Gulf coach Donis confirmed that his team was affected by several injuries that disrupted their balance during the match they lost against their host Al-Ahli with a score of 4-1, explaining that the available options were limited, which reflected on the performance during some periods of the match.



He indicated that his team performed well in the first half and managed to take control, noting that he urged the players at halftime to try to enhance their lead, but the injury circumstances affected the course of the match in the second half.



Donis clarified that teams going through similar circumstances face multiple challenges, affirming that the team tried to make some changes, but the injury of one player during warm-up increased the difficulty of the situation, pointing out that Al-Ahli's comeback in the score was expected given the resources available to them.