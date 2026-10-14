أعلن نادي الشمال القطري اليوم (الأربعاء) عن تعاقده رسمياً مع النجم الجزائري المخضرم رياض محرز. وجاء انضمام الساحر الجزائري البالغ من العمر 35 عاماً في صفقة انتقال حر، بعد انتهاء عقده مع نادي الأهلي السعودي بنهاية الموسم الماضي.


ووقع النجم السابق لنادي مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي عقده الرسمي بحضور مشعل العلي، رئيس جهاز كرة القدم بنادي الشمال، وتم الاتفاق على عقد يمتد حتى نهاية صيف 2027، وتم قيد محرز في قائمة الفريق ليكون بديلاً للمغربي محمد ربيع حريمات الذي تعرض لإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي.


وقد احتفى الحساب الرسمي لنادي الشمال على منصة "إكس" بالصفقة التاريخية، حيث نشر مقطع فيديو يستعرض أجمل أهداف ومهارات اللاعب معلقاً بعبارة حماسية: "يسراه صنعت التاريخ، وطموحنا يكتب الفصل القادم.. رياض محرز بألوان الشمال".


وانتظم النجم الفائز بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة مرتين سابقاً فوراً في تدريبات الفريق الجماعية. ويتطلع نادي الشمال للاستفادة القصوى من خبرات محرز الطويلة لدعم مسيرة الفريق المحلية في دوري نجوم قطر، وتعزيز حظوظه القارية في مشاركته الجارية ببطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، حيث تنتظر الجماهير مواجهته المرتقبة والخاصة أمام فريقه السابق، الأهلي السعودي، في نوفمبر القادم.