It seems that the goal scored by the Uruguayan professional Darwin Nunez, the striker of the first football team of Al Hilal, against Damak during the match between the two teams in the 13th round of the Roshan League, ended his drought and inability to score and visit the opponent's net during the past five matches, as he went nearly 253 minutes without scoring and celebrating in his usual and well-known way.



Until he appeared against Damak and succeeded in scoring the first goal for the "Leader," and he also contributed to the second goal for his Brazilian teammate Carlos Leonardo.



The five matches that the Uruguayan missed were: Al-Shorta (Iraq), Al-Fateh, Al-Sharjah (UAE), Al-Khaleej, and Al-Khulood.



Nunez has played 15 matches with the "Leader," scoring 6 goals including his goal against Damak, and he missed participating in three matches due to a knee injury he sustained.