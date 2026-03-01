The International Football Association Board has approved a package of amendments aimed at speeding up the pace of matches and reducing time-wasting, with these changes set to take effect in the 2026 World Cup and in all other tournaments around the world.



One of the most important new rules is the expansion of the countdown principle to include throw-ins and goal kicks.



The countdown system will be expanded to include throw-ins and goal kicks, with the referee starting a visible countdown of five seconds in the event of deliberate delay. If the game does not resume before the countdown ends, a throw-in will be awarded to the opposing team, while a delayed goal kick will turn into a corner kick against them.



Substituted players will only be given ten seconds to leave the field immediately after their shirt numbers are raised on the board or the referee signals for the substitution. If they do not comply, the substitute player will have to wait until the next stoppage after one minute of play, although the substituted player must still leave the field immediately.



If a player receives treatment on the field and this leads to a stoppage in play, they will be required to leave the field for a full minute after play resumes, in order to reduce unnecessary stoppages.