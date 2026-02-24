The day of following a match in the Italian league turned into a tragic incident when a 40-year-old Napoli fan was stabbed by his wife after a dispute and misunderstanding related to anger over the decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



According to the newspaper "Marca," the incident occurred in the Capodimonte neighborhood of Naples during his team's match against Atalanta, which ended with the visitors winning 2-1. According to police reports, the fan was upset from the beginning about the referee's decisions, particularly the cancellation of a penalty that had been awarded to Napoli, which fueled his anger and led him to shout obscenities at the screen.



The misunderstanding occurred when his 35-year-old wife interpreted those shouts as personal insults directed at her, escalating the disagreement into violent confrontations. According to "Marca," citing official sources in Italy, it began with the wife throwing scissors at him before the situation escalated and she used a kitchen knife, resulting in an injury to the left side of his body. Despite his injury and bleeding, the victim managed to call emergency services (112 and 118).



Carabinieri (Italian national gendarmerie) arrived at the scene to find a chaotic scene, where the wife was continuously throwing knives, one of which was lodged in the wall. She was arrested on multiple charges, including domestic violence, aggravated assault, and illegal possession of bladed weapons.



The injured man was taken to Ospedali del Mare, where medical staff confirmed that his life was not in danger, emphasizing the importance of immediate medical intervention in stabbing cases.



Although fans often vent their frustrations on teams or referees, this incident shows how quickly things can spiral out of control when people lose control of their emotions.



The Naples incident will serve as a lesson for sports enthusiasts and families alike, especially in Italy.



It is worth mentioning that Napoli is currently in third place in the Italian league standings, 14 points behind leaders Inter Milan, amid a season filled with challenges and pressures on both the team and its fans.