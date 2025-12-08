حملت خسارة المنتخب السعودي من المنتخب المغربي في الجولة الأخيرة من بطولة كأس العرب فيفا 2025 ما يمكن وصفه بـ«رب ضارة نافعة»، إذ وضعت المنتخب السعودي في طريق مواجهة منتخب فلسطين في ربع النهائي، على ملعب لوسيل وبمدرجات أكبر وبسعة جماهيرية أضخم وهو ما يتيح فرصة للجماهير التي من المتوقع أن تساهم إجازة المدارس في المملكة ونهاية الأسبوع حضوراً سعودياً لافتاً لدعم الأخضر في واحدة من محطاته الحساسة في البطولة.


وجاء هذا المسار بعد نهاية دور المجموعات في البطولة، حيث تصدر المنتخب المغربي المجموعة الثانية، فيما حل المنتخب السعودي في المركز الثاني، وهو مركز بدا في ظاهره مخيباً للطموحات في ظل المستوى الكبير الذي قدمه المنتخب السعودي، لكنه منح الأخضر فرصة مثالية للعب أمام أعداد جماهيرية أكبر مما كان سيحصل عليه في حال لعب على استاد خليفة الدولي بسعة أقل أمام منتخب سورية بطل المجموعة الاولى.


وقد يشكل هذا الحضور عاملاً حاسماً في مواجهة منتخب فلسطين، الذي يقدم بدوره مستويات جيدة، ويدخل المباراة بمعنويات مرتفعة.


ومن المتوقع أن يمنح الدعم الجماهيري في استاد لوسيل الذي يتسع لـ88 ألف متفرج تقريباً المنتخب السعودي دفعة معنوية كبيرة تساعده على استعادة إيقاعه وفاعليته الهجومية، خصوصاً بعدما أظهر توازناً دفاعياً جيداً خلال مباريات المجموعة، رغم عدم تحقيقه النتيجة المطلوبة أمام المغرب.


وبين واقع النتائج وما أفرزته من مسار جديد، يدخل الأخضر ربع النهائي وفي يده فرصة حقيقية لتعديل الصورة، وتقديم أداء أكثر إقناعاً، مستنداً إلى حضور جماهيري مرتقب قد يلعب دوراً كبيراً في قيادة الفريق للفوز والتأهل الى الدور نصف نهائي من البطولة.