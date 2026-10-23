احتفلت أسرتا قطب والدهلوي، مساء اليوم (الجمعة)، بعقد قران الشاب سعيد بن منير قطب على ابنة اللواء عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الدهلوي، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة جدة، وسط حضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين، داعين الله لهما بالتوفيق والسعادة في حياتهما القادمة.