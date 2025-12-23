أعرب البرتغالي أرتور جورج، مدرب الريان القطري، عن عدم رضاه عن نتيجة التعادل التي انتهت عليها مواجهة فريقه أمام الشباب السعودي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من المجموعة الثانية لبطولة دوري أبطال الخليج لكرة القدم، مؤكداً أن النتيجة لا تعكس أفضلية الريان في فترات عديدة من اللقاء.


وأوضح جورج، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أعقب المباراة، أن فريق الريان فرض سيطرته وأفضليته بشكل واضح خلال الشوط الأول، ونجح اللاعبون في تقديم أداء منظم وفعال، تُوِّج بالتقدم بهدفين دون مقابل، ما منح الفريق أفضلية فنية ومعنوية كبيرة مع نهاية النصف الأول من المواجهة.


وأضاف أن الفريق لم يتمكن من الحفاظ على هذا التقدم خلال الشوط الثاني، بعدما نجح الشباب في العودة إلى أجواء المباراة وتسجيل هدفين، ليتمكن من إدراك التعادل، مشيراً إلى أن الريان أُتيحت له بعض الفرص في الشوط الثاني من أجل استعادة التقدم وحسم المباراة لصالحه، إلا أن الفريق لم يحسن استغلال تلك الفرص بالشكل المطلوب.


وشدد مدرب الريان على أن التغييرات التي أجراها خلال الشوط الثاني جاءت بدافع السعي لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث كاملة، ولم تكن تهدف إلى المحافظة على نتيجة التقدم، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته أن الفريق كان يطمح للخروج بنتيجة أفضل، لكنه لم يوفق في ترجمة أفضليته إلى فوز.