دخل أحمد البدوي، الزوج السابق لدينا مصطفى المرشدي المعروفة إعلاميا باسم «دان آدم»، على خط الأزمة بينها وبين المدير الفني لمنتخب مصر حسام حسن، معلنا مساندتها في مواجهة البلاغ الذي تقدم به محاميا الأخير، ومؤكدا أن انفصاله عنها وقع قبل سنوات من زواجها من مدرب المنتخب.

وقال البدوي، في تصريحات صحفية، إن الاتهامات الواردة في البلاغ لا أساس لها من الصحة، مشيرا إلى أن علاقته الزوجية بدان آدم انتهت عام 2013، وأن حسام حسن كان على علم بانفصالهما قبل ارتباطه بها. وأعلن استعداده للإدلاء بشهادته أمام جهات التحقيق وتقديم ما لديه من مستندات لدعم روايته.

وفي السياق نفسه، كشف مايكل، صديق البدوي، في منشور عبر حسابه على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "فيسبوك" تفاصيل قال إنه عاصرها خلال فترة ارتباط الأخير بدان آدم، موضحا أنه كان قريبا من الطرفين منذ بداية علاقتهما عام 2006 وحتى انفصالهما في 2013.

وأضاف مايكل أنه رافق صديقه إلى المأذون لمحاولة إنهاء الزواج رسميا، إلا أن الإجراءات لم تكتمل بسبب اختلاف ديانة الزوجين، وفقا لروايته. وأشار إلى أن الطرفين اتفقا، بدلا من ذلك، على تحرير ورقة عرفية لإثبات الانفصال، مؤكدا أن دان آدم كانت على علم بهذه الخطوة ووافقت عليها.

وتكتسب هذه التصريحات أهميتها من تعارضها مع الأساس الذي يستند إليه بلاغ حسام حسن، إذ يتهم محامياه دان آدم بالتزوير في محرر عرفي واستعماله، إلى جانب الجمع بين زوجين، على خلفية زواجهما بعقد عرفي مؤرخ في 20 أغسطس 2015.

وبحسب ما ورد في البلاغ، فإن دان آدم أقرت في عقد الزواج بأنها غير مرتبطة بزواج آخر، بينما يستند مقدما البلاغ إلى مستندات تفيد بأن طلاقها من زوجها السابق لم يوثق رسميا إلا في عام 2017، وهو ما اعتبراه مؤشرا على وجود شبهة تستدعي التحقيق.

وتشير المعلومات المنشورة إلى أن زواج حسام حسن ودان آدم بدأ بعقد عرفي عام 2015، قبل توثيقه رسميا في مايو 2017. وفي المقابل، يتمسك البدوي بأن الانفصال وقع في 2013، وأن عدم استكمال إجراءات الطلاق الرسمية آنذاك لا يعني استمرار العلاقة الزوجية، بحسب تفسيره.

وتعود خلفية الأزمة إلى خلافات علنية بين حسام حسن ودان آدم، قبل انتقال النزاع إلى المسار القانوني بتقديم البلاغ، الذي يطالب بالتحقيق في صحة المستندات وتحديد ما إذا كانت هناك مخالفة قانونية في إجراءات الزواج والطلاق.