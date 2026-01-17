يحل فريق الأهلي ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نظيره الخلود، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي.

وتنطلق المواجهة عند الساعة السادسة وعشر دقائق مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب مدينة الملك عبد الله الرياضية في بريدة.

الأهلي يطارد الوصافة

ويتطلع «الراقي»، بقيادة مدربه الألماني ماتياس يايسله، إلى مواصلة صحوته وتحقيق فوزه الرابع على التوالي في الدوري، والعاشر له هذا الموسم، أملاً في انتزاع مركز الوصافة «مؤقتاً» من النصر.

ويحتل الأهلي المركز الرابع في جدول الترتيب برصيد 31 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق الأهداف فقط عن التعاون والنصر اللذين يمتلكان الرصيد نفسه، فيما ينفرد الهلال بصدارة الترتيب برصيد 38 نقطة.

دفعة فنية للأهلي

وتلقى الأهلي دفعة معنوية وفنية قوية باستعادة خدمات نجم وسطه الإيفواري، ما يمنح المدرب يايسله خيارات أوسع في خط الوسط، ويعزز حظوظ الفريق في مواصلة سلسلة الانتصارات.

الخلود يبحث عن نتيجة إيجابية

في المقابل، يطمح فريق الخلود إلى استعادة نغمة الانتصارات، عبر تحقيق فوز ثمين على حساب الأهلي، أو الخروج بنتيجة التعادل على أقل تقدير، من أجل الابتعاد عن منطقة الخطر.

ويحتل الخلود المركز الثالث عشر برصيد 13 نقطة، بعدما خسر آخر مباراتين، ويبتعد بفارق 3 نقاط فقط عن منطقة الهبوط، ما يزيد من أهمية المواجهة بالنسبة له.