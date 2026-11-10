وجه نجم الكرة المصرية السابق إبراهيم سعيد انتقادات حادة إلى محمد صلاح قائد المنتخب المصري، على خلفية عدم توجيهه رسالة شكر إلى المدرب السابق حسام حسن، عقب إنهاء مهمته مع «الفراعنة».
وقال سعيد في منشور عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «إكس»، إنه كان يتمنى أن يبادر صلاح، بصفته قائد المنتخب، بنشر رسالة تقدير واحترام للمدرب الراحل عن منصبه، مؤكداً أن حديثه لا يتعلق بالمجاملة أو الواجب الاجتماعي، بل بمبدأ عاش به طوال مشواره الكروي وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ «RT».
وأضاف: «تعلمت أن تحترم قائدك، وأن تحترم من سبقوك، وأن تحترم رموز اللعبة وتاريخها، مهما اختلفت معهم ومهما كانت وجهة نظرك فيهم».
واستشهد سعيد بموقفه الشخصي مع المدرب الراحل محمود الجوهري، بعد استبعاده من قائمة المنتخب في كأس الأمم الإفريقية، مشيراً إلى أنه رغم صعوبة الموقف لم يقلل يوماً من شأن الجوهري أو تاريخه.
وتابع: «الأمر ليس مسألة اتفاق أو اختلاف، ولا يتعلق بمن هو أكبر من الآخر، بل مسألة أصول ومبادئ وتربية واحترام لتاريخ بلدك ورموزها».
وأكد سعيد أن محمد صلاح نجم كبير ونجاحه فخر لمصر، لكنه كان يتمنى منه لفتة تقدير تجاه حسام حسن، مشدداً على أن «النجومية ليست مجرد أرقام وألقاب واحتراف عالمي، بل مواقف وأخلاق وتقدير لمن صنعوا التاريخ قبلك».
واختتم سعيد حديثه بقوله: «يمكنك أن تختلف مع أي شخص في أصعب المواقف، لكن إياك أن تنسى قيمته أو تاريخه. هذه قناعتي التي عشت بها ولن أغيرها من أجل شهرة أو نجومية أو حسابات شخصية».
وكان الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم قد أعلن يوم السبت الماضي إنهاء مهمة حسام حسن وجهازه المعاون، وتعيين علي ماهر مديراً فنياً جديداً للمنتخب.
وفي الوقت الذي بادر فيه عدد من لاعبي المنتخب، من بينهم حمزة عبد الكريم وإمام عاشور ومروان عطية وأحمد فتوح وزيكو، بتوجيه رسائل شكر وتقدير لحسام حسن عقب رحيله، التزم صلاح الصمت.
Former Egyptian football star Ibrahim Saeed has sharply criticized Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, for not sending a thank-you message to former coach Hossam Hassan after the conclusion of his tenure with the "Pharaohs."
Saeed stated in a post on his official account on the "X" platform that he had hoped Salah, as the team captain, would take the initiative to publish a message of appreciation and respect for the departed coach, emphasizing that his remarks are not about flattery or social obligation, but about a principle he has lived by throughout his football career, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website.
He added: "I learned to respect your leader, to respect those who came before you, and to respect the symbols of the game and its history, no matter how much you disagree with them or what your opinion of them is."
Saeed cited his personal experience with the late coach Mahmoud El-Gohary after being excluded from the national team list for the African Cup of Nations, pointing out that despite the difficulty of the situation, he never diminished El-Gohary's value or history.
He continued: "This is not a matter of agreement or disagreement, nor does it relate to who is greater than the other, but rather a matter of principles, upbringing, and respect for your country's history and its symbols."
Saeed affirmed that Mohamed Salah is a great star and his success is a source of pride for Egypt, but he wished for a gesture of appreciation towards Hossam Hassan, stressing that "stardom is not just about numbers, titles, and global professionalism, but about attitudes, ethics, and appreciation for those who made history before you."
He concluded his remarks by saying: "You can disagree with anyone in the toughest situations, but never forget their value or history. This is my conviction that I have lived by and I will not change it for the sake of fame, stardom, or personal interests."
The Egyptian Football Association announced last Saturday the termination of Hossam Hassan's mission and his coaching staff, appointing Ali Maher as the new head coach of the national team.
While several players from the national team, including Hamza Abdel Karim, Imam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Ahmed Fattouh, and Ziko, took the initiative to send messages of thanks and appreciation to Hossam Hassan following his departure, Salah remained silent.