Al-Nassr regained the top spot in the Saudi Pro League after a strong victory over their guest Al-Hazm with four goals to none, in the match that took place at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in Riyadh as part of the 23rd round "Founding Day" of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League".



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Nassr, and from a clever pass by João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the offside trap and shot a powerful ball to the left of goalkeeper Ibrahim Zayed, scoring the first goal for Al-Nassr (13th minute). Félix shone again, providing another assist, this time to his teammate Kingsley Coman, who faced the goalkeeper and shot it low for the second goal for Al-Nassr (30th minute).



In the second half, Al-Nassr continued their brilliance, with their player Angelo dazzling the Al-Hazm defense to face goalkeeper Zayed and shoot the ball to his right for the third goal for Al-Nassr (77th minute). Ronaldo returned to conclude the goal fest just as he started it by scoring the fourth goal (79th minute), leading Al-Nassr to a 4-0 victory.



With this result, Al-Nassr achieves their 18th victory and reaches 55 points in first place, taking the lead in the league from their rival Al-Hilal, while Al-Hazm suffered their tenth loss, remaining at 24 points in 12th place.