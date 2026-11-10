Former Egyptian football star Ibrahim Saeed has sharply criticized Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, for not sending a thank-you message to former coach Hossam Hassan after the conclusion of his tenure with the "Pharaohs."



Saeed stated in a post on his official account on the "X" platform that he had hoped Salah, as the team captain, would take the initiative to publish a message of appreciation and respect for the departed coach, emphasizing that his remarks are not about flattery or social obligation, but about a principle he has lived by throughout his football career, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website.



He added: "I learned to respect your leader, to respect those who came before you, and to respect the symbols of the game and its history, no matter how much you disagree with them or what your opinion of them is."



Saeed cited his personal experience with the late coach Mahmoud El-Gohary after being excluded from the national team list for the African Cup of Nations, pointing out that despite the difficulty of the situation, he never diminished El-Gohary's value or history.



He continued: "This is not a matter of agreement or disagreement, nor does it relate to who is greater than the other, but rather a matter of principles, upbringing, and respect for your country's history and its symbols."



Saeed affirmed that Mohamed Salah is a great star and his success is a source of pride for Egypt, but he wished for a gesture of appreciation towards Hossam Hassan, stressing that "stardom is not just about numbers, titles, and global professionalism, but about attitudes, ethics, and appreciation for those who made history before you."



He concluded his remarks by saying: "You can disagree with anyone in the toughest situations, but never forget their value or history. This is my conviction that I have lived by and I will not change it for the sake of fame, stardom, or personal interests."



The Egyptian Football Association announced last Saturday the termination of Hossam Hassan's mission and his coaching staff, appointing Ali Maher as the new head coach of the national team.



While several players from the national team, including Hamza Abdel Karim, Imam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Ahmed Fattouh, and Ziko, took the initiative to send messages of thanks and appreciation to Hossam Hassan following his departure, Salah remained silent.