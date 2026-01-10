Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed that football is decided in major matches by mental and emotional aspects as much as by technical quality, emphasizing that finals do not recognize prior advantages or predictions.



Flick said during the press conference held hours before the final match of the Spanish Super Cup, which pits his team against traditional rivals Real Madrid at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah tomorrow evening, Sunday, that his team is mentally and physically ready for the challenge, explaining: "The final is a single match; anything can happen, and our focus is on how to play, not on what is said outside the pitch."



Regarding the team's physical condition and the short time between matches, the German coach pointed out that recovery is important, but it is part of the nature of the tournament, confirming that the coaching staff is working to make the best use of time to ensure the players' readiness.



Flick touched on player management during this sensitive stage of the season, explaining that communication and psychological support are essential elements, especially in big matches. He added: "We trust our players, and we know how to deal with tough moments; these matches are played with character above all else."



About the opponent, Flick stressed that the encounter requires a complete performance on all levels, whether in possession or defensive organization, confirming that small details can make the difference. In conclusion, Flick expressed his confidence in his team, saying: "We believe in what we are doing, we play with a clear ambition, and we enter the final solely to win."