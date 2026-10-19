كشفت منصة «سيمافور» الأمريكية، اليوم (الإثنين)، عن مفاوضات أولية بين شركة «ريد بيرد كابيتال بارتنرز» الأمريكية وصندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي، بشأن استحواذ محتمل على 70% من نادي النصر، في صفقة تقدر قيمتها بنحو مليار ريال (267 مليون دولار).


وبحسب التقرير الذي أعده الصحفيان ماثيو مارتن وروهان غوسوامي ونقلاً عن مصادر مطلعة، عقدت «ريد بيرد»، المالكة لنادي ميلان الإيطالي، اجتماعين على الأقل مع الصندوق لمناقشة الصفقة، فيما يعمل الصندوق على ترتيب اتفاقيات رعاية مع شركات ضمن محفظته لمعالجة الالتزامات المالية للنادي وتسهيل انتقال ملكيته إلى القطاع الخاص.


وأشارت المنصة إلى أن قائد النصر، البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، مرشح لامتلاك حصة تبلغ 20% من النادي، مع احتمال انضمام شركة SMC إلى التحالف الاستثماري المقترح.


ونقلت «سيمافور» عن مصدر مطلع تأكيده أن اهتمام «ريد بيرد» لا يزال في مراحله المبكرة، وقد لا يُتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي، لافتاً إلى أن تفاصيل الصفقة وقيمتها ونسب الملكية لا تزال قيد النقاش وقابلة للتغيير.


وأوضح التقرير أن إتمام الصفقة من شأنه توسيع العلاقة الاستثمارية بين «ريد بيرد» ورونالدو، الذي تمتلك شركته «CR7» حصة 25% من نادي ألميريا الإسباني.


واستحوذت «ريد بيرد» بقيادة جيري كاردينالي على ميلان عام 2022، وتدير أصولاً تقدر بنحو 21 مليار دولار، مع استثمارات تمتد إلى الرياضة والإعلام والترفيه، بما في ذلك مشاركات في صفقات مرتبطة بـ «سكاي دانس» و«باراماونت» و«وارنر براذرز ديسكفري».


ويرى المستثمرون المحتملون، وفقاً للتقرير، أن الاستحواذ على النصر قد يتيح فرصاً للاستفادة من الشراكات الإعلامية والتسويقية وخفض التكاليف التشغيلية وتوسيع حضور النادي في السوق الأمريكية عبر شبكة علاقات التحالف المقترح.


وتأتي هذه التحركات ضمن برنامج الاستثمار والتخصيص الرياضي، الذي شهد انتقال ملكية عدد من الأندية إلى الصندوق وشركات حكومية، بهدف تعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص.


وحتى الآن، لم يُعلن عن اتفاق نهائي، ولم يصدر تأكيد رسمي بشأن نسب الملكية أو مشاركة رونالدو والأطراف الأخرى، فيما تبقى التفاصيل مرهونة بنتائج المفاوضات.