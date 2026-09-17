The Executive Director of the Kings League in the region, Wael Al-Faiz, confirmed that the championship offers a different and complementary model to traditional football, emphasizing that the competition on the field is real, and that the presence of fans is the primary measure of the league's success, while content creators form a key pillar in its spread.



Al-Faiz explained, in response to a question from "Okaz" about how to measure the success of the Kings League, that the championship relies on a set of indicators, including the number of views across broadcasting platforms, fan attendance, in addition to commercial returns, confirming that fan attendance remains at the forefront of the criteria for measuring the success of the experience.



He pointed out that content creators and stars represent essential pillars in the Kings League system, due to their significant role in spreading the championship and reaching wider segments of the audience through social media platforms, noting that the league, in turn, supports their presence and spread and contributes to increasing their views, in a relationship that achieves mutual benefit for both parties.



Regarding the future of the Kings League and its relationship with traditional football, Al-Faiz confirmed that the championship sees itself as a complement to football rather than a substitute for it, as it offers a different experience that combines sports competition, entertainment, and digital content.



He emphasized that the entertainment elements accompanying the championship do not detract from the seriousness of the competition, affirming that "the competition on the field is real," and that every player wants to win and score goals, while all teams enter their matches with the aim of achieving victory.



Regarding the duration of the competitions and the intensity of the matches, Al-Faiz clarified that the championship lasts for about a month and a half, with the distribution of team matches allowing players periods for rest and preparation, pointing out that the scheduling of matches takes into account marketing aspects and levels of viewership and audience follow-up, in a way that maintains the momentum of the competitions throughout the championship period.



He confirmed that the Kings League operates according to a professional system despite its different model from traditional football leagues, with a prominent role for team presidents within the identity of the championship and its method of presentation and interaction with the audience.



Al-Faiz noted that the ambition for the upcoming phase is to continue developing the league, expanding its scope, and increasing its spread, which enhances its future presence and allows for the organization of more competitions and events, concluding his remarks by looking forward to the growth and development of the experience in the coming years.