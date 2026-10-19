The American platform "Semafor" revealed today (Monday) that preliminary negotiations are underway between the American company "RedBird Capital Partners" and the Saudi Public Investment Fund regarding a potential acquisition of 70% of Al Nassr Club, in a deal valued at around one billion riyals (267 million dollars).



According to a report prepared by journalists Matthew Martin and Rohan Goswami, citing informed sources, "RedBird," the owner of the Italian club Milan, has held at least two meetings with the fund to discuss the deal, while the fund is working on arranging sponsorship agreements with companies within its portfolio to address the club's financial obligations and facilitate its transition to private ownership.



The platform indicated that Al Nassr's captain, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, is a candidate to own a 20% stake in the club, with the possibility of SMC joining the proposed investment alliance.



Semafor quoted an informed source confirming that "RedBird's" interest is still in its early stages, and a final agreement may not be reached, noting that the details of the deal, its value, and ownership percentages are still under discussion and subject to change.



The report clarified that completing the deal would expand the investment relationship between "RedBird" and Ronaldo, whose company "CR7" owns a 25% stake in the Spanish club Almeria.



"RedBird," led by Gerry Cardinale, acquired Milan in 2022 and manages assets estimated at around 21 billion dollars, with investments extending into sports, media, and entertainment, including stakes in deals related to "Skydance," "Paramount," and "Warner Bros. Discovery."



Potential investors, according to the report, believe that acquiring Al Nassr could provide opportunities to leverage media and marketing partnerships, reduce operational costs, and expand the club's presence in the American market through the proposed alliance's network of relationships.



These moves are part of the sports investment and privatization program, which has seen the ownership of several clubs transferred to the fund and government companies, aimed at enhancing private sector participation.



So far, no final agreement has been announced, and there has been no official confirmation regarding ownership percentages or the involvement of Ronaldo and other parties, while details remain contingent on the outcomes of the negotiations.