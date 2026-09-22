أكد مدرب المنتخب العُماني الأول لكرة القدم طارق السكتيوي، جاهزية «الأحمر» لمواجهة المنتخب العراقي غداً (الأربعاء)، في مستهل مشواره بكأس الخليج العربي (خليجي 27)، مشيراً إلى أن المنتخب يدخل البطولة في مرحلة جديدة تستهدف بناء فريق قادر على المنافسة وتحقيق تطلعات الجماهير العُمانية.


وقال السكتيوي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المواجهة: «لا بد أن نأخذ النتائج السابقة بعين الاعتبار، فالمنتخب العُماني له صولات وجولات في البطولات الماضية، لكننا الآن أمام حقبة مختلفة».


وأوضح أن الجهاز الفني يعمل على مشروع بناء جديد للمنتخب وفق رؤية مدروسة، مضيفاً: «لدينا عملية بناء جديدة، لكن بصورة ذكية، وخضنا ثلاثة معسكرات، ولدينا رغبة كبيرة في إسعاد جماهيرنا، ونريد أن نؤكد لهم أن لديهم منتخباً يستحق أن يعتزوا به ويأتوا لدعمه في كل البطولات المقبلة».


وشدّد السكتيوي على اكتمال استعدادات المنتخب العُماني للمواجهة الافتتاحية، قائلاً: «نحن جاهزون من جميع النواحي، ذهنياً وبدنياً، وكذلك من ناحية روح الفريق، وكانت أمامنا مهام كبيرة من أجل الوصول إلى الجاهزية التامة».


وأشار مدرب عُمان إلى قوة المنافسة في البطولة وتقارب مستويات المنتخبات المشاركة، مؤكداً أن فريقه يسعى إلى تحقيق الانتصارات، مع عدم إغفال المشروع المستقبلي، وقال: «البطولة مجمعة والمنتخبات قوية، ونسعى إلى تحقيق الانتصارات، لكن تعاملنا يأتي وفق رؤية طويلة المدى».


من جانبه، قدّم لاعب المنتخب العُماني أحمد الرواحي شكره للسعودية على حسن الاستقبال والتنظيم، قائلاً: «أشكر السعوديين على حسن التنظيم والاستقبال الرائع».


وأكد الرواحي أهمية الحضور الجماهيري العُماني في دعم المنتخب خلال مشواره الخليجي، مضيفاً: «الجمهور العُماني له نكهته في جميع البطولات، ونسعى إلى إسعادهم، وأعرف جيداً أن ثقتهم كبيرة بنا من أجل تحقيق البطولة».


ويفتتح المنتخب العُماني مشواره في «خليجي 27» بمواجهة العراق غداً (الأربعاء)، في اختبار مبكّر لطموحات «الأحمر» في البطولة الخليجية.