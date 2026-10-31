يخوض الهلال مواجهة تبدو في متناوله لتثبيت صدارته، حين يستضيف الفتح (السبت) على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، في ختام الجولة الـ12 من دوري روشن السعودي.


الأرقام تمنح الزعيم أفضلية كاسحة في تاريخ مواجهات دوري المحترفين، بـ27 فوزاً من أصل 34 مباراة، مقابل أربعة انتصارات للفتح وثلاثة تعادلات، مع تفوق تهديفي كبيراً 90 هدفاً مقابل 33.


الهلال يتصدر بـ27 نقطة من تسعة انتصارات وخسارة واحدة، مع مباراة مؤجلة أمام الرياض، قادماً من فوز مهماً على القادسية أعاد له القمة، ويملك ترسانة من النجوم يتقدمها سافيتش ونيفيز وثيو وبونو وسامرفيل وواتكينز ومارتينيلي.


أما الفتح، فيعيش وضعاً صعباً في المركز السادس عشر بست نقاط فقط، من فوز وحيد وثلاثة تعادلات وسبع هزائم، وبعد أن كسر صيامه بفوزه الأول، تلقى خسارتين متتاليتين بثلاثية أمام الخليج والشباب.


ورغم صعوبة المهمة، يأمل أبناء الأحساء في مباغتة المتصدر بقيادة باتنا وسعدان وهراسلين وكانجا وبواتينغ خلف الحارس شيمبر.