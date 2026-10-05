أشاد لاعب نادي الهلال السابق محمد النزهان بالمستويات التي قدمها المنتخب السعودي خلال منافسات بطولة كأس الخليج، مؤكداً أن «الأخضر» ظهر بصورة مختلفة ومطمئنة مقارنة بالفترة الماضية، ونجح في استعادة جزء كبير من مستواه وشخصيته وروحه داخل الملعب، في مؤشر إيجابي قبل الاستحقاقات القادمة.


وقال النزهان لـ«عكاظ»: «المنتخب قدم مستويات جيدة جداً، والأهم أنها كانت في تصاعد من مباراة إلى أخرى، وربما ظهر بصورة أفضل من توقعات شريحة من الجماهير السعودية، خصوصاً في ظل تذبذب النتائج والمستويات خلال الفترة السابقة، لكن ما شاهدناه في البطولة كان مختلفاً ومبشراً».


وأضاف: «هناك فروقات واضحة في المنتخب، سواء في طريقة اللعب أو أداء المجموعة، وكذلك في تقارب مستويات اللاعبين الأساسيين والبدلاء. النهج بشكل عام تغير إلى الأفضل، وشاهدنا روحاً عالية داخل الملعب، وأداءً مميزاً من اللاعبين، إضافة إلى الحرص الكبير على تقديم كل ما لديهم من أجل المنتخب والقميص الذي يمثلونه».


وأشار النزهان إلى أن عودة الروح للمنتخب تعد من أبرز المكاسب، قائلاً: «أكثر ما أسعدنا هو مشاهدة المنتخب بهذه الروح والرغبة، لأن المنتخب السعودي يمتلك لاعبين لديهم إمكانات فنية جيدة، وعندما تكون الروح حاضرة ويكون هناك انسجام وثقة، فإن ذلك ينعكس بشكل مباشر على المستوى والنتائج. نتمنى أن يستمر هذا التصاعد، وأن نشاهد المنتخب بصورة أفضل في كأس آسيا وكأس العالم والاستحقاقات القادمة».


وعن النهائي وما يحتاجه الأخضر لتحقيق اللقب، شدد النزهان على ضرورة المحافظة على التركيز طوال دقائق المواجهة، وقال: «مثل هذه المباريات تحتاج إلى التركيز منذ الدقيقة الأولى وحتى صافرة النهاية، والأهم عدم الاستعجال. اللاعبون قدموا مباريات كبيرة وبذلوا مجهوداً بدنياً عالياً، ولذلك ستكون الجاهزية البدنية والذهنية عاملاً مهماً جداً في النهائي».


وتابع: «المنتخب قادر على تحقيق البطولة بإذن الله، لكن المباراة النهائية لها تفاصيلها الخاصة، ويجب التعامل معها بهدوء وتركيز واستثمار الفرص وعدم منح المنافس أي فرصة للاستفادة من الأخطاء. لدينا ثقة في اللاعبين وفي الجهازين الفني والإداري وقدرتهم على تجهيز المنتخب بالصورة المناسبة لهذه المواجهة».


وأثنى لاعب الهلال السابق على عمل الجهاز الفني، مشيراً إلى أن معرفة المدرب بالكرة السعودية أسهمت في قدرته على التعامل مع اللاعبين وتوظيف إمكاناتهم، وقال: «المدرب عاش وعمل في المملكة سنوات طويلة وتنقل بين عدد من الأندية، وبالتالي يعرف اللاعب السعودي جيداً ويعرف إمكاناته وطريقة التعامل معه وكيف يستخرج أفضل ما لديه».


وأضاف: «نجح المدرب في توظيف اللاعبين وإظهار قدراتهم، ومن الأمور الإيجابية أيضاً أننا شاهدنا تقارباً واضحاً بين مستوى اللاعب الأساسي والبديل، وهذا أمر مهم لأي منتخب ينافس على البطولات، لأن قوة المنتخب لا تعتمد على 11 لاعباً فقط، وإنما على المجموعة كاملة وقدرتها على المحافظة على المستوى في مختلف ظروف المباراة».


واختتم النزهان حديثه قائلاً: «فرحنا كثيراً بعودة المستوى والروح للمنتخب السعودي، ونتمنى أن تتوج هذه المستويات بتحقيق كأس الخليج، وأن تنصف البطولة العمل الذي قدمه الجهاز الفني والجهد الكبير الذي بذله اللاعبون، وتكون بداية خير للأخضر في السنوات القادمة بإذن الله».