حملت خسارة المنتخب السعودي من المنتخب المغربي في الجولة الأخيرة من بطولة كأس العرب فيفا 2025 ما يمكن وصفه بـ«رب ضارة نافعة»، إذ وضعت المنتخب السعودي في طريق مواجهة منتخب فلسطين في ربع النهائي، على ملعب لوسيل وبمدرجات أكبر وبسعة جماهيرية أضخم وهو ما يتيح فرصة للجماهير التي من المتوقع أن تساهم إجازة المدارس في المملكة ونهاية الأسبوع حضوراً سعودياً لافتاً لدعم الأخضر في واحدة من محطاته الحساسة في البطولة.
وجاء هذا المسار بعد نهاية دور المجموعات في البطولة، حيث تصدر المنتخب المغربي المجموعة الثانية، فيما حل المنتخب السعودي في المركز الثاني، وهو مركز بدا في ظاهره مخيباً للطموحات في ظل المستوى الكبير الذي قدمه المنتخب السعودي، لكنه منح الأخضر فرصة مثالية للعب أمام أعداد جماهيرية أكبر مما كان سيحصل عليه في حال لعب على استاد خليفة الدولي بسعة أقل أمام منتخب سورية بطل المجموعة الاولى.
وقد يشكل هذا الحضور عاملاً حاسماً في مواجهة منتخب فلسطين، الذي يقدم بدوره مستويات جيدة، ويدخل المباراة بمعنويات مرتفعة.
ومن المتوقع أن يمنح الدعم الجماهيري في استاد لوسيل الذي يتسع لـ88 ألف متفرج تقريباً المنتخب السعودي دفعة معنوية كبيرة تساعده على استعادة إيقاعه وفاعليته الهجومية، خصوصاً بعدما أظهر توازناً دفاعياً جيداً خلال مباريات المجموعة، رغم عدم تحقيقه النتيجة المطلوبة أمام المغرب.
وبين واقع النتائج وما أفرزته من مسار جديد، يدخل الأخضر ربع النهائي وفي يده فرصة حقيقية لتعديل الصورة، وتقديم أداء أكثر إقناعاً، مستنداً إلى حضور جماهيري مرتقب قد يلعب دوراً كبيراً في قيادة الفريق للفوز والتأهل الى الدور نصف نهائي من البطولة.
The loss of the Saudi national team to the Moroccan team in the last round of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 can be described as a "blessing in disguise," as it placed the Saudi team on a path to face the Palestinian team in the quarter-finals, at Lusail Stadium, with larger stands and a greater audience capacity. This provides an opportunity for fans, as it is expected that the school holidays in the Kingdom and the weekend will lead to a notable Saudi presence to support the Green in one of its critical moments in the tournament.
This path came after the end of the group stage in the tournament, where the Moroccan team topped Group B, while the Saudi team finished in second place. This position seemed disappointing at first glance, given the high level the Saudi team displayed, but it granted the Green an ideal opportunity to play in front of a larger crowd than it would have had if it had played at Khalifa International Stadium with a smaller capacity against the Syrian team, the champions of Group A.
This attendance could be a decisive factor in the match against the Palestinian team, which is also performing well and enters the game with high morale.
The expected fan support at Lusail Stadium, which accommodates approximately 88,000 spectators, is likely to give the Saudi team a significant morale boost, helping it regain its rhythm and offensive effectiveness, especially after showing good defensive balance during the group matches, despite not achieving the desired result against Morocco.
Between the reality of the results and the new path it has created, the Green enters the quarter-finals with a real chance to change its image and deliver a more convincing performance, relying on anticipated fan attendance that could play a major role in leading the team to victory and qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament.