته الرقمية أمام ضمك حتى الآن.


وسجل هجوم الرياض خلال تلك اللقاءات ستة أهداف، مقابل خمسة أهداف استقبلتها شباكه، في مباريات اتسمت بالتقارب والندية، مع أفضلية طفيفة للفريق العاصمي على مستوى النتائج والأرقام.


ويدخل الرياض المواجهة المقررة غدا (الخميس) ضمن الجولة الـ 25 من دوري روشن، بمعنويات مرتفعة مستندا إلى هذا التفوق التاريخي، في حين يتطلع ضمك إلى كسر السلسلة وتحقيق أول انتصار له أمام الرياض في دوري المحترفين.