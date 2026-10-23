توفيت مساء اليوم(الجمعة) الطفلة دانة، الضحية الرابعة لحريق الشقة السكنية الذي اندلع قبل نحو أسبوعين في حي المطار بالمدينة المنورة، لتلحق بأشقائها زياد وديم وعبدالعزيز، بعد نحو 12 يوماً قضتها تحت الملاحظة الطبية في مستشفى الحرس الوطني، وسط محاولات لإنقاذ حياتها.


ومن المقرر أن يُصلّى عليها فجر غدٍ (السبت) في المسجد النبوي الشريف، قبل مواراتها الثرى في مقبرة بقيع الغرقد.


وتعود تفاصيل الحادثة المأساوية إلى اندلاع حريق في غرفة نوم الأطفال، نتيجة التماس كهربائي في مكيف الغرفة، أثناء وجودهم داخل الشقة، فيما كان والدهم ووالدتهم خارج المنزل لمراجعة المستوصف.

وتسببت الأدخنة المتصاعدة من الشقة في تنبيه الجيران، الذين أبلغوا الدفاع المدني، فباشرت الفرق المختصة الحادثة، فيما تولت الفرق الإسعافية نقل الأطفال المصابين إلى المستشفى، حيث توفي عدد منهم قبل الوصول إليه، فيما فارقت إحدى الشقيقتين الحياة في اليوم التالي، قبل أن تلحق بهم دانة مساء اليوم، لتكتمل بذلك فاجعة الأسرة برحيل أطفالها الأربعة.