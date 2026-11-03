Ahmad Al-Badawi, the former husband of our Mustafa Al-Murshidi, known in the media as "Dan Adam," has entered the fray regarding the crisis between her and the head coach of the Egyptian national team, Hossam Hassan, announcing his support for her in facing the complaint filed by the latter's lawyers, and confirming that his separation from her occurred years before her marriage to the national team coach.

Al-Badawi stated in press statements that the accusations in the complaint are baseless, noting that his marital relationship with Dan Adam ended in 2013, and that Hossam Hassan was aware of their separation before he became involved with her. He announced his readiness to testify before the investigation authorities and provide any documents he has to support his account.

In the same context, Michael, Al-Badawi's friend, revealed in a post on his social media account "Facebook" details he claims to have witnessed during the latter's relationship with Dan Adam, explaining that he was close to both parties from the beginning of their relationship in 2006 until their separation in 2013.

Michael added that he accompanied his friend to the notary in an attempt to officially end the marriage, but the procedures were not completed due to the difference in the couple's religions, according to his account. He pointed out that the two parties agreed, instead, to draft an informal document to prove the separation, emphasizing that Dan Adam was aware of this step and agreed to it.

These statements gain their importance from their contradiction with the basis on which Hossam Hassan's complaint is founded, as his lawyers accuse Dan Adam of forgery in an informal document and its use, in addition to being married to two spouses, based on their marriage under an informal contract dated August 20, 2015.

According to what was mentioned in the complaint, Dan Adam acknowledged in the marriage contract that she was not involved in another marriage, while the complainants rely on documents indicating that her divorce from her previous husband was not officially documented until 2017, which they considered a sign of suspicion that warrants investigation.

Published information indicates that the marriage between Hossam Hassan and Dan Adam began with an informal contract in 2015, before being officially documented in May 2017. In contrast, Al-Badawi insists that the separation occurred in 2013, and that the failure to complete the official divorce procedures at that time does not mean the continuation of the marital relationship, according to his interpretation.

The background of the crisis stems from public disputes between Hossam Hassan and Dan Adam, before the conflict moved to the legal track with the filing of the complaint, which calls for an investigation into the validity of the documents and determining whether there was a legal violation in the marriage and divorce procedures.