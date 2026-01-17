The Al-Ahli team faces a tough opponent in Al-Khulood today (Saturday) in the sixteenth round of the Roshan Saudi League.

The match kicks off at 6:10 PM Mecca time at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.

Al-Ahli Chasing Second Place

The "Raqi," led by their German coach Matthias Jaissle, aims to continue their resurgence and achieve their fourth consecutive win in the league, and their tenth this season, hoping to temporarily seize second place from Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahli is currently in fourth place in the standings with 31 points, trailing only on goal difference behind Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr, who have the same points, while Al-Hilal leads the table with 38 points.

A Technical Boost for Al-Ahli

Al-Ahli received a strong morale and technical boost with the return of their Ivorian midfielder, giving coach Jaissle broader options in the midfield and enhancing the team's chances of continuing their winning streak.

Al-Khulood Seeks a Positive Result

On the other hand, Al-Khulood aims to regain their winning rhythm by securing a valuable victory against Al-Ahli, or at least achieving a draw to distance themselves from the danger zone.

Al-Khulood is currently in thirteenth place with 13 points, having lost their last two matches, and they are only 3 points away from the relegation zone, which increases the importance of this match for them.