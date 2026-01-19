انطلقت اليوم بطولة ماسترز السعودية للسهام في العاصمة الرياض، ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، بمشاركة نخبة من أبرز لاعبي السهام العالميين، على أن تستمر منافسات البطولة حتى غد، وسط أجواء تنافسية وحضور جماهيري لافت.


وأعرب لاعب رمي السهام المحترف ستيفن بانتينغ عن سعادته بالمشاركة في البطولة للمرة الأولى في الرياض، قائلاً: إنه فوز رائع، وبالطبع هذه هي المرة الأولى لي هنا في الرياض. كان من المهم جداً تجاوز المباراة الأولى، وأنا سعيد لأنني حققت ذلك. الآن أعرف ما الذي يمكن توقعه، وأتطلع لبقية منافسات البطولة. أعتقد أن مستوى المنافسة في سلسلة البطولات العالمية استثنائي، فهناك بعض من أفضل لاعبي العالم وأفضل اللاعبين من كل قارة، وهذا ما يجعلها بطولة مثيرة.


وأضاف: نحن نحب اللعب على المسارح الكبرى، ومن الرائع أن نكون هنا في الرياض ونُعرّف الجمهور في السعودية برياضة السهام. التجربة رائعة جداً، فمن الجميل أن نزور دولاً مختلفة في كل مرة نشارك فيها، كنا في البحرين قبل أيام، والآن في هذا البلد الرائع؛ السعودية. الجمهور كان مميزاً ويتفاعل أكثر مع تقدم الوقت، ولا أستطيع الانتظار لمنافسات الغد.