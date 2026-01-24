اعتبر أسطورة الهلال والكرة السعودية الكابتن سامي الجابر أن أي قرار بزيادة عدد اللاعبين الأجانب في دوري روشن السعودي إلى 10 لاعبين الموسم القادم سيكون بمثابة «قتل» للاعب المحلي، محذراً من انعكاساته السلبية على المنتخب الوطني.

وأضاف الجابر في تصريحات لبرنامج «نادينا» مع الإعلامي عبد الرحمن الحميدي، أن الوضع الحالي للاعب السعودي صعب بالفعل، حيث يقاتل يومياً من أجل الحصول على فرصة المشاركة مع فريقه، موضحاً أن زيادة عدد اللاعبين الأجانب ستفاقم الأزمة وتحد من فرص تطوير اللاعبين المحليين.

وأشار الجابر إلى التجارب الأوروبية قائلاً: «نرى هذا الأمر في الدوريات الكبرى، فليفربول مثلاً لعب مباراته الأخيرة بلاعب إنجليزي واحد، وكان مضطراً للدفع به، بينما الوضع هنا يختلف تماماً».

وأكد الجابر أهمية أن تكون أي تغييرات مستقبلية مبنية على دراسات دقيقة وورش عمل متخصصة لضمان استفادة اللاعب السعودي والمنتخب على المدى الطويل.