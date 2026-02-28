على وقع الهجمات بين إسرائيل وإيران، أكد مسؤول إيراني رفيع أن كل «أصول ومصالح أمريكا في الشرق الأوسط باتت أهدافاً مشروعة».


وقال في تصريحات، اليوم (السبت)، إن كافة الخطوط الحمراء سقطت بعد «العدوان الأمريكي - الإسرائيلي».


سيناريوهات لم تكن مطروحة


وأضاف أن سيناريوهات لم تكن مطروحة سابقا أصبحت واقعا الآن، نقول بوضوح لإسرائيل أن تستعد لما هو قادم فردنا سيكون علنياً ولا خطوط حمراء.


من جهته، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني انطلاق عملية انتقامية واسعة النطاق ضد إسرائيل. وقال في بيان نقلته هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية: "رداً على العدوان الإجرامي، بدأت الموجة الأولى من الهجمات واسعة النطاق بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة الإيرانية على الأراضي المحتلة، في إشارة إلى إسرائيل.


فيما أكد الجيش الإسرائيلي التصدي لمواجهات صاروخية أطلقت من الأراضي الإيرانية نحو مناطق متفرقة من إسرائيل.


بالتزامن، أعلنت البحرين أن هجوما صاروخيا طال مركز خدمات الأسطول الخامس الأمريكي في منطقة الجفير. ودوت صفارات الإنذار قرب قاعدة العديد الأمريكية في قطر.


وأرسلت الحكومة القطرية تنبيها عبر الهواتف المحمولة تحذر فيه المواطنين من الاقتراب من المنشآت العسكرية وتنصحهم بالبقاء في أماكنهم.


وسمع دوي انفجار في العاصمة الإماراتية أبو ظبي، وفي الكويت أيضاً، حسب ما أفادت وكالة فرانس برس.


هجومإسرائيلي استباقي


وأعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، البدء بهجوم استباقي ضد إيران، مضيفاً أنه تم فرض حالة طوارئ فورية في جميع أنحاء إسرائيل.


وأضاف أنه تم إغلاق المجال الجوي الإسرائيلي، وتعليق جميع النشاطات.


بالتزامن دوت صفارات الإنذار في مناطق إسرائيلية عدة بعد رصد إطلاق صواريخ من إيران.


وتحدثت المصادر عن رصد إطلاق صواريخ إيرانية تجاه شمال إسرائيل، بينها صفد وحيفا، واستهداف تل أبيب بعدة صواريخ إيرانية.


كما أشارت إلى دوي صافرات إنذار في الأردن، وسماع دوي انفجار في البحرين. وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه رصد إطلاق 3 موجات من الصواريخ الإيرانية نحو الشمال والجنوب.


الإعداد للعملية قبل شهر


وكان مسؤول إسرائيلي دفاعي أوضح أن العملية العسكرية ضد إيران جرى الإعداد لها قبل أشهر، وحدد موعدها بالتنسيق مع أمريكا منذ أسابيع.


وكشفت مصادر إسرائيلية أن المرحلة الأولى من الهجمات قد تستمر لمدة 4 أيام، معتبرة أنها استكمال لحرب الـ 12 يوماً التي شنت الصيف الماضي. فيما قال مصدر أمريكي إن الحملة العسكرية الأمريكية الحالية قد تستمر نحو 10 أيام، وفق ما نقلت شبكة سي بي أس.


في المقابل، أكد مسؤول إيراني أن بلاده ترد بشكل ساحق وقوي على الهجمات. وأعلن الحرس الثوري أنه بدأ هجوما مضادا بالصواريخ والمسيّرات، بعدما سمع دوي عدة انفجارات في العاصمة طهران، وتصاعدت أعمدة الدخان، إذ دوت 3 انفجارات وسط طهران، فيما سقطت عدة صواريخ على شارع الجامعة ومنطقة الجمهورية في طهران، حسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلان محلية.


استهداف وزارات وقواعد عسكرية


وأفادت معلومات باستهداف وزارة الاستخبارات في العاصمة الإيرانية. وأضافت أن دوي انفجارات سمع في شرق وغرب طهران، حيث بعض قواعد الحرس الثوري.


وطالت الضربات قم وأصفهان ومنطقة كرمنشاه التي تعتبر الأقرب من حيث المسافة الجغرافية إلى إسرائيل، فضلا عن قرج ومدينة تبريز.


واستهدف هجوم إسرائيلي قواعد عسكرية في جاهبار وكنارك جنوب شرقي إيران. ولفتت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية إلى أن إحدى الغارات استهدفت المقر الرئاسي في طهران، مضيفة أنه تم تنفيذ عدة اغتيالات، وسجل انقطاع لخطوط الهاتف المحمول في أجزاء من شرق وغرب طهران وضعف الاتصال بالإنترنت في بعض المناطق.


يذكر أن هذه التطورات، جاءت بعد أن أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء أمس (الجمعة) عن عدم رضاه عن المواقف الإيرانية في المفاوضات النووية، مشددا على أنه لن يقبل بأي نوع من أنواع التخصيب في الداخل الإيراني.