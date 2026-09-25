Former Abha Club star, Abdullah Al-Yahya, confirmed that the Saudi national team's wingers successfully dismantled and exhausted the Kuwaiti defense during the match that the "Green" team won with a clean goal in the opening of their campaign in the "Gulf 27" Championship in Jeddah.

Al-Yahya explained in exclusive statements to "Okaz" that the duo Hemam Al-Hemami and Mohamed Abu Al-Shamat formed a fierce attacking front and created several clear scoring opportunities, but the lack of the final touch remained the biggest obstacle to increasing the scoring tally. He described the tactical start of the head coach, Greek Georgios Donis, as realistic and ideal, praising his smart interventions in the second half, which only need continuity to enhance the group's cohesion.



The "Box Striker" Dilemma

Al-Yahya emphasized that the course of the match clearly revealed the national team's urgent need for a classic "box striker" to convert control and wasted opportunities into goals. In contrast, he praised winger Hemam Al-Hemami, describing him as the "shining flame" in the front line, after he crowned his generous effort with a cinematic goal from a wonderful move and reception, through which he succeeded in breaking the attacking drought that the team had recently suffered from.



Guaranteed Qualification Through Oman

Regarding the anticipated match tomorrow against the brotherly Omani national team at 9 PM, Al-Yahya asserted that the qualification ticket to the second round will undoubtedly be Saudi, given the significant technical differences that favor the "Green." He concluded his remarks by pointing out that the team is required to present a stronger attacking performance, especially after coach Donis publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the wastefulness in front of goal, confirming that it is unacceptable to squander such a huge number of opportunities in crucial matches.