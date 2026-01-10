أبدى مدرب ريال مدريد تشابي ألونسو، احترامه لفريق برشلونة قبل مواجهتهما المرتقبة مساء غدٍ الأحد على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، على نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني. وقال:«نحترم المنافس، لكننا نؤمن بأن لدينا ما يكفي للمنافسة ونعرف نقاط قوتنا، وسنحاول استغلالها»، مشدداً على احترامه الكبير لقوة برشلونة وخبرته في المباريات الكبرى، لكنه أكد في الوقت ذاته أن فريقه لن يغير هويته أو أسلوبه، وأن المباراة النهائية تمثل اختباراً حقيقياً للشخصية والقدرة على إدارة التفاصيل الدقيقة، مشيراً إلى أن هذا النوع من المباريات لا يُحسم فقط بجودة الأداء، بل بالتركيز الذهني والتحكم في اللحظات الحاسمة. وقال ألونسو في المؤتمر الصحفي إن فريقه وصل إلى النهائي بعد عمل طويل ومجهود جماعي واضح، مضيفاً:«النهائيات مختلفة عن أي مباراة أخرى. هناك ضغط، توتر، ولحظات تتغير فيها الأمور بسرعة، لذلك يجب أن نكون أذكياء في قراءة المباراة».
وحول جاهزية اللاعبين، أوضح المدرب الإسباني أن الجهاز الفني يقيّم الحالة البدنية والذهنية حتى اللحظة الأخيرة، مؤكداً أن القرارات تُتخذ بالتشاور مع الطاقم الطبي ومع اللاعب نفسه، وقال:«علينا دائماً الموازنة بين الرغبة في المنافسة وتقليل المخاطر ونريد لاعبين جاهزين 100%، ذهنياً وبدنياً». وتطرق ألونسو إلى أهمية الجانب النفسي، مشيراً إلى أن الهدوء والثقة عنصران أساسيان في هذه المرحلة، وأضاف:«نحاول أن ننقل للاعبين الشعور بالثقة والوضوح. عندما يعرف اللاعب ما المطلوب منه، يكون قادراً على تقديم أفضل ما لديه».
وفي ختام حديثه، أبدى تشابي ألونسو ثقته بفريقه، مؤكداً أن النهائي يمثل فرصة مهمة لإظهار شخصية الفريق وطموحه، وقال:«هذه لحظات تُبنى فيها الفرق. نريد أن ننافس، نؤمن بحظوظنا، وندخل المباراة بعقلية الفوز».
Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso expressed his respect for Barcelona ahead of their anticipated clash tomorrow evening, Sunday, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, for the Spanish Super Cup final. He said: "We respect the opponent, but we believe we have enough to compete and we know our strengths, and we will try to exploit them," emphasizing his great respect for Barcelona's strength and experience in big matches. However, he also confirmed that his team will not change its identity or style, and that the final represents a real test of character and the ability to manage the fine details, pointing out that this type of match is not only decided by the quality of performance but also by mental focus and control in crucial moments. Alonso stated in the press conference that his team reached the final after long work and clear collective effort, adding: "Finals are different from any other match. There is pressure, tension, and moments when things change quickly, so we must be smart in reading the game."
Regarding the players' readiness, the Spanish coach clarified that the technical staff evaluates the physical and mental condition up to the last moment, confirming that decisions are made in consultation with the medical staff and the player himself. He said: "We always have to balance the desire to compete with minimizing risks, and we want players who are 100% ready, mentally and physically." Alonso touched on the importance of the psychological aspect, noting that calmness and confidence are essential elements at this stage, and added: "We try to convey to the players a sense of confidence and clarity. When a player knows what is required of him, he is able to give his best."
In conclusion, Xabi Alonso expressed his confidence in his team, affirming that the final represents an important opportunity to showcase the team's character and ambition. He said: "These are moments when teams are built. We want to compete, we believe in our chances, and we enter the match with a winning mentality."