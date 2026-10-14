أعلن نادي الشمال القطري اليوم (الأربعاء) عن تعاقده رسمياً مع النجم الجزائري المخضرم رياض محرز. وجاء انضمام الساحر الجزائري البالغ من العمر 35 عاماً في صفقة انتقال حر، بعد انتهاء عقده مع نادي الأهلي السعودي بنهاية الموسم الماضي.
ووقع النجم السابق لنادي مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي عقده الرسمي بحضور مشعل العلي، رئيس جهاز كرة القدم بنادي الشمال، وتم الاتفاق على عقد يمتد حتى نهاية صيف 2027، وتم قيد محرز في قائمة الفريق ليكون بديلاً للمغربي محمد ربيع حريمات الذي تعرض لإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي.
وقد احتفى الحساب الرسمي لنادي الشمال على منصة "إكس" بالصفقة التاريخية، حيث نشر مقطع فيديو يستعرض أجمل أهداف ومهارات اللاعب معلقاً بعبارة حماسية: "يسراه صنعت التاريخ، وطموحنا يكتب الفصل القادم.. رياض محرز بألوان الشمال".
وانتظم النجم الفائز بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة مرتين سابقاً فوراً في تدريبات الفريق الجماعية. ويتطلع نادي الشمال للاستفادة القصوى من خبرات محرز الطويلة لدعم مسيرة الفريق المحلية في دوري نجوم قطر، وتعزيز حظوظه القارية في مشاركته الجارية ببطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، حيث تنتظر الجماهير مواجهته المرتقبة والخاصة أمام فريقه السابق، الأهلي السعودي، في نوفمبر القادم.
The Qatari Al-Shamal Club announced today (Wednesday) the official signing of the veteran Algerian star Riyad Mahrez. The 35-year-old Algerian magician joined on a free transfer after his contract with Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli ended at the end of last season.
The former Manchester City star signed his official contract in the presence of Mishal Al-Ali, the head of the football department at Al-Shamal Club, and an agreement was reached for a contract that extends until the end of the summer of 2027. Mahrez has been registered in the team’s roster to replace Moroccan player Mohamed Rabi' Harimat, who suffered a torn ACL injury.
The official account of Al-Shamal Club on the "X" platform celebrated the historic signing by posting a video showcasing the player's best goals and skills, accompanied by an enthusiastic phrase: "His left foot made history, and our ambition writes the next chapter... Riyad Mahrez in Al-Shamal colors."
The star, who has won the AFC Champions League title twice before, immediately joined the team's collective training. Al-Shamal Club aims to make the most of Mahrez's extensive experience to support the team's local campaign in the Qatar Stars League and enhance its continental prospects in the ongoing AFC Champions League, where fans are eagerly awaiting his anticipated match against his former team, Al-Ahli Saudi, next November.