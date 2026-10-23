The Qutub and Dehlawi families celebrated this evening (Friday) the marriage contract of the young man Saeed bin Muneer Qutub to the daughter of Major General Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Dehlawi, in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, amidst the presence of several family members and friends who offered their congratulations and best wishes to the couple, praying to God for their success and happiness in their future life together.