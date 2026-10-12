Dutch player Georginio Wijnaldum, from Al-Ittihad Club, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Saudi people and the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in the Houthi terrorist attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This came before discussing his team's upcoming match against Al-Ahli UAE in the second round of the AFC Champions League, which will take place tomorrow at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.



Wijnaldum said with a sad tone: "My heart is with the Kingdom, my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and a speedy recovery to the injured. I stand in solidarity with Saudi Arabia in this tragedy, and I ask God to protect this country and its people." This statement received widespread praise from the Al-Ittihad fans who appreciated their global star's stance.



He confirmed that his team has moved on from the derby that was won by Al-Hilal with a score of three goals to two, in the highlight match of the eighth round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshn League," in the encounter that took place today at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.