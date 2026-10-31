Al-Hilal is facing a match that seems within its reach to solidify its lead when it hosts Al-Fateh (on Saturday) at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the conclusion of the 12th round of the Saudi Roshan League.



The statistics give the leader a sweeping advantage in the history of professional league encounters, with 27 wins out of 34 matches, compared to four victories for Al-Fateh and three draws, along with a significant scoring superiority of 90 goals to 33.



Al-Hilal leads with 27 points from nine wins and one loss, with a postponed match against Riyadh, coming off an important victory over Al-Qadisiyah that returned it to the top, and it boasts a roster of stars led by Savic, Neves, Théo, Bono, Samerville, Watkins, and Martinelli.



On the other hand, Al-Fateh is in a difficult situation, sitting in sixteenth place with only six points, from one win, three draws, and seven losses. After breaking its drought with its first win, it suffered two consecutive defeats by three goals against Al-Khaleej and Al-Shabab.



Despite the challenging task, the sons of Al-Ahsa hope to surprise the leader, led by Batna, Saadan, Heraslin, Kanga, and Boateng behind goalkeeper Shimber.