The head coach of Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso, expressed his great happiness with his team's victory in the Madrid Derby and their qualification for the Spanish Super Cup final to face Barcelona next Sunday. He confirmed that the match was tough and intense as expected, and that his team played with a decisive mentality and succeeded in achieving the desired result.



This came during the press conference held after the match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, in which Real Madrid managed to win with a score of two goals to one. Alonso expressed his happiness with the performance and the result, clarifying that the first goal was beautiful, and that the most important thing was achieving victory. He noted that the encounter was extremely difficult, and that Federico Valverde's early goal was a turning point that reflected on the course of the match.



Alonso indicated that an early goal naturally changes the shape of the match and the style of play, explaining that the team's goal was to reach what they wanted according to the style they believe in, affirming that Real Madrid ultimately succeeded in achieving victory.



In conclusion, he emphasized that the team looks forward to the next stage with the same spirit, clarifying that the most important thing was to pass the derby test and come out victorious, and that they would think about the final match at a later time.