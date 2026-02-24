تحوّل يوم متابعة مباراة في الدوري الإيطالي إلى حادثة مأساوية، عندما تعرض مشجع نابولي، البالغ من العمر 40 عامًا، للطعن على يد زوجته إثر جدل وسوء فهم مرتبط بالغضب من قرارات تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR).


وطبقا لصحيفة «ماركا»، وقعت الحادثة في حي كابوديمونتي في نابولي خلال مباراة فريقه أمام أتالانتا، التي انتهت بفوز الضيوف 2-1. وفقًا لتقارير الشرطة، كان المشجع مستاءً منذ البداية من قرارات الحكم، ولا سيما إلغاء ركلة جزاء كانت قد احتُسبت لصالح نابولي، ما أثار غضبه واندفاعه بالسباب تجاه الشاشة.


سوء الفهم وقع عندما فسّرت زوجته، البالغة من العمر 35 عامًا، تلك الصيحات على أنها إهانات شخصية موجهة إليها، فتصاعد الخلاف إلى مواجهات عنيفة. بحسب «ماركا»، نقلا عن مصادر رسمية بإيطاليا، بدأ الأمر برمي الزوجة لمقص تجاهه، قبل أن تتطور الأوضاع وتقوم باستخدام سكين مطبخ، ما أدى إلى إصابته في الجانب الأيسر من جسده. رغم إصابته ونزيفه، تمكن الضحية من الاتصال بخدمات الطوارئ (112 و118).


وصل عناصر الكارابينييري (قوات الدرك الوطني الإيطالية) إلى مكان الحادثة ليجدوا مشهدًا فوضويًا، حيث كانت الزوجة تلقي بالسكاكين بشكل متواصل، أحدها علق في الجدار. وأُلقي القبض عليها بتهم عدة، تشمل العنف الأسري والاعتداء المشدد وحيازة الأسلحة البيضاء بطريقة غير قانونية.


ونُقل المصاب إلى مستشفى أوسبيدالي ديل ماري، حيث أكّد الطاقم الطبي أن حياته ليست في خطر، مع التأكيد على أهمية التدخل الطبي الفوري في حالات الطعن.


ورغم أن المشجعين غالبًا ما يفرغون إحباطهم على الفرق أو الحكام، إلا أن هذه الحادثة تظهر كيف يمكن للأمور أن تخرج عن السيطرة بسرعة عندما يفقد الناس السيطرة على انفعالاتهم.


وستكون حادثة نابولي عبرةً لعشاق الرياضة والعائلات على حدٍ سواء خصوصا في إيطاليا.


يُذكر أن نابولي يحتل حاليًا المركز الثالث في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي، بفارق 14 نقطة عن المتصدر إنتر ميلان، وسط موسم مليء بالتحديات والضغوط على الفريق وجماهيره على حد سواء.