يبدو أن الهدف الذي أحرزه المحترف الأوروغوياني داروين نونيز مهاجم الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال بشباك مرمى ضمك خلال مواجهة الفريقين ضمن الجولة 13 من دوري روشن، أنهى صيامه وعجزه عن التسجيل وزيارة مرمى الخصوم خلال المواجهات الخمس الماضية، إذ صام قرابة 253 دقيقة دون أن يسجل ويحتفل بطريقته المعهودة والمعروفة عنه،


إلى أن ظهر أمام ضمك ونجح في تسجيل الهدف الأول لمصلحة «الزعيم»، وساهم كذلك بالهدف الثاني لزميله البرازيلي كارلوس ليوناردو.


وكانت المواجهات الخمس التي غاب عنها الأوروغوياني هي: الشرطة العراقي، والفتح، والشارقة الإماراتي، والخليج، والخلود.


ولعب نونيز مع «الزعيم» 15 مباراة محرزاً 6 أهداف مع هدفه في مرمى ضمك، كما تخلف عن المشاركة في ثلاثة لقاءات بسبب الإصابة التي تعرض لها في الركبة.