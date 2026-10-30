A recent scientific study revealed a simple potential method to help alleviate knee osteoarthritis pain, which does not rely solely on painkillers or exercise, but rather starts from the intestines. Taking a daily fiber supplement may also help improve muscle strength and reduce the body's sensitivity to pain.

The results of a clinical trial led by researchers from the University of Nottingham in the UK showed that individuals with knee osteoarthritis who consumed a type of fiber known as "inulin" reported a significant reduction in pain levels, along with improvements in grip strength and a decrease in the body's sensitivity to painful stimuli.

The results did not stop at potential health effects; the study showed that adherence to the fiber supplement was easier for participants compared to a digitally supported physical therapy program, with a withdrawal rate of only 3.6% in the inulin group, compared to 21% among participants who underwent physical therapy alone.

The study was published in the journal "Nutrients," and its results open the door to a new research direction that examines the relationship between gut health, the beneficial bacteria present in it, and how the nervous system processes pain and muscle efficiency.

Knee osteoarthritis... a problem affecting millions of people

Knee osteoarthritis is one of the most common causes of chronic pain and mobility disability worldwide, especially among the elderly. It arises from the gradual wear and tear of tissues within the joint, including the cartilage that protects the ends of the bones and facilitates their movement.

As the condition progresses, the affected individual may experience pain, stiffness, and swelling, as well as difficulty performing usual daily activities such as walking and climbing stairs.

Available treatments typically focus on alleviating symptoms and maintaining mobility through painkillers, physical therapy, and regular exercise. However, some medications may be associated with undesirable side effects, while many patients find it challenging to continue exercise programs, especially with ongoing pain.

In this context, the new study suggests the potential benefit of a simple dietary change as an additional means to help manage the symptoms of the disease.

The lead researcher of the study from the University of Nottingham's medical school, Dr. Afroditi Kouraki, stated that the results raise an important possibility that adding a fiber supplement to breakfast or yogurt could significantly contribute to reducing pain and improving physical performance.



What is inulin and how does it affect the intestines?

The supplement tested by the researchers is "inulin," a natural type of dietary fiber found in foods such as wild chicory roots, artichokes, and some other vegetables.

Inulin differs from many nutrients; digestive enzymes cannot break it down in the small intestine, so it passes into the large intestine, where beneficial bacteria use it as a food source.

Inulin is classified as a "prebiotic," which are substances that nourish the beneficial bacteria already present in the digestive system, unlike probiotics that provide live microorganisms.

When beneficial bacteria ferment inulin, they produce compounds known as short-chain fatty acids, the most notable of which is "butyrate," which helps support the intestinal lining and may influence inflammation and biological pathways related to the sensation of pain.

The researchers observed elevated levels of butyrate in participants who consumed inulin, indicating a change in the activity of the bacteria present in the intestines.

They also noted increased levels of a hormone known as "glucagon-like peptide-1" or GLP-1, a hormone secreted by the intestines that helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite, and is also linked to biological pathways related to pain regulation and muscle health.

This hormone has garnered significant attention as it is the target of popular medications like "Ozempic" and "Wegovy," but it is important to clarify that the inulin supplement used in the study is not a drug of this category and does not work in the same pharmacological way. Instead, the researchers investigated whether supporting beneficial bacteria could influence the body's natural production of this hormone.

Another notable finding was that elevated levels of GLP-1 were associated with improved grip strength, a observation suggesting a potential relationship between changes occurring in the digestive system and muscle functions, although the study did not prove that the hormone is the direct cause of this improvement.



A trial on 117 individuals with knee osteoarthritis

To test these hypotheses, the researchers conducted the "INSPIRE" clinical trial, a randomized controlled study that lasted six weeks and included 117 adult participants with knee osteoarthritis.

Participants were divided into four treatment groups; the first group took the inulin supplement daily without any other intervention, while the second followed a digitally supported physical therapy exercise program. The third group received the dietary supplement along with the exercises, and the fourth group received a placebo for comparison.

This design allowed researchers to study the effect of each treatment method individually, as well as to test whether combining fiber and exercise offers additional benefits.

The results showed that both inulin and physical therapy contributed individually to reducing knee pain, indicating that both approaches may provide benefits for patients.

However, the dietary supplement achieved an additional improvement that was not observed to the same extent in the physical therapy group alone, represented by increased grip strength and decreased sensitivity to pain.

Pain sensitivity is an indicator of how the nervous system responds to stimuli that may cause pain, and its reduction can be significant for knee osteoarthritis patients, as the severity of pain is not always related to the extent of visible damage within the joint, but changes in how the nervous system processes painful signals may contribute to increased suffering for patients.

The improvement in grip strength was an unexpected result, suggesting that the potential effects of the supplement may extend beyond the affected joint itself.



Can gut health change the way arthritis is treated?

Dr. Kouraki believes that the results suggest that targeting gut health using a prebiotic dietary supplement may represent a safe and well-tolerated means to help alleviate pain in individuals with knee osteoarthritis, noting that the low withdrawal rates reflect the ease of incorporating the supplement into participants' daily routines.

For her part, the co-lead researcher from the University of Nottingham's medical school, Professor Anna Valdes, stated that the relationship observed in the study between GLP-1 hormone and grip strength deserves further investigation, as it may reveal a biological axis linking the gut, muscles, and pain.

She added that this research direction could have implications beyond joint osteoarthritis, helping to understand the impact of gut health on aging, physical ability, and resistance to functional decline with advancing age.

The study does not imply that fiber supplements can replace exercise or established treatments for knee osteoarthritis, but rather suggests their potential future use as an adjunctive means within a comprehensive treatment plan, after assessing their suitability for each case.



Joint pain... a daily burden for millions of patients

These results gain additional significance in light of the widespread impact of arthritis on the quality of life of those affected. Professor Lucy Donaldson, director of research at the "Arthritis UK" foundation, stated that arthritis pain severely affects patients' lives, noting that a recent survey conducted by the foundation showed that six out of ten people with the disease experience pain most of the time or all the time.