اكتفى منتخبنا الوطني الأول لكرة القدم بالمركز الثاني للمجموعة الثانية، بعد خسارته أمام منتخب المغرب بهدف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد لوسيل في ختام لقاءات دور المجموعات لكأس العرب.

شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لمنتخبنا، وكاد صالح أبو الشامات يهز الشباك المغربية بهدف مبكر، بعد أن تلقى كرة عرضية عالية من مراد هوساوي، ليحولها أبو الشامات برأسه تجاه المرمى، لكنها ارتطمت بالعارضة، ليرد المنتخب المغربي بهجمة منظمة ومرر طارق تيسودالي كرة عرضية أرضية ليسددها كريم بركاوي مباشرة في المرمى لترتطم في الحارس عبدالرحمن الصانبي وتسكن الشباك هدفاً أول للمغرب (د:11).

وفي الشوط الثاني، حاول المدرب هيرفي رينارد تعديل النتيجة بإشراك عدد من اللاعبين، وتمكن البديل عبدالله الحمدان من الحصول على ركلة جزاء ونفذها بنفسه، ورغم أنه نفذها بطريقة بانينكا إلا أن كرته ذهبت فوق العارضة، لتضيع فرصة ثمينة للمنتخب السعودي لتعديل النتيجة، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز المغرب بهدف دون مقابل.

وفي اللقاء الآخر، تفوق منتخب عمان على نظيره منتخب جزر القمر بهدفين لهدف، وأحرز هدفَي عمان مهاجمه عصام الصبحي في الدقيقتين (40، 43)، فيما جاء هدف جزر القمر عن طريق نصرالدين حميد علي (د:68).

وبهاتين النتيجتين، تصدر منتخب المغرب المجموعة برصيد 7 نقاط ليضرب موعداً مع وصيف المجموعة الأولى منتخب سورية، فيما تجمد رصيد منتخبنا الوطني عند 6 نقاط، وسيواجه منتخب فلسطين متصدر المجموعة الأولى في دور ربع النهائي للبطولة، فيما غادر منتخب عمان (ثالث المجموعة) وجزر القمر (رابع المجموعة) منافسات البطولة.