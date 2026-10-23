تغلّب فريق الاتحاد على ضيفه الدرعية بنتيجة (2-0)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشر من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم.


ويعد هذا الفوز مهماً للاتحاد في سعيه للمنافسة على المراكز المتقدمة في سلم الترتيب، خصوصاً مع اقتراب نهاية الدور الأول من المسابقة.


وافتتح الاتحاد التسجيل عن طريق جورج إيلينيخينا عند الدقيقة (30)، في حين جاء الهدف الثاني من ركلة جزاء نفذها جيني فينالدوم عند الدقيقة (77).


وبهذه النتيجة رفع الاتحاد رصيده إلى (23) نقطة في المركز الرابع، فيما تجمد رصيد الدرعية عند (15) نقطة في المركز الثامن.