أكد مدرب برشلونة هانسي فليك، أن كرة القدم تُحسم في المباريات الكبرى بالجانب الذهني والعاطفي بقدر ما تُحسم بالجودة الفنية، مشدداً على أن النهائيات لا تعترف بالأفضلية المسبقة ولا بالترشيحات.
وقال فليك، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد قبل ساعات من المباراة النهائية على كأس السوبر الإسباني الذي يجمعه بغريمة التقليدي ريال مدريد في اللقاء الذي يجمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة مساء غدٍ الأحد، إن فريقه جاهز ذهنياً وبدنياً لخوض التحدي، موضحاً: «النهائي مباراة واحدة، كل شيء وارد، وتركيزنا منصب على كيفية اللعب وليس على ما يقال خارج الملعب».
وحول الحالة البدنية للفريق وضيق الوقت بين المباريات، أشار المدرب الألماني إلى أن عامل الاستشفاء مهم، لكنه جزء من طبيعة البطولة، مؤكداً أن الجهاز الفني يعمل على استغلال الوقت بأفضل شكل ممكن لضمان جاهزية اللاعبين.
وتطرق فليك إلى إدارة اللاعبين في هذه المرحلة الحساسة من الموسم، موضحاً أن التواصل والدعم النفسي عنصران أساسيان، خصوصاً في المباريات الكبيرة، وأضاف: «نثق بلاعبينا، ونعرف كيف نتعامل مع اللحظات الصعبة وهذه المباريات تُلعب بالشخصية قبل أي شيء».
وعن الخصم، شدّد فليك على أن المواجهة تتطلب مباراة متكاملة على جميع المستويات، سواء في الاستحواذ أو التنظيم الدفاعي، مؤكداً أن التفاصيل الصغيرة قد تصنع الفارق، وفي ختام حديثه، أبدى فليك ثقته بفريقه، قائلاً: «نحن نؤمن بما نقوم به، نلعب بطموح واضح، وندخل النهائي من أجل الفوز فقط».
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed that football is decided in major matches by mental and emotional aspects as much as by technical quality, emphasizing that finals do not recognize prior advantages or predictions.
Flick said during the press conference held hours before the final match of the Spanish Super Cup, which pits his team against traditional rivals Real Madrid at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah tomorrow evening, Sunday, that his team is mentally and physically ready for the challenge, explaining: "The final is a single match; anything can happen, and our focus is on how to play, not on what is said outside the pitch."
Regarding the team's physical condition and the short time between matches, the German coach pointed out that recovery is important, but it is part of the nature of the tournament, confirming that the coaching staff is working to make the best use of time to ensure the players' readiness.
Flick touched on player management during this sensitive stage of the season, explaining that communication and psychological support are essential elements, especially in big matches. He added: "We trust our players, and we know how to deal with tough moments; these matches are played with character above all else."
About the opponent, Flick stressed that the encounter requires a complete performance on all levels, whether in possession or defensive organization, confirming that small details can make the difference. In conclusion, Flick expressed his confidence in his team, saying: "We believe in what we are doing, we play with a clear ambition, and we enter the final solely to win."