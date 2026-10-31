The Asian football lecturer Dr. Yahya Jaber confirmed in his talk to "Okaz" that Al-Ahli's defeat by six goals to Al-Shabab is not just a loss of three points, but a heavy result that raises questions about the clear technical and mental deficiencies within the team. Conceding 6 goals in a single match reveals issues that go beyond individual mistakes and necessitates a review of the performance of the defensive system, the midfield, and the coaching staff.



Jaber said: Al-Shabab outperformed Al-Ahli with a six-goal victory in a match that was unexpected. Perhaps the most significant technical reasons for this heavy defeat revolve around the large spaces between the defenders and the absence of mutual coverage, allowing Al-Shabab players opportunities to reach the goal. The failure of the midfield and wing players to return quickly left Al-Ahli's defense exposed to counterattacks.



Jaber continued: Exploiting the spaces and effectiveness in front of the goal turned opportunities into consecutive goals in Al-Ahli's net, amid the inability to stop the buildup of Al-Shabab's attacks or impose control over the midfield area.



Jaber concluded by saying: There was a mental collapse among Al-Ahli's players, as conceding consecutive goals caused the players to lose focus and confidence, leading to an increasingly painful scoreline. Moreover, Al-Ahli's players were unable to contain Al-Shabab's momentum or stop its danger, and the technical intervention to address the deficiencies was delayed.