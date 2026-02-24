تحوّل يوم متابعة مباراة في الدوري الإيطالي إلى حادثة مأساوية، عندما تعرض مشجع نابولي، البالغ من العمر 40 عامًا، للطعن على يد زوجته إثر جدل وسوء فهم مرتبط بالغضب من قرارات تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد (VAR).
وطبقا لصحيفة «ماركا»، وقعت الحادثة في حي كابوديمونتي في نابولي خلال مباراة فريقه أمام أتالانتا، التي انتهت بفوز الضيوف 2-1. وفقًا لتقارير الشرطة، كان المشجع مستاءً منذ البداية من قرارات الحكم، ولا سيما إلغاء ركلة جزاء كانت قد احتُسبت لصالح نابولي، ما أثار غضبه واندفاعه بالسباب تجاه الشاشة.
سوء الفهم وقع عندما فسّرت زوجته، البالغة من العمر 35 عامًا، تلك الصيحات على أنها إهانات شخصية موجهة إليها، فتصاعد الخلاف إلى مواجهات عنيفة. بحسب «ماركا»، نقلا عن مصادر رسمية بإيطاليا، بدأ الأمر برمي الزوجة لمقص تجاهه، قبل أن تتطور الأوضاع وتقوم باستخدام سكين مطبخ، ما أدى إلى إصابته في الجانب الأيسر من جسده. رغم إصابته ونزيفه، تمكن الضحية من الاتصال بخدمات الطوارئ (112 و118).
وصل عناصر الكارابينييري (قوات الدرك الوطني الإيطالية) إلى مكان الحادثة ليجدوا مشهدًا فوضويًا، حيث كانت الزوجة تلقي بالسكاكين بشكل متواصل، أحدها علق في الجدار. وأُلقي القبض عليها بتهم عدة، تشمل العنف الأسري والاعتداء المشدد وحيازة الأسلحة البيضاء بطريقة غير قانونية.
ونُقل المصاب إلى مستشفى أوسبيدالي ديل ماري، حيث أكّد الطاقم الطبي أن حياته ليست في خطر، مع التأكيد على أهمية التدخل الطبي الفوري في حالات الطعن.
ورغم أن المشجعين غالبًا ما يفرغون إحباطهم على الفرق أو الحكام، إلا أن هذه الحادثة تظهر كيف يمكن للأمور أن تخرج عن السيطرة بسرعة عندما يفقد الناس السيطرة على انفعالاتهم.
وستكون حادثة نابولي عبرةً لعشاق الرياضة والعائلات على حدٍ سواء خصوصا في إيطاليا.
يُذكر أن نابولي يحتل حاليًا المركز الثالث في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي، بفارق 14 نقطة عن المتصدر إنتر ميلان، وسط موسم مليء بالتحديات والضغوط على الفريق وجماهيره على حد سواء.
The day of following a match in the Italian league turned into a tragic incident when a 40-year-old Napoli fan was stabbed by his wife after a dispute and misunderstanding related to anger over the decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
According to the newspaper "Marca," the incident occurred in the Capodimonte neighborhood of Naples during his team's match against Atalanta, which ended with the visitors winning 2-1. According to police reports, the fan was upset from the beginning about the referee's decisions, particularly the cancellation of a penalty that had been awarded to Napoli, which fueled his anger and led him to shout obscenities at the screen.
The misunderstanding occurred when his 35-year-old wife interpreted those shouts as personal insults directed at her, escalating the disagreement into violent confrontations. According to "Marca," citing official sources in Italy, it began with the wife throwing scissors at him before the situation escalated and she used a kitchen knife, resulting in an injury to the left side of his body. Despite his injury and bleeding, the victim managed to call emergency services (112 and 118).
Carabinieri (Italian national gendarmerie) arrived at the scene to find a chaotic scene, where the wife was continuously throwing knives, one of which was lodged in the wall. She was arrested on multiple charges, including domestic violence, aggravated assault, and illegal possession of bladed weapons.
The injured man was taken to Ospedali del Mare, where medical staff confirmed that his life was not in danger, emphasizing the importance of immediate medical intervention in stabbing cases.
Although fans often vent their frustrations on teams or referees, this incident shows how quickly things can spiral out of control when people lose control of their emotions.
The Naples incident will serve as a lesson for sports enthusiasts and families alike, especially in Italy.
It is worth mentioning that Napoli is currently in third place in the Italian league standings, 14 points behind leaders Inter Milan, amid a season filled with challenges and pressures on both the team and its fans.