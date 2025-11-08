A television clip captured by the channel broadcasting the match between Al-Nassr and Neom - which ended with Al-Nassr winning three goals to one - sparked widespread controversy among sports fans, after it showed Al-Nassr's captain Cristiano Ronaldo approaching the referee Abdullah Al-Shahri at the end of the first half, praising his performance.



According to what was shown in the clip, Ronaldo said to the referee: "Well done.. well done.. keep it up," in a clear indication of his satisfaction with the level of officiating during the first half, and his hope for the continued excellent performance in the second half.



Reactions among fans varied; while some saw Ronaldo's behavior as natural and reflective of sportsmanship, encouraging the referee to maintain good performance, others considered talking to the referee before, during, or after the match inappropriate, to avoid any potential misinterpretations or explanations.