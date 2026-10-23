The Al-Ittihad team defeated their guest Al-Dar'iya with a score of (2-0) in the match that took place today at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the eleventh round of the Saudi Professional League.



This victory is important for Al-Ittihad in their pursuit of competing for the top positions in the standings, especially with the end of the first round of the competition approaching.



Al-Ittihad opened the scoring through George Elinikhina in the 30th minute, while the second goal came from a penalty executed by Gini Wijnaldum in the 77th minute.



With this result, Al-Ittihad raised their points to (23) in fourth place, while Al-Dar'iya's points remained at (15) in eighth place.