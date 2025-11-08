أثارت لقطة تلفزيونية التقطتها القناة الناقلة لمباراة النصر ونيوم -التي انتهت بفوز النصر بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف- جدلاً واسعاً بين الجماهير الرياضية، بعد أن أظهرت قائد فريق النصر كريستيانو رونالدو وهو يتوجه إلى حكم اللقاء عبدالله الشهري عقب نهاية الشوط الأول، مشيداً بأدائه.


ووفقاً لما ظهر في اللقطة، قال رونالدو للحكم: «أحسنت.. أحسنت.. استمر هكذا»، في إشارة واضحة إلى رضاه عن مستوى التحكيم خلال الشوط الأول، وتمنيه استمرار الأداء المميز في الشوط الثاني.


وقد تباينت ردود الأفعال بين الجماهير؛ فبينما رأى البعض أن تصرف رونالدو يعد طبيعياً ويعكس روحاً رياضية وتشجيعاً للحكم على مواصلة الأداء الجيد، اعتبر آخرون أن الحديث مع الحكم قبل أو أثناء أو بعد المباراة غير مناسب، تفادياً لأي تأويلات أو تفسيرات محتملة.