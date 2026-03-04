Sources revealed to "Okaz" that the Al-Wehda administration has excluded renewing the contract of player Saeed Al-Mawlid due to his frequent injuries and inability to participate continuously with the team in matches. The administration has begun searching for a "right back" to replace him during the upcoming summer transfer window. The technical report submitted by the coaching staff confirmed that the team needs to strengthen its squad with players (a goalkeeper, a right back, a defensive midfielder, a playmaker, and a striker).



On another note, the club's management will grant a bonus to the players before the match against Al-Zulfi next Sunday in Zulfi during the 26th round of the 25th round of the First Division Professional League, following their well-deserved victory over Al-Tai with a score of three goals to none in the match held at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Mecca, as part of the last round's competitions, raising Al-Wehda's points to (32) in the tenth position.