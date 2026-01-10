أعلن الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم سحب قرعة الأدوار الإقصائية من دوري أبطال آسيا للسيدات 2025-2026 الخميس القادم في مقره بالعاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور.


وتأهلت 8 أندية إلى الدور ربع النهائي من النسخة الثانية للبطولة، وهي: صاحبا المركزين الأول والثاني من كل مجموعة، إضافة إلى أفضل فريقين حاصلين على المركز الثالث، وذلك عقب ختام دور المجموعات في نوفمبر الماضي، لتضرب موعداً في الدور ربع النهائي الذي سيقام بنظام المباراة الواحدة يومي 28 و29 مارس 2026.


وتضم قائمة الفرق المتأهلة 3 أندية تشارك للمرة الأولى على الصعيد القاري، وهي سوون الكوري الجنوبي، وستاليون لاغونا الفلبيني، ونايغوهيانغ من كوريا الشمالية، إلى جانب ناديين بلغا الأدوار الإقصائية من دوري أبطال آسيا للسيدات لأول مرة أيضاً، وهما: طوكيو فيردي بيليزا الياباني، وناساف الأوزبكي.


وتم توزيع أبطال المجموعات الثلاث، إلى جانب أفضل فريق حل في المركز الثاني في الترتيب العام، ضمن المستوى الأول للقرعة، فيما وضعت الفرق الأربعة المتبقية في المستوى الثاني، حيث جاء في المستوى الأول: ملبورن سيتي (أستراليا)، ووهان جيانغدا (الصين)، طوكيو فيردي بيليزا (اليابان)، نايغوهيانغ (كوريا الشمالية)، وضم المستوى الثاني: هوتشي مينه سيتي (فيتنام)، ناساف (أوزبكستان)، وسوون (كوريا الجنوبية)، وستاليون لاغونا (الفلبين).


وبحسب مبدأ حماية المجموعات، لن يتم إقران الفرق التي تأهلت من المجموعة ذاتها معاً في الدور ربع النهائي، وهو ما سيضمنه برنامج القرعة، الذي سيحول أيضاً دون حدوث أي تعارضات.


وسيلعب أصحاب المستوى الأول مباريات الدور ربع النهائي على أرضهم، على أن يتأهل الفائزون الأربعة إلى الأدوار النهائية التي ستقام بنظام التجمع. وبعد ذلك، تقام مباراتا الدور قبل النهائي والمباراة النهائية، وجميعها من مواجهة واحدة، خلال الفترة من 20 إلى 23 مايو 2026 في مدينة سيتم تحديدها لاحقاً، لتتويج بطل البطولة.