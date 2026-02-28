Amid the attacks between Israel and Iran, a senior Iranian official confirmed that all "U.S. assets and interests in the Middle East have become legitimate targets."



He stated in remarks today (Saturday) that all red lines have fallen after the "U.S.-Israeli aggression."



Scenarios That Were Not Previously Considered



He added that scenarios that were not previously considered have now become a reality, stating clearly to Israel to prepare for what is coming, as our response will be public and there will be no red lines.



For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the launch of a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. In a statement reported by the Iranian Radio and Television Organization, it said: "In response to the criminal aggression, the first wave of large-scale attacks with Iranian missiles and drones on the occupied territories has begun," referring to Israel.



The Israeli army confirmed it was countering rocket attacks launched from Iranian territory towards various areas in Israel.



Simultaneously, Bahrain announced that a missile attack targeted the U.S. Fifth Fleet service center in the Al-Jufair area. Sirens sounded near the U.S. Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.



The Qatari government sent a warning via mobile phones advising citizens to stay away from military facilities and to remain in their places.



An explosion was heard in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, and in Kuwait as well, according to reports from Agence France-Presse.



Preemptive Israeli Attack



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the start of a preemptive attack against Iran, adding that an immediate state of emergency has been imposed throughout Israel.



He added that Israeli airspace has been closed, and all activities have been suspended.



Simultaneously, sirens sounded in several Israeli areas after detecting missile launches from Iran.



Sources reported the detection of Iranian missiles launched towards northern Israel, including Safed and Haifa, and targeting Tel Aviv with several Iranian missiles.



They also indicated the sound of sirens in Jordan and the hearing of an explosion in Bahrain. The Israeli army announced that it had detected the launch of three waves of Iranian missiles towards the north and south.



Preparation for the Operation a Month Ago



An Israeli defense official clarified that the military operation against Iran had been prepared for months, with its timing coordinated with the U.S. weeks ago.



Israeli sources revealed that the first phase of the attacks could last for four days, considering it a continuation of the 12-day war launched last summer. An American source stated that the current U.S. military campaign could last about 10 days, according to CBS News.



In contrast, an Iranian official confirmed that his country is responding overwhelmingly and strongly to the attacks. The Revolutionary Guard announced that it had begun a counterattack with missiles and drones after several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran, with columns of smoke rising, as three explosions were reported in central Tehran, while several missiles fell on University Street and the Republic area in Tehran, according to local media.



Targeting Ministries and Military Bases



Reports indicated the targeting of the Ministry of Intelligence in the Iranian capital. They added that explosions were heard in eastern and western Tehran, where some Revolutionary Guard bases are located.



The strikes also targeted Qom, Isfahan, and the Kermanshah area, which is geographically closest to Israel, as well as Karaj and the city of Tabriz.



An Israeli attack targeted military bases in Jahbar and Konarak in southeastern Iran. Israeli media noted that one of the airstrikes targeted the presidential headquarters in Tehran, adding that several assassinations were carried out, and there were reports of mobile phone line disruptions in parts of eastern and western Tehran and weak internet connectivity in some areas.



It is worth noting that these developments came after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the Iranian positions in the nuclear negotiations yesterday evening (Friday), emphasizing that he would not accept any form of enrichment inside Iran.