أكد المحاضر الآسيوي في كرة القدم الدكتور يحيى جابر في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، أن هزيمة الأهلي بستة أهداف أمام الشباب ليست مجرد خسارة بثلاث نقاط، بل نتيجة ثقيلة تفتح أبواب التساؤلات حول الخلل الفني والذهني الواضح داخل الفريق، فاستقبال 6 أهداف في مباراة واحدة يكشف عن مشكلات تتجاوز الأخطاء الفردية، وتستدعي مراجعة أداء المنظومة الدفاعية والوسط والجهاز الفني.
وقال جابر: الشباب تفوق على الأهلي بسداسية في مواجهة لم تكن متوقعة، ولعل أبرز الأسباب الفنية لهذه الخسارة بهذه النتيجة الثقيلة تتمحور في المساحات الكبيرة بين المدافعين وغياب التغطية المتبادلة ليمنحا لاعبي الشباب فرصاً للوصول إلى المرمى، وعدم عودة لاعبي الوسط والأطراف بالسرعة المطلوبة، جعل دفاع الأهلي مكشوفاً أمام الهجمات المرتدة.
وتابع جابر قائلاً: استغلال المساحات والفاعلية أمام المرمى حوّلا الفرص إلى أهداف متتالية في شباك الأهلي في ظل عدم القدرة على إيقاف بناء الهجمات الشبابية أو فرض السيطرة على منطقة المناورة.
واختتم جابر قائلاً: حدث انهيار ذهني للاعبي الأهلي حيث إن استقبال الأهداف المتتالية أفقد اللاعبين التركيز والثقة، لتتسع النتيجة بصورة مؤلمة، علاوة على عدم تمكن لاعبي الأهلي من احتواء اندفاع الشباب أو إيقاف خطورته، وتأخر التدخل الفني في معالجة الخلل.
The Asian football lecturer Dr. Yahya Jaber confirmed in his talk to "Okaz" that Al-Ahli's defeat by six goals to Al-Shabab is not just a loss of three points, but a heavy result that raises questions about the clear technical and mental deficiencies within the team. Conceding 6 goals in a single match reveals issues that go beyond individual mistakes and necessitates a review of the performance of the defensive system, the midfield, and the coaching staff.
Jaber said: Al-Shabab outperformed Al-Ahli with a six-goal victory in a match that was unexpected. Perhaps the most significant technical reasons for this heavy defeat revolve around the large spaces between the defenders and the absence of mutual coverage, allowing Al-Shabab players opportunities to reach the goal. The failure of the midfield and wing players to return quickly left Al-Ahli's defense exposed to counterattacks.
Jaber continued: Exploiting the spaces and effectiveness in front of the goal turned opportunities into consecutive goals in Al-Ahli's net, amid the inability to stop the buildup of Al-Shabab's attacks or impose control over the midfield area.
Jaber concluded by saying: There was a mental collapse among Al-Ahli's players, as conceding consecutive goals caused the players to lose focus and confidence, leading to an increasingly painful scoreline. Moreover, Al-Ahli's players were unable to contain Al-Shabab's momentum or stop its danger, and the technical intervention to address the deficiencies was delayed.