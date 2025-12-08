سجّلت مباراة السعودية والمغرب في بطولة كأس العرب المقامة في قطر حضوراً جماهيرياً لافتاً بلغ 78,131 مشجعاً، ليصبح هذا الرقم هو الأعلى في البطولة حتى الآن.


وتفوّق الحضور الكبير على الرقم المسجّل في مباراة الافتتاح بين قطر وفلسطين التي شهدت 61,476 متفرجاً، ما يعكس حجم الاهتمام الجماهيري الذي حظيت به المواجهة وقوة الشعبية التي يتمتع بها المنتخبان.


وشهدت المدرجات أجواء صاخبة منذ وقت مبكر، حيث امتلأت المقاعد بالكامل وسط أهازيج وأعلام وتفاعل كبير من الجمهورين السعودي والمغربي، في مشهد يعكس شغف الكرة العربية وارتفاع مستوى الدعم الجماهيري في البطولة.


النجاح الجماهيري في هذه المباراة يعزز الصورة الإيجابية للبطولة، ويؤكد قدرتها على جذب أعداد كبيرة من المشجعين، خصوصاً في المباريات التي تجمع منتخبات ذات حضور جماهيري واسع مثل السعودية والمغرب.