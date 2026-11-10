وجه نجم الكرة المصرية السابق إبراهيم سعيد انتقادات حادة إلى محمد صلاح قائد المنتخب المصري، على خلفية عدم توجيهه رسالة شكر إلى المدرب السابق حسام حسن، عقب إنهاء مهمته مع «الفراعنة».


وقال سعيد في منشور عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «إكس»، إنه كان يتمنى أن يبادر صلاح، بصفته قائد المنتخب، بنشر رسالة تقدير واحترام للمدرب الراحل عن منصبه، مؤكداً أن حديثه لا يتعلق بالمجاملة أو الواجب الاجتماعي، بل بمبدأ عاش به طوال مشواره الكروي وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ «RT».


وأضاف: «تعلمت أن تحترم قائدك، وأن تحترم من سبقوك، وأن تحترم رموز اللعبة وتاريخها، مهما اختلفت معهم ومهما كانت وجهة نظرك فيهم».


واستشهد سعيد بموقفه الشخصي مع المدرب الراحل محمود الجوهري، بعد استبعاده من قائمة المنتخب في كأس الأمم الإفريقية، مشيراً إلى أنه رغم صعوبة الموقف لم يقلل يوماً من شأن الجوهري أو تاريخه.


وتابع: «الأمر ليس مسألة اتفاق أو اختلاف، ولا يتعلق بمن هو أكبر من الآخر، بل مسألة أصول ومبادئ وتربية واحترام لتاريخ بلدك ورموزها».


وأكد سعيد أن محمد صلاح نجم كبير ونجاحه فخر لمصر، لكنه كان يتمنى منه لفتة تقدير تجاه حسام حسن، مشدداً على أن «النجومية ليست مجرد أرقام وألقاب واحتراف عالمي، بل مواقف وأخلاق وتقدير لمن صنعوا التاريخ قبلك».


واختتم سعيد حديثه بقوله: «يمكنك أن تختلف مع أي شخص في أصعب المواقف، لكن إياك أن تنسى قيمته أو تاريخه. هذه قناعتي التي عشت بها ولن أغيرها من أجل شهرة أو نجومية أو حسابات شخصية».


وكان الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم قد أعلن يوم السبت الماضي إنهاء مهمة حسام حسن وجهازه المعاون، وتعيين علي ماهر مديراً فنياً جديداً للمنتخب.


وفي الوقت الذي بادر فيه عدد من لاعبي المنتخب، من بينهم حمزة عبد الكريم وإمام عاشور ومروان عطية وأحمد فتوح وزيكو، بتوجيه رسائل شكر وتقدير لحسام حسن عقب رحيله، التزم صلاح الصمت.