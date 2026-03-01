وافق مجلس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم، على حزمة من التعديلات بهدف تسريع وتيرة المباريات والحد من إضاعة الوقت على أن تدخل هذه التغييرات حيز التنفيذ في كأس العالم 2026 وفي كافة البطولات الأخرى حول العالم.


ويُعد توسيع نطاق مبدأ العد التنازلي ليشمل رميات التماس وركلات المرمى إحدى أهم القواعد الجديدة.


وتقرر توسيع نظام العدّ التنازلي ليشمل رميات التماس وركلات المرمى، وسيبدأ الحكم عدًا مرئيًا لمدة خمس ثوانٍ في حال وجود تأخير متعمد، وإذا لم تُستأنف اللعبة قبل انتهاء العدّ، تُمنح رمية التماس للفريق المنافس، بينما تتحول ركلة المرمى المتأخرة إلى ركلة ركنية ضده.


وسيتم منح اللاعبين المستبدلين عشر ثوانٍ فقط لمغادرة الملعب فور رفع أرقام قمصانهم على اللوحة أو إشارة الحكم بالاستبدال، وفي حال عدم التزامهم بذلك، سيضطر اللاعب البديل للانتظار حتى التوقف التالي بعد مرور دقيقة واحدة من اللعب رغم أنه لا يزال يتعين على اللاعب المستبدل أن يغادر الملعب فورًا.


وفي حال تلقى لاعب علاجًا داخل أرض الملعب وأدى ذلك إلى إيقاف المباراة، فسيُطلب منه مغادرة الملعب لمدة دقيقة كاملة بعد استئناف اللعب، بهدف تقليل التوقفات غير الضرورية.