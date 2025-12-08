The loss of the Saudi national team to the Moroccan team in the last round of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 can be described as a "blessing in disguise," as it placed the Saudi team on a path to face the Palestinian team in the quarter-finals, at Lusail Stadium, with larger stands and a greater audience capacity. This provides an opportunity for fans, as it is expected that the school holidays in the Kingdom and the weekend will lead to a notable Saudi presence to support the Green in one of its critical moments in the tournament.



This path came after the end of the group stage in the tournament, where the Moroccan team topped Group B, while the Saudi team finished in second place. This position seemed disappointing at first glance, given the high level the Saudi team displayed, but it granted the Green an ideal opportunity to play in front of a larger crowd than it would have had if it had played at Khalifa International Stadium with a smaller capacity against the Syrian team, the champions of Group A.



This attendance could be a decisive factor in the match against the Palestinian team, which is also performing well and enters the game with high morale.



The expected fan support at Lusail Stadium, which accommodates approximately 88,000 spectators, is likely to give the Saudi team a significant morale boost, helping it regain its rhythm and offensive effectiveness, especially after showing good defensive balance during the group matches, despite not achieving the desired result against Morocco.



Between the reality of the results and the new path it has created, the Green enters the quarter-finals with a real chance to change its image and deliver a more convincing performance, relying on anticipated fan attendance that could play a major role in leading the team to victory and qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament.