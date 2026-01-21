أكد مدرب الخليج دونيس أن فريقه تأثر بعدد من الإصابات التي أثرت على التوازن خلال المباراة التي خسرها أمام مضيفه الأهلي بنتيجة 4-1، موضحاً أن الخيارات المتاحة كانت محدودة، ما انعكس على الأداء في بعض فترات اللقاء.


وبين أن فريقه قدّم مستوى جيداً في الشوط الأول ونجح في السيطرة، مشيراً إلى أنه طالب اللاعبين بين الشوطين بمحاولة تعزيز التقدم، إلا أن ظروف الإصابات أثرت على سير المباراة في الشوط الثاني.


وأوضح دونيس أن الفرق التي تمر بظروف مشابهة تواجه تحديات متعددة، مؤكداً أن الفريق حاول إجراء بعض التغييرات، إلا أن تعرض أحد اللاعبين للإصابة أثناء الإحماء زاد من صعوبة الموقف، مبيناً أن عودة الأهلي في النتيجة كانت متوقعة في ظل الإمكانات المتاحة له.