Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso expressed his respect for Barcelona ahead of their anticipated clash tomorrow evening, Sunday, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, for the Spanish Super Cup final. He said: "We respect the opponent, but we believe we have enough to compete and we know our strengths, and we will try to exploit them," emphasizing his great respect for Barcelona's strength and experience in big matches. However, he also confirmed that his team will not change its identity or style, and that the final represents a real test of character and the ability to manage the fine details, pointing out that this type of match is not only decided by the quality of performance but also by mental focus and control in crucial moments. Alonso stated in the press conference that his team reached the final after long work and clear collective effort, adding: "Finals are different from any other match. There is pressure, tension, and moments when things change quickly, so we must be smart in reading the game."



Regarding the players' readiness, the Spanish coach clarified that the technical staff evaluates the physical and mental condition up to the last moment, confirming that decisions are made in consultation with the medical staff and the player himself. He said: "We always have to balance the desire to compete with minimizing risks, and we want players who are 100% ready, mentally and physically." Alonso touched on the importance of the psychological aspect, noting that calmness and confidence are essential elements at this stage, and added: "We try to convey to the players a sense of confidence and clarity. When a player knows what is required of him, he is able to give his best."



In conclusion, Xabi Alonso expressed his confidence in his team, affirming that the final represents an important opportunity to showcase the team's character and ambition. He said: "These are moments when teams are built. We want to compete, we believe in our chances, and we enter the match with a winning mentality."