قدم الهولندي جورجينيو فينالدوم، لاعب نادي الاتحاد، تعازيه الحارة للشعب السعودي وأسر الشهداء الذين فقدوا حياتهم في اعتداءات الحوثي الإرهابية على المملكة العربية السعودية. جاء ذلك قبل الحديث عن مواجهة فريقه أمام شباب الأهلي الإماراتي ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، التي تُقام غداً على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.


وقال فينالدوم بنبرة حزينة: «قلبي مع المملكة، خالص العزاء لعوائل الضحايا، والشفاء العاجل للمصابين، أنا متضامن مع السعودية في هذا المصاب، وأسأل الله أن يحفظ هذا البلد وأهله». تصريح لاقى إشادة واسعة من الجماهير الاتحادية التي ثمنت موقف نجمها العالمي.


مؤكداً أن فريقه طوى صفحة الديربي الذي كسبه الهلال بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في قمة مواجهات الجولة الثامنة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم، على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض.