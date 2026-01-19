The Saudi Masters Archery Championship kicked off today in the capital, Riyadh, as part of the Riyadh Season events, featuring a selection of the world's top archers, with the competition set to continue until tomorrow, amidst a competitive atmosphere and notable audience attendance.



Professional archer Stephen Panting expressed his happiness about participating in the championship for the first time in Riyadh, saying: "It's a wonderful victory, and of course, this is my first time here in Riyadh. It was very important to get past the first match, and I'm happy that I achieved that. Now I know what to expect, and I'm looking forward to the rest of the competition. I believe the level of competition in the series of global championships is exceptional, with some of the best players in the world and top competitors from every continent, which makes it an exciting tournament."



He added: "We love playing on big stages, and it’s great to be here in Riyadh introducing the audience in Saudi Arabia to the sport of archery. The experience is really amazing; it's nice to visit different countries every time we participate. We were in Bahrain a few days ago, and now in this wonderful country; Saudi Arabia. The audience has been special and engages more as time goes on, and I can't wait for tomorrow's competitions."