قدم الهولندي جورجينيو فينالدوم، لاعب نادي الاتحاد، تعازيه الحارة للشعب السعودي وأسر الشهداء الذين فقدوا حياتهم في اعتداءات الحوثي الإرهابية على المملكة العربية السعودية. جاء ذلك قبل الحديث عن مواجهة فريقه أمام شباب الأهلي الإماراتي ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، التي تُقام غداً على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.
وقال فينالدوم بنبرة حزينة: «قلبي مع المملكة، خالص العزاء لعوائل الضحايا، والشفاء العاجل للمصابين، أنا متضامن مع السعودية في هذا المصاب، وأسأل الله أن يحفظ هذا البلد وأهله». تصريح لاقى إشادة واسعة من الجماهير الاتحادية التي ثمنت موقف نجمها العالمي.
مؤكداً أن فريقه طوى صفحة الديربي الذي كسبه الهلال بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في قمة مواجهات الجولة الثامنة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم، على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض.
Dutch player Georginio Wijnaldum, from Al-Ittihad Club, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Saudi people and the families of the martyrs who lost their lives in the Houthi terrorist attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This came before discussing his team's upcoming match against Al-Ahli UAE in the second round of the AFC Champions League, which will take place tomorrow at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
Wijnaldum said with a sad tone: "My heart is with the Kingdom, my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and a speedy recovery to the injured. I stand in solidarity with Saudi Arabia in this tragedy, and I ask God to protect this country and its people." This statement received widespread praise from the Al-Ittihad fans who appreciated their global star's stance.
He confirmed that his team has moved on from the derby that was won by Al-Hilal with a score of three goals to two, in the highlight match of the eighth round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshn League," in the encounter that took place today at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.