أبدى مدرب ريال مدريد تشابي ألونسو، احترامه لفريق برشلونة قبل مواجهتهما المرتقبة مساء غدٍ الأحد على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، على نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني. وقال:«نحترم المنافس، لكننا نؤمن بأن لدينا ما يكفي للمنافسة ونعرف نقاط قوتنا، وسنحاول استغلالها»، مشدداً على احترامه الكبير لقوة برشلونة وخبرته في المباريات الكبرى، لكنه أكد في الوقت ذاته أن فريقه لن يغير هويته أو أسلوبه، وأن المباراة النهائية تمثل اختباراً حقيقياً للشخصية والقدرة على إدارة التفاصيل الدقيقة، مشيراً إلى أن هذا النوع من المباريات لا يُحسم فقط بجودة الأداء، بل بالتركيز الذهني والتحكم في اللحظات الحاسمة. وقال ألونسو في المؤتمر الصحفي إن فريقه وصل إلى النهائي بعد عمل طويل ومجهود جماعي واضح، مضيفاً:«النهائيات مختلفة عن أي مباراة أخرى. هناك ضغط، توتر، ولحظات تتغير فيها الأمور بسرعة، لذلك يجب أن نكون أذكياء في قراءة المباراة».


وحول جاهزية اللاعبين، أوضح المدرب الإسباني أن الجهاز الفني يقيّم الحالة البدنية والذهنية حتى اللحظة الأخيرة، مؤكداً أن القرارات تُتخذ بالتشاور مع الطاقم الطبي ومع اللاعب نفسه، وقال:«علينا دائماً الموازنة بين الرغبة في المنافسة وتقليل المخاطر ونريد لاعبين جاهزين 100%، ذهنياً وبدنياً». وتطرق ألونسو إلى أهمية الجانب النفسي، مشيراً إلى أن الهدوء والثقة عنصران أساسيان في هذه المرحلة، وأضاف:«نحاول أن ننقل للاعبين الشعور بالثقة والوضوح. عندما يعرف اللاعب ما المطلوب منه، يكون قادراً على تقديم أفضل ما لديه».


وفي ختام حديثه، أبدى تشابي ألونسو ثقته بفريقه، مؤكداً أن النهائي يمثل فرصة مهمة لإظهار شخصية الفريق وطموحه، وقال:«هذه لحظات تُبنى فيها الفرق. نريد أن ننافس، نؤمن بحظوظنا، وندخل المباراة بعقلية الفوز».