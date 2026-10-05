Former Al-Hilal player Mohammed Al-Nazhan praised the levels displayed by the Saudi national team during the Gulf Cup competitions, confirming that "the Green" appeared in a different and reassuring manner compared to the past period, successfully regaining a large part of its level, character, and spirit on the field, which is a positive indicator before the upcoming challenges.



Al-Nazhan said to "Okaz": "The national team presented very good levels, and the most important thing is that they were on the rise from one match to another. Perhaps they appeared better than the expectations of a segment of Saudi fans, especially in light of the fluctuating results and performances during the previous period, but what we saw in the tournament was different and promising."



He added: "There are clear differences in the team, whether in the style of play or the performance of the group, as well as in the closeness of the levels of the main players and substitutes. The approach, in general, has changed for the better, and we saw a high spirit on the field, along with distinguished performances from the players, in addition to the great eagerness to give everything they have for the national team and the jersey they represent."



Al-Nazhan pointed out that the return of spirit to the team is one of the most significant gains, saying: "What made us happiest is seeing the team with this spirit and desire, because the Saudi national team has players with good technical abilities, and when the spirit is present and there is harmony and confidence, it directly reflects on the level and results. We hope this upward trend continues, and that we see the team in a better form in the Asian Cup, the World Cup, and the upcoming challenges."



Regarding the final and what the Green needs to achieve the title, Al-Nazhan emphasized the necessity of maintaining focus throughout the minutes of the match, saying: "Such matches require concentration from the first minute until the final whistle, and the most important thing is not to rush. The players have delivered great matches and exerted high physical effort, so physical and mental readiness will be very important factors in the final."



He continued: "The team is capable of winning the championship, God willing, but the final match has its own details, and it must be handled with calmness, focus, and seizing opportunities while not giving the opponent any chance to benefit from mistakes. We have confidence in the players and in the coaching and administrative staff and their ability to prepare the team appropriately for this match."



Al-Nazhan praised the work of the coaching staff, pointing out that the coach's knowledge of Saudi football contributed to his ability to deal with the players and utilize their potentials. He said: "The coach has lived and worked in the Kingdom for many years and has moved between several clubs, so he knows the Saudi player well and understands their capabilities and how to deal with them to extract the best from them."



He added: "The coach succeeded in utilizing the players and showcasing their abilities, and another positive aspect is that we saw a clear closeness between the level of the main player and the substitute, which is important for any team competing for championships, because the strength of the team does not rely solely on 11 players, but rather on the entire group and its ability to maintain the level under various match conditions."



Al-Nazhan concluded his remarks by saying: "We were very happy with the return of the level and spirit to the Saudi national team, and we hope that these levels will culminate in winning the Gulf Cup, and that the championship will recognize the work done by the coaching staff and the great effort exerted by the players, and be a good start for the Green in the coming years, God willing."