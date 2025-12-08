The match between Saudi Arabia and Morocco in the Arab Cup held in Qatar recorded a remarkable attendance of 78,131 spectators, making this number the highest in the tournament so far.



The large attendance surpassed the figure recorded in the opening match between Qatar and Palestine, which saw 61,476 spectators, reflecting the level of public interest that the match garnered and the popularity of both teams.



The stands witnessed a lively atmosphere from early on, as the seats were completely filled with chants, flags, and significant interaction from both Saudi and Moroccan fans, in a scene that reflects the passion for Arab football and the rising level of fan support in the tournament.



The public success in this match enhances the positive image of the tournament and confirms its ability to attract large numbers of fans, especially in matches that bring together teams with a wide fan base like Saudi Arabia and Morocco.