The Qatari Al-Shamal Club announced today (Wednesday) the official signing of the veteran Algerian star Riyad Mahrez. The 35-year-old Algerian magician joined on a free transfer after his contract with Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli ended at the end of last season.



The former Manchester City star signed his official contract in the presence of Mishal Al-Ali, the head of the football department at Al-Shamal Club, and an agreement was reached for a contract that extends until the end of the summer of 2027. Mahrez has been registered in the team’s roster to replace Moroccan player Mohamed Rabi' Harimat, who suffered a torn ACL injury.



The official account of Al-Shamal Club on the "X" platform celebrated the historic signing by posting a video showcasing the player's best goals and skills, accompanied by an enthusiastic phrase: "His left foot made history, and our ambition writes the next chapter... Riyad Mahrez in Al-Shamal colors."



The star, who has won the AFC Champions League title twice before, immediately joined the team's collective training. Al-Shamal Club aims to make the most of Mahrez's extensive experience to support the team's local campaign in the Qatar Stars League and enhance its continental prospects in the ongoing AFC Champions League, where fans are eagerly awaiting his anticipated match against his former team, Al-Ahli Saudi, next November.