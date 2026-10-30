كشفت دراسة علمية حديثة عن احتمال وجود وسيلة بسيطة للمساعدة في تخفيف آلام خشونة مفصل الركبة، لا تعتمد فقط على المسكنات أو التمارين الرياضية، وإنما تبدأ من الأمعاء، عبر تناول مكمل يوميّاً من الألياف الغذائية قد يساعد أيضاً على تحسين قوة العضلات وتقليل حساسية الجسم للألم.

وأظهرت نتائج تجربة سريرية قادها باحثون من جامعة نوتنغهام البريطانية، أن الأشخاص المصابين بالتهاب المفاصل العظمي في الركبة، الذين تناولوا نوعاً من الألياف يُعرف باسم «الإينولين»، سجلوا انخفاضاً ملحوظاً في مستويات الألم، إلى جانب تحسن قوة قبضة اليد وتراجع حساسية الجسم للمؤثرات المؤلمة.

ولم تتوقف النتائج عند التأثيرات الصحية المحتملة، إذ أظهرت الدراسة أن الالتزام بتناول المكمل الغذائي كان أسهل على المشاركين مقارنة ببرنامج العلاج الطبيعي المدعوم رقميّاً؛ حيث بلغت نسبة الانسحاب من مجموعة الإينولين وحده 3.6% فقط، مقابل 21% بين المشاركين الذين خضعوا للعلاج الطبيعي وحده.

ونُشرت الدراسة في مجلة «Nutrients» العلمية، وتفتح نتائجها الباب أمام اتجاه بحثي جديد يدرس العلاقة بين صحة الأمعاء والبكتيريا النافعة الموجودة فيها، وبين طريقة تعامل الجهاز العصبي مع الألم وكفاءة العضلات.

خشونة الركبة.. مشكلة تؤثر على ملايين الأشخاص

ويُعد التهاب المفاصل العظمي في الركبة من أكثر أسباب الألم المزمن والإعاقة الحركية شيوعاً حول العالم، خصوصاً بين كبار السن، وينشأ نتيجة التآكل التدريجي للأنسجة داخل المفصل، بما في ذلك الغضروف الذي يعمل على حماية أطراف العظام وتسهيل حركتها.

ومع تطور الحالة، قد يعاني المصاب من الألم والتيبس والتورم، فضلاً عن صعوبة أداء الأنشطة اليومية المعتادة، مثل المشي وصعود السلالم.

وتعتمد العلاجات المتاحة عادة على تخفيف الأعراض والحفاظ على القدرة على الحركة، من خلال المسكنات والعلاج الطبيعي وممارسة التمارين بانتظام، غير أن بعض الأدوية قد ترتبط بآثار جانبية غير مرغوبة، بينما يجد كثير من المرضى صعوبة في الاستمرار ببرامج التمارين، خصوصاً مع استمرار الألم.

وفي هذا السياق، تطرح الدراسة الجديدة احتمال الاستفادة من تغيير غذائي بسيط بوصفه وسيلة إضافية للمساعدة في التعامل مع أعراض المرض.

وقالت الباحثة الرئيسية في الدراسة من كلية الطب بجامعة نوتنغهام، الدكتورة أفروذيتي كوراكي، إن النتائج تثير احتمالاً مهماً يتمثل في أن إضافة مكمل من الألياف إلى وجبة الإفطار أو الزبادي قد تسهم بصورة ملموسة في تقليل الألم وتحسين الأداء البدني.

ما هو الإينولين وكيف يؤثر في الأمعاء؟

المكمل الذي اختبره الباحثون هو «الإينولين»، وهو نوع طبيعي من الألياف الغذائية يوجد في أطعمة مثل جذور الهندباء البرية والخرشوف وبعض الخضراوات الأخرى.

ويختلف الإينولين عن كثير من العناصر الغذائية؛ إذ لا تستطيع الإنزيمات الهضمية تكسيره في الأمعاء الدقيقة، ولذلك ينتقل إلى الأمعاء الغليظة، حيث تستخدمه البكتيريا النافعة مصدراً للغذاء.

ويُصنف الإينولين ضمن ما يُعرف باسم «البريبايوتك» أو البريبايوتكس، وهي مواد تغذي البكتيريا المفيدة الموجودة بالفعل في الجهاز الهضمي، على عكس البروبيوتيك الذي يوفر كائنات دقيقة حية.

وعندما تخمر البكتيريا النافعة الإينولين، تنتج مركبات تُعرف باسم الأحماض الدهنية قصيرة السلسلة، ومن أبرزها مادة «البيوتيرات»، التي تساعد على دعم بطانة الأمعاء، كما يمكن أن تؤثر في الالتهابات والمسارات البيولوجية المرتبطة بالإحساس بالألم.

ورصد الباحثون ارتفاع مستويات البيوتيرات لدى المشاركين الذين تناولوا الإينولين، وهو ما يشير إلى حدوث تغير في نشاط البكتيريا الموجودة داخل الأمعاء.

كما لاحظوا ارتفاع مستويات هرمون يُعرف باسم «الببتيد الشبيه بالغلوكاغون-1» أو GLP-1، وهو هرمون تفرزه الأمعاء ويسهم في تنظيم مستويات السكر في الدم والشهية، ويرتبط كذلك بمسارات بيولوجية لها علاقة بتنظيم الألم وصحة العضلات.

ويحظى هذا الهرمون باهتمام واسع، لأنه المستهدف بأدوية شهيرة مثل «أوزمبيك» و«ويغوفي»، لكن من المهم التوضيح أن مكمل الإينولين المستخدم في الدراسة ليس دواءً من هذه الفئة، ولا يعمل بالطريقة الدوائية نفسها، وإنما بحث العلماء في إمكانية أن يؤدي دعم البكتيريا النافعة إلى التأثير في إنتاج الجسم الطبيعي لهذا الهرمون.

ومن النتائج اللافتة أيضاً أن ارتفاع مستويات GLP-1 ارتبط بتحسن قوة قبضة اليد، وهي ملاحظة تشير إلى احتمال وجود علاقة بين التغيرات التي تحدث في الجهاز الهضمي وبين وظائف العضلات، رغم أن الدراسة لم تثبت أن الهرمون هو السبب المباشر وراء هذا التحسن.

تجربة على 117 مصاباً بخشونة الركبة

ولاختبار هذه الفرضيات، أجرى الباحثون تجربة «INSPIRE» السريرية، وهي دراسة عشوائية محكمة استمرت ستة أسابيع، وشملت 117 شخصاً بالغاً مصابين بالتهاب المفاصل العظمي في الركبة.

وُزّع المشاركون على أربع مجموعات علاجية، تناولت الأولى مكمل الإينولين يوميّاً دون تدخل آخر، بينما اتبعت الثانية برنامج تمارين للعلاج الطبيعي مدعوماً رقميّاً، وحصلت الثالثة على المكمل الغذائي إلى جانب التمارين، فيما تلقت المجموعة الرابعة دواءً وهميّاً للمقارنة.

وسمح هذا التصميم للباحثين بدراسة تأثير كل وسيلة علاجية على حدة، إلى جانب اختبار ما إذا كان الجمع بين الألياف والتمارين يقدم فوائد إضافية.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الإينولين والعلاج الطبيعي ساهما كل على حدة في تقليل آلام الركبة، ما يشير إلى أن كلا النهجين قد يوفر فائدة للمصابين.

لكن المكمل الغذائي حقق تحسناً إضافيّاً لم يُلاحظ بالدرجة نفسها لدى مجموعة العلاج الطبيعي وحده، تمثل في زيادة قوة قبضة اليد وانخفاض حساسية الجسم للألم.

وتُعد حساسية الألم مؤشراً على مدى استجابة الجهاز العصبي للمؤثرات التي قد تسبب الألم، ويمكن أن يكون تراجعها مهماً لمرضى خشونة الركبة، لأن شدة الألم لا ترتبط دائماً بحجم التلف الظاهر داخل المفصل، بل قد تسهم التغيرات في طريقة معالجة الجهاز العصبي للإشارات المؤلمة في زيادة معاناة المرضى.

أما تحسن قوة قبضة اليد، فكان من النتائج غير المتوقعة، إذ يشير إلى أن التأثيرات المحتملة للمكمل قد تتجاوز المفصل المصاب نفسه.

هل يمكن أن تغير صحة الأمعاء طريقة علاج التهاب المفاصل؟

ترى الدكتورة كوراكي أن النتائج تشير إلى أن استهداف صحة الأمعاء باستخدام مكمل غذائي من البريبايوتك قد يمثل وسيلة آمنة وجيدة التحمل للمساعدة في تخفيف الألم لدى المصابين بخشونة الركبة، مشيرة إلى أن انخفاض معدلات الانسحاب يعكس سهولة إدماج المكمل في الروتين اليومي للمشاركين.

من جانبها، قالت الباحثة المشاركة الرئيسية من كلية الطب بجامعة نوتنغهام، البروفيسورة آنا فالديس، إن العلاقة التي رصدتها الدراسة بين هرمون GLP-1 وقوة قبضة اليد تستحق مزيداً من البحث، لأنها قد تكشف عن محور بيولوجي يربط بين الأمعاء والعضلات والألم.

وأضافت أن هذا الاتجاه البحثي قد تكون له أهمية تتجاوز خشونة المفاصل، ليساعد على فهم تأثير صحة الأمعاء في الشيخوخة والقدرة البدنية ومقاومة التراجع الوظيفي مع التقدم في العمر.

ولا تعني الدراسة أن مكملات الألياف يمكن أن تحل محل التمارين الرياضية أو العلاجات المعتمدة لخشونة الركبة، وإنما تشير إلى إمكانية استخدامها مستقبلاً كوسيلة مساعدة ضمن خطة علاجية متكاملة، بعد تقييم ملاءمتها لكل حالة.

آلام المفاصل.. عبء يومي على ملايين المرضى

وتكتسب هذه النتائج أهمية إضافية في ظل التأثير الواسع لالتهاب المفاصل على جودة حياة المصابين، إذ قالت البروفيسورة لوسي دونالدسون، مديرة الأبحاث في مؤسسة «Arthritis UK»، إن آلام التهاب المفاصل تؤثر بشدة في حياة المرضى، مشيرة إلى أن استطلاعاً حديثاً أجرته المؤسسة أظهر أن ستة من كل عشرة أشخاص مصابين بالمرض يعانون الألم معظم الوقت أو طواله.