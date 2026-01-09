أعرب المدير الفني لفريق ريال مدريد تشابي ألونسو عن سعادته الكبيرة بفوز فريقه في ديربي مدريد، وتأهله إلى نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني لمواجهة برشلونة يوم الأحد القادم، مؤكدًا أن المباراة جاءت صعبة وقوية كما كان متوقعًا، وأن فريقه لعب بعقلية الحسم ونجح في الخروج بالنتيجة المطلوبة.


جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب اللقاء الذي جمع ريال مدريد وأتلتيكو مدريد، وتمكن خلاله ريال مدريد من تحقيق الفوز بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف، حيث أكد ألونسو سعادته بالأداء والنتيجة، موضحًا أن الهدف الأول كان جميلًا، وأن الأهم تمثل في تحقيق الفوز، مشيرًا إلى أن المواجهة كانت في غاية الصعوبة، وأن هدف فيديريكو فالفيردي المبكر شكّل نقطة تحول انعكست على مجريات اللقاء.


وبيّن ألونسو أن التسجيل المبكر من الطبيعي أن يغيّر شكل المباراة وطريقة اللعب، موضحًا أن هدف الفريق كان الوصول إلى ما يريده وفق الأسلوب الذي يؤمن به، مؤكدًا أن ريال مدريد نجح في نهاية المطاف في تحقيق الانتصار.


وشدد في ختام حديثه على أن الفريق يتطلع إلى المرحلة القادمة بالروح ذاتها، موضحًا أن الأهم كان اجتياز اختبار الديربي والخروج فائزًا، على أن يتم التفكير في المباراة النهائية في وقت لاحق.