يحل فريق الأهلي ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نظيره الخلود، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي.
وتنطلق المواجهة عند الساعة السادسة وعشر دقائق مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب مدينة الملك عبد الله الرياضية في بريدة.
الأهلي يطارد الوصافة
ويتطلع «الراقي»، بقيادة مدربه الألماني ماتياس يايسله، إلى مواصلة صحوته وتحقيق فوزه الرابع على التوالي في الدوري، والعاشر له هذا الموسم، أملاً في انتزاع مركز الوصافة «مؤقتاً» من النصر.
ويحتل الأهلي المركز الرابع في جدول الترتيب برصيد 31 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق الأهداف فقط عن التعاون والنصر اللذين يمتلكان الرصيد نفسه، فيما ينفرد الهلال بصدارة الترتيب برصيد 38 نقطة.
دفعة فنية للأهلي
وتلقى الأهلي دفعة معنوية وفنية قوية باستعادة خدمات نجم وسطه الإيفواري، ما يمنح المدرب يايسله خيارات أوسع في خط الوسط، ويعزز حظوظ الفريق في مواصلة سلسلة الانتصارات.
الخلود يبحث عن نتيجة إيجابية
في المقابل، يطمح فريق الخلود إلى استعادة نغمة الانتصارات، عبر تحقيق فوز ثمين على حساب الأهلي، أو الخروج بنتيجة التعادل على أقل تقدير، من أجل الابتعاد عن منطقة الخطر.
ويحتل الخلود المركز الثالث عشر برصيد 13 نقطة، بعدما خسر آخر مباراتين، ويبتعد بفارق 3 نقاط فقط عن منطقة الهبوط، ما يزيد من أهمية المواجهة بالنسبة له.
The Al-Ahli team faces a tough opponent in Al-Khulood today (Saturday) in the sixteenth round of the Roshan Saudi League.
The match kicks off at 6:10 PM Mecca time at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.
Al-Ahli Chasing Second Place
The "Raqi," led by their German coach Matthias Jaissle, aims to continue their resurgence and achieve their fourth consecutive win in the league, and their tenth this season, hoping to temporarily seize second place from Al-Nassr.
Al-Ahli is currently in fourth place in the standings with 31 points, trailing only on goal difference behind Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr, who have the same points, while Al-Hilal leads the table with 38 points.
A Technical Boost for Al-Ahli
Al-Ahli received a strong morale and technical boost with the return of their Ivorian midfielder, giving coach Jaissle broader options in the midfield and enhancing the team's chances of continuing their winning streak.
Al-Khulood Seeks a Positive Result
On the other hand, Al-Khulood aims to regain their winning rhythm by securing a valuable victory against Al-Ahli, or at least achieving a draw to distance themselves from the danger zone.
Al-Khulood is currently in thirteenth place with 13 points, having lost their last two matches, and they are only 3 points away from the relegation zone, which increases the importance of this match for them.