أكّد نجم نادي أبها السابق، عبد الله آل يحيى، أن أطراف المنتخب السعودي نجحت تماماً في تفكيك الدفاع الكويتي وإرهاقه، خلال المواجهة التي حسمها "الأخضر" بهدف نظيف في افتتاح مشواره ببطولة "خليجي 27" بجدة.

وأوضح آل يحيى في تصريحات خاصة لـ "عكاظ" أن الثنائي همام الهمامي ومحمد أبو الشامات شكّلا جبهة هجومية شرسة وصنعا فرصاً محققة للتسجيل، إلا أن غياب اللمسة الأخيرة ظلّ العقبة الأبرز أمام زيادة الغلة التهديفية. ووصف البداية التكتيكية للمدير الفني، اليوناني جورجيوس دونيس، بالواقعية والمثالية، مشيداً بتدخلاته الذكية في الشوط الثاني والتي تحتاج فقط إلى الاستمرارية لتعزيز انسجام المجموعة.


معضلة "مهاجم الصندوق"

وشدّد آل يحيى على أن مجريات اللقاء كشفت بوضوح حاجة المنتخب الماسة إلى "مهاجم صندوق" كلاسيكي يترجم السيطرة والفرص المهدرة إلى أهداف. وفي المقابل، كال المديح للجناح همام الهمامي واصفاً إياه بـ "الشعلة المضيئة" في الخط الأمامي، بعدما توّج مجهوده السخي بهدف سينمائي من تحرك واستلام رائعين، نجح من خلالهما في كسر العقم الهجومي الذي عانى منه المنتخب أخيراً.


تأهل مضمون عبر بوابة عُمان

وفيما يخص الموقعة المرتقبة غداً أمام المنتخب العُماني الشقيق في تمام التاسعة مساءً، جزم آل يحيى بأن بطاقة التأهل للدور الثاني ستكون سعودية دون أدنى شك، نظراً للفوارق الفنية الكبيرة التي تصب في مصلحة "الأخضر". واختتم حديثه بالإشارة إلى أن المنتخب مطالب بتقديم عرض أقوى هجومياً، خاصة بعد امتعاض المدرب دونيس علناً من الرعونة أمام المرمى، مؤكداً أنه لا يمكن قبول إهدار هذا الكم الهائل من الفرص في مباريات حاسمة.