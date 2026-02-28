على وقع الهجمات بين إسرائيل وإيران، أكد مسؤول إيراني رفيع أن كل «أصول ومصالح أمريكا في الشرق الأوسط باتت أهدافاً مشروعة».
وقال في تصريحات، اليوم (السبت)، إن كافة الخطوط الحمراء سقطت بعد «العدوان الأمريكي - الإسرائيلي».
سيناريوهات لم تكن مطروحة
وأضاف أن سيناريوهات لم تكن مطروحة سابقا أصبحت واقعا الآن، نقول بوضوح لإسرائيل أن تستعد لما هو قادم فردنا سيكون علنياً ولا خطوط حمراء.
من جهته، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني انطلاق عملية انتقامية واسعة النطاق ضد إسرائيل. وقال في بيان نقلته هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية: "رداً على العدوان الإجرامي، بدأت الموجة الأولى من الهجمات واسعة النطاق بالصواريخ والطائرات المسيرة الإيرانية على الأراضي المحتلة، في إشارة إلى إسرائيل.
فيما أكد الجيش الإسرائيلي التصدي لمواجهات صاروخية أطلقت من الأراضي الإيرانية نحو مناطق متفرقة من إسرائيل.
بالتزامن، أعلنت البحرين أن هجوما صاروخيا طال مركز خدمات الأسطول الخامس الأمريكي في منطقة الجفير. ودوت صفارات الإنذار قرب قاعدة العديد الأمريكية في قطر.
وأرسلت الحكومة القطرية تنبيها عبر الهواتف المحمولة تحذر فيه المواطنين من الاقتراب من المنشآت العسكرية وتنصحهم بالبقاء في أماكنهم.
وسمع دوي انفجار في العاصمة الإماراتية أبو ظبي، وفي الكويت أيضاً، حسب ما أفادت وكالة فرانس برس.
هجومإسرائيلي استباقي
وأعلن وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي يسرائيل كاتس، البدء بهجوم استباقي ضد إيران، مضيفاً أنه تم فرض حالة طوارئ فورية في جميع أنحاء إسرائيل.
وأضاف أنه تم إغلاق المجال الجوي الإسرائيلي، وتعليق جميع النشاطات.
بالتزامن دوت صفارات الإنذار في مناطق إسرائيلية عدة بعد رصد إطلاق صواريخ من إيران.
وتحدثت المصادر عن رصد إطلاق صواريخ إيرانية تجاه شمال إسرائيل، بينها صفد وحيفا، واستهداف تل أبيب بعدة صواريخ إيرانية.
كما أشارت إلى دوي صافرات إنذار في الأردن، وسماع دوي انفجار في البحرين. وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه رصد إطلاق 3 موجات من الصواريخ الإيرانية نحو الشمال والجنوب.
الإعداد للعملية قبل شهر
وكان مسؤول إسرائيلي دفاعي أوضح أن العملية العسكرية ضد إيران جرى الإعداد لها قبل أشهر، وحدد موعدها بالتنسيق مع أمريكا منذ أسابيع.
وكشفت مصادر إسرائيلية أن المرحلة الأولى من الهجمات قد تستمر لمدة 4 أيام، معتبرة أنها استكمال لحرب الـ 12 يوماً التي شنت الصيف الماضي. فيما قال مصدر أمريكي إن الحملة العسكرية الأمريكية الحالية قد تستمر نحو 10 أيام، وفق ما نقلت شبكة سي بي أس.
في المقابل، أكد مسؤول إيراني أن بلاده ترد بشكل ساحق وقوي على الهجمات. وأعلن الحرس الثوري أنه بدأ هجوما مضادا بالصواريخ والمسيّرات، بعدما سمع دوي عدة انفجارات في العاصمة طهران، وتصاعدت أعمدة الدخان، إذ دوت 3 انفجارات وسط طهران، فيما سقطت عدة صواريخ على شارع الجامعة ومنطقة الجمهورية في طهران، حسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلان محلية.
استهداف وزارات وقواعد عسكرية
وأفادت معلومات باستهداف وزارة الاستخبارات في العاصمة الإيرانية. وأضافت أن دوي انفجارات سمع في شرق وغرب طهران، حيث بعض قواعد الحرس الثوري.
وطالت الضربات قم وأصفهان ومنطقة كرمنشاه التي تعتبر الأقرب من حيث المسافة الجغرافية إلى إسرائيل، فضلا عن قرج ومدينة تبريز.
واستهدف هجوم إسرائيلي قواعد عسكرية في جاهبار وكنارك جنوب شرقي إيران. ولفتت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية إلى أن إحدى الغارات استهدفت المقر الرئاسي في طهران، مضيفة أنه تم تنفيذ عدة اغتيالات، وسجل انقطاع لخطوط الهاتف المحمول في أجزاء من شرق وغرب طهران وضعف الاتصال بالإنترنت في بعض المناطق.
يذكر أن هذه التطورات، جاءت بعد أن أعرب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء أمس (الجمعة) عن عدم رضاه عن المواقف الإيرانية في المفاوضات النووية، مشددا على أنه لن يقبل بأي نوع من أنواع التخصيب في الداخل الإيراني.
Amid the attacks between Israel and Iran, a senior Iranian official confirmed that all "U.S. assets and interests in the Middle East have become legitimate targets."
He stated in remarks today (Saturday) that all red lines have fallen after the "U.S.-Israeli aggression."
Scenarios That Were Not Previously Considered
He added that scenarios that were not previously considered have now become a reality, stating clearly to Israel to prepare for what is coming, as our response will be public and there will be no red lines.
For its part, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the launch of a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. In a statement reported by the Iranian Radio and Television Organization, it said: "In response to the criminal aggression, the first wave of large-scale attacks with Iranian missiles and drones on the occupied territories has begun," referring to Israel.
The Israeli army confirmed it was countering rocket attacks launched from Iranian territory towards various areas in Israel.
Simultaneously, Bahrain announced that a missile attack targeted the U.S. Fifth Fleet service center in the Al-Jufair area. Sirens sounded near the U.S. Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
The Qatari government sent a warning via mobile phones advising citizens to stay away from military facilities and to remain in their places.
An explosion was heard in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, and in Kuwait as well, according to reports from Agence France-Presse.
Preemptive Israeli Attack
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the start of a preemptive attack against Iran, adding that an immediate state of emergency has been imposed throughout Israel.
He added that Israeli airspace has been closed, and all activities have been suspended.
Simultaneously, sirens sounded in several Israeli areas after detecting missile launches from Iran.
Sources reported the detection of Iranian missiles launched towards northern Israel, including Safed and Haifa, and targeting Tel Aviv with several Iranian missiles.
They also indicated the sound of sirens in Jordan and the hearing of an explosion in Bahrain. The Israeli army announced that it had detected the launch of three waves of Iranian missiles towards the north and south.
Preparation for the Operation a Month Ago
An Israeli defense official clarified that the military operation against Iran had been prepared for months, with its timing coordinated with the U.S. weeks ago.
Israeli sources revealed that the first phase of the attacks could last for four days, considering it a continuation of the 12-day war launched last summer. An American source stated that the current U.S. military campaign could last about 10 days, according to CBS News.
In contrast, an Iranian official confirmed that his country is responding overwhelmingly and strongly to the attacks. The Revolutionary Guard announced that it had begun a counterattack with missiles and drones after several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran, with columns of smoke rising, as three explosions were reported in central Tehran, while several missiles fell on University Street and the Republic area in Tehran, according to local media.
Targeting Ministries and Military Bases
Reports indicated the targeting of the Ministry of Intelligence in the Iranian capital. They added that explosions were heard in eastern and western Tehran, where some Revolutionary Guard bases are located.
The strikes also targeted Qom, Isfahan, and the Kermanshah area, which is geographically closest to Israel, as well as Karaj and the city of Tabriz.
An Israeli attack targeted military bases in Jahbar and Konarak in southeastern Iran. Israeli media noted that one of the airstrikes targeted the presidential headquarters in Tehran, adding that several assassinations were carried out, and there were reports of mobile phone line disruptions in parts of eastern and western Tehran and weak internet connectivity in some areas.
It is worth noting that these developments came after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the Iranian positions in the nuclear negotiations yesterday evening (Friday), emphasizing that he would not accept any form of enrichment inside Iran.