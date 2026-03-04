كشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ»أن الإدارة الوحداوية استبعدت من حساباتها تجديد عقد اللاعب سعيد المولد لكثرة إصاباته وعدم قدرته على المشاركة مع الفريق بشكل مستمر في مباريات الفريق، وشرعت الإدارة في البحث عن «ظهير أيمن» يحل مكانه خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة، وأكد التقرير الفني الذي رفعه الجهاز الفني، أن الفريق بحاجة لدعم صفوفه بلاعبين (حارس وظهير أيمن ومحور وصانع لعب ومهاجم).


من جهة أخرى سوف تصرف إدارة النادي مكافأة للاعبين قبل مواجهة الزلفي يوم الأحد القادم في الزلفي في الجولة 26 من منافسات الجولة الـ25 من دوري الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين، بعد فوزهم المستحق على الطائي بنتيجة ثلاثة أهداف مقابل لا شيء في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية بمكة المكرمة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الماضية، ليرتفع رصيد الوحدة على إثرها للنقطة (32) في المركز العاشر.