The coach of the Omani national football team, Tarek Al-Sakhtawi, confirmed the readiness of the "Red" to face the Iraqi national team tomorrow (Wednesday) at the start of their journey in the Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf 27), pointing out that the team enters the tournament in a new phase aimed at building a competitive team that meets the aspirations of Omani fans.



Al-Sakhtawi said during the press conference preceding the match: "We must take the previous results into account, as the Omani national team has had its moments in past tournaments, but we are now in a different era."



He explained that the coaching staff is working on a new building project for the team according to a well-studied vision, adding: "We have a new building process, but in a smart way, and we have gone through three training camps, and we have a great desire to make our fans happy, and we want to assure them that they have a team they can be proud of and come to support in all upcoming tournaments."



Al-Sakhtawi emphasized the complete readiness of the Omani team for the opening match, saying: "We are ready in all aspects, mentally and physically, as well as in terms of team spirit, and we have had significant tasks to reach full readiness."



The Oman coach pointed to the strong competition in the tournament and the close levels of the participating teams, confirming that his team seeks to achieve victories while not neglecting the future project, saying: "The tournament is competitive, and the teams are strong, and we aim to achieve victories, but our approach comes with a long-term vision."



For his part, Omani national team player Ahmed Al-Rawahi expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for the warm reception and organization, saying: "I thank the Saudis for the excellent organization and wonderful reception."



Al-Rawahi emphasized the importance of Omani fan presence in supporting the team during their Gulf journey, adding: "The Omani fans have their unique flavor in all tournaments, and we strive to make them happy, and I know well that their trust in us to achieve the championship is great."



The Omani national team will open its journey in "Gulf 27" by facing Iraq tomorrow (Wednesday), in an early test of the "Red's" ambitions in the Gulf tournament.