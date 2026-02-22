استعاد النصر صدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين بعد فوزه القوي على ضيفه الحزم بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «الأول بارك» بالرياض ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ23 «يوم التأسيس» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للنصر ومن تمريرة ذكية من جواو فيليكس كسر رونالدو كريستيانو حاجز التسلل وسدد كرة قوية على يسار الحارس إبراهيم زايد هدفاً أول للنصر (د:13)، وعاد فيليكس للتألق مجدداً وقدم صناعة جديدة وهذه المرة لزميله كينغسيلي كومان الذي انفرد بالحارس وسددها أرضية هدفاً ثانياً للنصر (د:30).
وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل النصر إبداعه وتألق لاعبه أنجيلو الذي تلاعب بدفاع الحزم ليواجه الحارس زايد ويسدد الكرة على يمينه هدفاً ثالثاً للنصر (د:77)، وعاد رونالدو ليختتم مسلسل الأهداف مثلما بدأه بتسجيله الهدف الرابع (د:79)، ليفوز النصر بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل.
وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق النصر فوزه الـ18 ويصل للنقطة الـ55 في المركز الأول منتزعاً صدارة الدوري من غريمه الهلال، فيما تلقى الحزم الخسارة العاشرة وتجمد رصيده عند 24 نقطة في المركز الـ12.
Al-Nassr regained the top spot in the Saudi Pro League after a strong victory over their guest Al-Hazm with four goals to none, in the match that took place at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in Riyadh as part of the 23rd round "Founding Day" of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League".
The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Nassr, and from a clever pass by João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the offside trap and shot a powerful ball to the left of goalkeeper Ibrahim Zayed, scoring the first goal for Al-Nassr (13th minute). Félix shone again, providing another assist, this time to his teammate Kingsley Coman, who faced the goalkeeper and shot it low for the second goal for Al-Nassr (30th minute).
In the second half, Al-Nassr continued their brilliance, with their player Angelo dazzling the Al-Hazm defense to face goalkeeper Zayed and shoot the ball to his right for the third goal for Al-Nassr (77th minute). Ronaldo returned to conclude the goal fest just as he started it by scoring the fourth goal (79th minute), leading Al-Nassr to a 4-0 victory.
With this result, Al-Nassr achieves their 18th victory and reaches 55 points in first place, taking the lead in the league from their rival Al-Hilal, while Al-Hazm suffered their tenth loss, remaining at 24 points in 12th place.