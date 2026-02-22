شهد لقاء «الكلاسيكو» بين الهلال والاتحاد لحظة مثيرة بعدما تلقّى المدافع حسن كادش بطاقة حمراء مبكرة في الدقيقة السابعة من الشوط الأول، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين على ملعب «المملكة أرينا» ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ23 «يوم التأسيس» من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، في واقعة قلبت موازين اللقاء منذ الدقائق الأولى.


الطرد المبكر وضع الاتحاد تحت ضغط كبير، وأجبر الجهاز الفني على إعادة ترتيب الأوراق سريعا، في مباراة لا تحتمل النقص العددي أو الأخطاء الفردية.


واقعة ستبقى عالقة في ذاكرة «الكلاسيكو»، بعدما تحول الحدث إلى رقم تاريخي غير مسبوق في قمم الكرة السعودية.