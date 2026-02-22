The "Classico" match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad witnessed an exciting moment when defender Hassan Kadsh received an early red card in the seventh minute of the first half, in the match that brought the two teams together at the "Kingdom Arena" as part of the 23rd round "Founding Day" of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League," an incident that turned the tide of the match from the very first minutes.



The early dismissal put Al-Ittihad under significant pressure and forced the coaching staff to quickly rearrange their strategy in a match that could not afford numerical disadvantages or individual mistakes.



This incident will remain etched in the memory of the "Classico," as the event turned into an unprecedented historical record in the peaks of Saudi football.