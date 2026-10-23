تغلّب فريق الاتحاد على ضيفه الدرعية بنتيجة (2-0)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشر من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم.
ويعد هذا الفوز مهماً للاتحاد في سعيه للمنافسة على المراكز المتقدمة في سلم الترتيب، خصوصاً مع اقتراب نهاية الدور الأول من المسابقة.
وافتتح الاتحاد التسجيل عن طريق جورج إيلينيخينا عند الدقيقة (30)، في حين جاء الهدف الثاني من ركلة جزاء نفذها جيني فينالدوم عند الدقيقة (77).
وبهذه النتيجة رفع الاتحاد رصيده إلى (23) نقطة في المركز الرابع، فيما تجمد رصيد الدرعية عند (15) نقطة في المركز الثامن.
The Al-Ittihad team defeated their guest Al-Dar'iya with a score of (2-0) in the match that took place today at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the eleventh round of the Saudi Professional League.
This victory is important for Al-Ittihad in their pursuit of competing for the top positions in the standings, especially with the end of the first round of the competition approaching.
Al-Ittihad opened the scoring through George Elinikhina in the 30th minute, while the second goal came from a penalty executed by Gini Wijnaldum in the 77th minute.
With this result, Al-Ittihad raised their points to (23) in fourth place, while Al-Dar'iya's points remained at (15) in eighth place.