The Asian Football Confederation announced that the draw for the knockout stages of the 2025-2026 AFC Women's Champions League will take place next Thursday at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Eight clubs have qualified for the quarter-finals of the second edition of the tournament, namely: the top two teams from each group, in addition to the two best third-placed teams, following the conclusion of the group stage in November last year. They will meet in the quarter-finals, which will be held in a single-match format on March 28 and 29, 2026.



The list of qualified teams includes three clubs participating for the first time at the continental level: Suwon from South Korea, Stallion Laguna from the Philippines, and Naegohyang from North Korea, along with two clubs that have also reached the knockout stages of the AFC Women's Champions League for the first time: Tokyo Verdy Beleza from Japan and Nasaf from Uzbekistan.



The champions of the three groups, along with the best team that finished second overall, have been placed in Pot 1 for the draw, while the remaining four teams are in Pot 2. Pot 1 includes: Melbourne City (Australia), Wuhan Jiangda (China), Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan), and Naegohyang (North Korea), while Pot 2 includes: Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Nasaf (Uzbekistan), Suwon (South Korea), and Stallion Laguna (Philippines).



According to the principle of group protection, teams that qualified from the same group will not be paired together in the quarter-finals, which will be ensured by the draw program, preventing any conflicts.



The teams in Pot 1 will play their quarter-final matches at home, with the four winners advancing to the final stages, which will be held in a round-robin format. Following that, the semi-final matches and the final, all in a single match format, will take place between May 20 and 23, 2026, in a city to be determined later, to crown the champion of the tournament.