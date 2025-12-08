اكتفى منتخبنا الوطني الأول لكرة القدم بالمركز الثاني للمجموعة الثانية، بعد خسارته أمام منتخب المغرب بهدف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد لوسيل في ختام لقاءات دور المجموعات لكأس العرب.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لمنتخبنا، وكاد صالح أبو الشامات يهز الشباك المغربية بهدف مبكر، بعد أن تلقى كرة عرضية عالية من مراد هوساوي، ليحولها أبو الشامات برأسه تجاه المرمى، لكنها ارتطمت بالعارضة، ليرد المنتخب المغربي بهجمة منظمة ومرر طارق تيسودالي كرة عرضية أرضية ليسددها كريم بركاوي مباشرة في المرمى لترتطم في الحارس عبدالرحمن الصانبي وتسكن الشباك هدفاً أول للمغرب (د:11).
وفي الشوط الثاني، حاول المدرب هيرفي رينارد تعديل النتيجة بإشراك عدد من اللاعبين، وتمكن البديل عبدالله الحمدان من الحصول على ركلة جزاء ونفذها بنفسه، ورغم أنه نفذها بطريقة بانينكا إلا أن كرته ذهبت فوق العارضة، لتضيع فرصة ثمينة للمنتخب السعودي لتعديل النتيجة، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز المغرب بهدف دون مقابل.
وفي اللقاء الآخر، تفوق منتخب عمان على نظيره منتخب جزر القمر بهدفين لهدف، وأحرز هدفَي عمان مهاجمه عصام الصبحي في الدقيقتين (40، 43)، فيما جاء هدف جزر القمر عن طريق نصرالدين حميد علي (د:68).
وبهاتين النتيجتين، تصدر منتخب المغرب المجموعة برصيد 7 نقاط ليضرب موعداً مع وصيف المجموعة الأولى منتخب سورية، فيما تجمد رصيد منتخبنا الوطني عند 6 نقاط، وسيواجه منتخب فلسطين متصدر المجموعة الأولى في دور ربع النهائي للبطولة، فيما غادر منتخب عمان (ثالث المجموعة) وجزر القمر (رابع المجموعة) منافسات البطولة.
Our national football team settled for second place in Group B after losing to the Moroccan team by a goal to nil in the match held at Lusail Stadium, concluding the group stage of the Arab Cup.
The match witnessed a strong start from our team, and Saleh Abu Shamat almost shook the Moroccan net with an early goal after receiving a high cross from Murad Hossawi. Abu Shamat headed the ball towards the goal, but it hit the crossbar. The Moroccan team responded with an organized attack, where Tarek Tisoudali delivered a low cross for Karim Barkawi to shoot directly at the goal, deflecting off goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi and finding the net for Morocco's first goal (11th minute).
In the second half, coach Hervé Renard attempted to equalize by introducing several players. Substitute Abdullah Al-Hamdan earned a penalty and took it himself. Although he executed it in a Panenka style, his shot went over the crossbar, wasting a precious opportunity for the Saudi team to level the score, and the match ended with Morocco winning by a goal to nil.
In the other match, Oman triumphed over their counterparts from Comoros with a score of two to one. Oman's goals were scored by striker Issam Al-Sabhi in the 40th and 43rd minutes, while Comoros' goal came from Nasruddin Hamid Ali (68th minute).
With these results, Morocco topped the group with 7 points, setting up a meeting with the runner-up of Group A, Syria, while our national team remained at 6 points and will face the group A leader, Palestine, in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, Oman (third in the group) and Comoros (fourth in the group) exited the tournament.