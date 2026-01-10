أكد مدرب برشلونة هانسي فليك، أن كرة القدم تُحسم في المباريات الكبرى بالجانب الذهني والعاطفي بقدر ما تُحسم بالجودة الفنية، مشدداً على أن النهائيات لا تعترف بالأفضلية المسبقة ولا بالترشيحات.


وقال فليك، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد قبل ساعات من المباراة النهائية على كأس السوبر الإسباني الذي يجمعه بغريمة التقليدي ريال مدريد في اللقاء الذي يجمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة مساء غدٍ الأحد، إن فريقه جاهز ذهنياً وبدنياً لخوض التحدي، موضحاً: «النهائي مباراة واحدة، كل شيء وارد، وتركيزنا منصب على كيفية اللعب وليس على ما يقال خارج الملعب».


وحول الحالة البدنية للفريق وضيق الوقت بين المباريات، أشار المدرب الألماني إلى أن عامل الاستشفاء مهم، لكنه جزء من طبيعة البطولة، مؤكداً أن الجهاز الفني يعمل على استغلال الوقت بأفضل شكل ممكن لضمان جاهزية اللاعبين.


وتطرق فليك إلى إدارة اللاعبين في هذه المرحلة الحساسة من الموسم، موضحاً أن التواصل والدعم النفسي عنصران أساسيان، خصوصاً في المباريات الكبيرة، وأضاف: «نثق بلاعبينا، ونعرف كيف نتعامل مع اللحظات الصعبة وهذه المباريات تُلعب بالشخصية قبل أي شيء».


وعن الخصم، شدّد فليك على أن المواجهة تتطلب مباراة متكاملة على جميع المستويات، سواء في الاستحواذ أو التنظيم الدفاعي، مؤكداً أن التفاصيل الصغيرة قد تصنع الفارق، وفي ختام حديثه، أبدى فليك ثقته بفريقه، قائلاً: «نحن نؤمن بما نقوم به، نلعب بطموح واضح، وندخل النهائي من أجل الفوز فقط».