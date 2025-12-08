Our national football team settled for second place in Group B after losing to the Moroccan team by a goal to nil in the match held at Lusail Stadium, concluding the group stage of the Arab Cup.

The match witnessed a strong start from our team, and Saleh Abu Shamat almost shook the Moroccan net with an early goal after receiving a high cross from Murad Hossawi. Abu Shamat headed the ball towards the goal, but it hit the crossbar. The Moroccan team responded with an organized attack, where Tarek Tisoudali delivered a low cross for Karim Barkawi to shoot directly at the goal, deflecting off goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi and finding the net for Morocco's first goal (11th minute).

In the second half, coach Hervé Renard attempted to equalize by introducing several players. Substitute Abdullah Al-Hamdan earned a penalty and took it himself. Although he executed it in a Panenka style, his shot went over the crossbar, wasting a precious opportunity for the Saudi team to level the score, and the match ended with Morocco winning by a goal to nil.

In the other match, Oman triumphed over their counterparts from Comoros with a score of two to one. Oman's goals were scored by striker Issam Al-Sabhi in the 40th and 43rd minutes, while Comoros' goal came from Nasruddin Hamid Ali (68th minute).

With these results, Morocco topped the group with 7 points, setting up a meeting with the runner-up of Group A, Syria, while our national team remained at 6 points and will face the group A leader, Palestine, in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, Oman (third in the group) and Comoros (fourth in the group) exited the tournament.