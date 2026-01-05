علمت مصادر «عكاظ» بأن اللاعب ضاري العنزي، مدافع فريق ضمك، أصبح ضمن دائرة اهتمام عدد من الأندية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، في مقدمتها النادي الأهلي ونادي القادسية ونادي الاتحاد، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.


ويبلغ اللاعب من العمر 26 عاماً، ويمتلك خبرة ميدانية في منافسات دوري المحترفين، وقدّم مستويات لافتة مع فريقه خلال المواسم الماضية، مما جذب أنظار الأجهزة الفنية في عدد من الأندية الباحثة عن تعزيز خياراتها الدفاعية.


وشارك العنزي في 11 مباراة مع فريقه في الموسم الحالي من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، قدم خلالها تمريرتين حاسمتين، وقد ظهر بشكل أساسي في جميع هذه المباريات مما يعكس اعتماده في تشكيلة الفريق الأساسية.