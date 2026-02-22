استعاد النصر صدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بعد فوزه القوي على ضيفه الحزم بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «الأول بارك» بالرياض ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 «يوم التأسيس» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للنصر ومن تمريرة ذكية من جواو فيليكس كسر رونالدو كريستيانو حاجز التسلل وسدد كرة قوية على يسار الحارس إبراهيم زايد هدفاً أول للنصر (د:13)، وعاد فيليكس للتألق مجدداً وقدم صناعة جديدة وهذه المرة لزميله كينغسيلي كومان الذي انفرد بالحارس وسددها أرضية هدفاً ثانياً للنصر (د:30).


وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل النصر إبداعه وتألق لاعبه أنجيلو الذي تلاعب بدفاع الحزم ليواجه الحارس زايد ويسدد الكرة على يمينه هدفاً ثالثاً للنصر (د:77)، وعاد رونالدو ليختتم مسلسل الأهداف مثلما بدأه بتسجيله الهدف الرابع (د:79)، ليفوز النصر بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق النصر فوزه الـ18 ويصل للنقطة الـ55 في المركز الأول منتزعاً صدارة الدوري من غريمه الهلال، فيما تلقى الحزم الخسارة العاشرة وتجمد رصيده عند 24 نقطة في المركز الـ12.