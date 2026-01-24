The legend of Al-Hilal and Saudi football, Captain Sami Al-Jaber, believes that any decision to increase the number of foreign players in the Roshen Saudi League to 10 players next season will be tantamount to "killing" the local player, warning of its negative repercussions on the national team.

Al-Jaber added in statements to the program "Nadina" with journalist Abdul Rahman Al-Humaidi, that the current situation for the Saudi player is indeed difficult, as he fights daily for a chance to participate with his team, explaining that increasing the number of foreign players will exacerbate the crisis and limit the opportunities for developing local players.

Al-Jaber pointed to European experiences, saying: "We see this in major leagues; for example, Liverpool played their last match with only one English player, and they were forced to field him, while the situation here is completely different."

Al-Jaber emphasized the importance of ensuring that any future changes are based on accurate studies and specialized workshops to guarantee the long-term benefit for the Saudi player and the national team.