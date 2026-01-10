أعلن الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم سحب قرعة الأدوار الإقصائية من دوري أبطال آسيا للسيدات 2025-2026 الخميس القادم في مقره بالعاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور.
وتأهلت 8 أندية إلى الدور ربع النهائي من النسخة الثانية للبطولة، وهي: صاحبا المركزين الأول والثاني من كل مجموعة، إضافة إلى أفضل فريقين حاصلين على المركز الثالث، وذلك عقب ختام دور المجموعات في نوفمبر الماضي، لتضرب موعداً في الدور ربع النهائي الذي سيقام بنظام المباراة الواحدة يومي 28 و29 مارس 2026.
وتضم قائمة الفرق المتأهلة 3 أندية تشارك للمرة الأولى على الصعيد القاري، وهي سوون الكوري الجنوبي، وستاليون لاغونا الفلبيني، ونايغوهيانغ من كوريا الشمالية، إلى جانب ناديين بلغا الأدوار الإقصائية من دوري أبطال آسيا للسيدات لأول مرة أيضاً، وهما: طوكيو فيردي بيليزا الياباني، وناساف الأوزبكي.
وتم توزيع أبطال المجموعات الثلاث، إلى جانب أفضل فريق حل في المركز الثاني في الترتيب العام، ضمن المستوى الأول للقرعة، فيما وضعت الفرق الأربعة المتبقية في المستوى الثاني، حيث جاء في المستوى الأول: ملبورن سيتي (أستراليا)، ووهان جيانغدا (الصين)، طوكيو فيردي بيليزا (اليابان)، نايغوهيانغ (كوريا الشمالية)، وضم المستوى الثاني: هوتشي مينه سيتي (فيتنام)، ناساف (أوزبكستان)، وسوون (كوريا الجنوبية)، وستاليون لاغونا (الفلبين).
وبحسب مبدأ حماية المجموعات، لن يتم إقران الفرق التي تأهلت من المجموعة ذاتها معاً في الدور ربع النهائي، وهو ما سيضمنه برنامج القرعة، الذي سيحول أيضاً دون حدوث أي تعارضات.
وسيلعب أصحاب المستوى الأول مباريات الدور ربع النهائي على أرضهم، على أن يتأهل الفائزون الأربعة إلى الأدوار النهائية التي ستقام بنظام التجمع. وبعد ذلك، تقام مباراتا الدور قبل النهائي والمباراة النهائية، وجميعها من مواجهة واحدة، خلال الفترة من 20 إلى 23 مايو 2026 في مدينة سيتم تحديدها لاحقاً، لتتويج بطل البطولة.
The Asian Football Confederation announced that the draw for the knockout stages of the 2025-2026 AFC Women's Champions League will take place next Thursday at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Eight clubs have qualified for the quarter-finals of the second edition of the tournament, namely: the top two teams from each group, in addition to the two best third-placed teams, following the conclusion of the group stage in November last year. They will meet in the quarter-finals, which will be held in a single-match format on March 28 and 29, 2026.
The list of qualified teams includes three clubs participating for the first time at the continental level: Suwon from South Korea, Stallion Laguna from the Philippines, and Naegohyang from North Korea, along with two clubs that have also reached the knockout stages of the AFC Women's Champions League for the first time: Tokyo Verdy Beleza from Japan and Nasaf from Uzbekistan.
The champions of the three groups, along with the best team that finished second overall, have been placed in Pot 1 for the draw, while the remaining four teams are in Pot 2. Pot 1 includes: Melbourne City (Australia), Wuhan Jiangda (China), Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan), and Naegohyang (North Korea), while Pot 2 includes: Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Nasaf (Uzbekistan), Suwon (South Korea), and Stallion Laguna (Philippines).
According to the principle of group protection, teams that qualified from the same group will not be paired together in the quarter-finals, which will be ensured by the draw program, preventing any conflicts.
The teams in Pot 1 will play their quarter-final matches at home, with the four winners advancing to the final stages, which will be held in a round-robin format. Following that, the semi-final matches and the final, all in a single match format, will take place between May 20 and 23, 2026, in a city to be determined later, to crown the champion of the tournament.