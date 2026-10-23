This evening (Friday), the child Dana, the fourth victim of the apartment fire that broke out about two weeks ago in the Al-Matar neighborhood of Medina, passed away, following her siblings Ziad, Dima, and Abdulaziz, after spending about 12 days under medical observation at the National Guard Hospital, amid efforts to save her life.



She is scheduled to be prayed upon at dawn tomorrow (Saturday) in the Prophet's Mosque, before being laid to rest in the Baqi' Al-Gharqad cemetery.



The details of the tragic incident date back to a fire that erupted in the children's bedroom, due to an electrical short circuit in the room's air conditioner, while they were inside the apartment, as their father was outside the home visiting the clinic.

The smoke rising from the apartment alerted the neighbors, who notified the Civil Defense, and the specialized teams responded to the incident, while the ambulance teams took the injured children to the hospital, where several of them died before reaching it, and one of the sisters passed away the following day, before Dana joined them this evening, thus completing the family's tragedy with the loss of all four of their children.