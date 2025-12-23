The Portuguese Arthur George, coach of Qatar's Al Rayyan, expressed his dissatisfaction with the draw result that his team achieved against Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab, in the fourth round of Group B of the Gulf Champions League, confirming that the result does not reflect Al Rayyan's superiority during many periods of the match.



George explained during the press conference that followed the match that Al Rayyan clearly imposed its control and superiority during the first half, and the players succeeded in delivering an organized and effective performance, culminating in a 2-0 lead, which granted the team significant technical and moral advantages by the end of the first half of the match.



He added that the team was unable to maintain this lead during the second half, after Al Shabab managed to return to the game and score two goals, thus leveling the score. He pointed out that Al Rayyan had some opportunities in the second half to regain the lead and secure the win, but the team did not capitalize on those chances as required.



The Al Rayyan coach emphasized that the changes he made during the second half were driven by the desire to achieve victory and collect all three points, and were not aimed at preserving the lead. He also confirmed that the team aspired to come away with a better result, but was unsuccessful in translating its superiority into a win.