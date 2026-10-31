أكد المحاضر الآسيوي في كرة القدم الدكتور يحيى جابر في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»، أن هزيمة الأهلي بستة أهداف أمام الشباب ليست مجرد خسارة بثلاث نقاط، بل نتيجة ثقيلة تفتح أبواب التساؤلات حول الخلل الفني والذهني الواضح داخل الفريق، فاستقبال 6 أهداف في مباراة واحدة يكشف عن مشكلات تتجاوز الأخطاء الفردية، وتستدعي مراجعة أداء المنظومة الدفاعية والوسط والجهاز الفني.


وقال جابر: الشباب تفوق على الأهلي بسداسية في مواجهة لم تكن متوقعة، ولعل أبرز الأسباب الفنية لهذه الخسارة بهذه النتيجة الثقيلة تتمحور في المساحات الكبيرة بين المدافعين وغياب التغطية المتبادلة ليمنحا لاعبي الشباب فرصاً للوصول إلى المرمى، وعدم عودة لاعبي الوسط والأطراف بالسرعة المطلوبة، جعل دفاع الأهلي مكشوفاً أمام الهجمات المرتدة.


وتابع جابر قائلاً: استغلال المساحات والفاعلية أمام المرمى حوّلا الفرص إلى أهداف متتالية في شباك الأهلي في ظل عدم القدرة على إيقاف بناء الهجمات الشبابية أو فرض السيطرة على منطقة المناورة.


واختتم جابر قائلاً: حدث انهيار ذهني للاعبي الأهلي حيث إن استقبال الأهداف المتتالية أفقد اللاعبين التركيز والثقة، لتتسع النتيجة بصورة مؤلمة، علاوة على عدم تمكن لاعبي الأهلي من احتواء اندفاع الشباب أو إيقاف خطورته، وتأخر التدخل الفني في معالجة الخلل.