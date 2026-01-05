Sources informed "Okaz" that player Dhari Al-Anzi, defender of Damak team, has become a target for several clubs in the Saudi Pro League, including Al-Ahli Club, Al-Qadisiyah Club, and Al-Ittihad Club, during the current winter transfer period.



The player is 26 years old and has field experience in the Pro League competitions. He has shown impressive performances with his team during the past seasons, which has attracted the attention of coaching staff at several clubs looking to strengthen their defensive options.



Al-Anzi has participated in 11 matches with his team in the current season of the Saudi Pro League, during which he provided two assists. He has appeared as a starter in all these matches, reflecting his reliance in the team's starting lineup.