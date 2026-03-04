The Riyadh team historically outperforms its counterpart Damak in the Roshen Professional League, having maintained a record free of any losses in all encounters between them in the competition. The two teams have faced each other five times in the Professional League, with Riyadh winning one match, while four matches ended in a draw, confirming its numerical superiority over Damak so far.



Riyadh's attack scored six goals during these encounters, compared to five goals conceded, in matches characterized by closeness and competitiveness, with a slight advantage for the capital team in terms of results and statistics.



Riyadh enters the scheduled match tomorrow (Thursday) in the 25th round of the Roshen League with high morale, relying on this historical superiority, while Damak aims to break the streak and achieve its first victory against Riyadh in the Professional League.