أكد المدير التنفيذي لدوري الملوك في المنطقة وائل الفايز أن البطولة تقدم نموذجاً مختلفاً ومكملاً لكرة القدم التقليدية، مشدداً على أن المنافسة داخل الملعب حقيقية، وأن الحضور الجماهيري يمثل المقياس الأساسي لنجاح الدوري، فيما يشكل صناع المحتوى ركيزة رئيسية في انتشاره.


وأوضح الفايز، رداً على سؤال «عكاظ» حول كيفية قياس نجاح دوري الملوك، أن البطولة تعتمد على مجموعة من المؤشرات، تشمل أعداد المشاهدات عبر منصات البث، والحضور الجماهيري، إلى جانب العوائد التجارية، مؤكداً أن الحضور الجماهيري يظل في مقدمة معايير قياس نجاح التجربة.


وأشار إلى أن صناع المحتوى والنجوم يمثلون ركائز أساسية في منظومة دوري الملوك، لما لهم من دور كبير في انتشار البطولة والوصول إلى شرائح أوسع من الجمهور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لافتاً إلى أن الدوري بدوره يدعم حضورهم وانتشارهم ويسهم في زيادة مشاهداتهم، في علاقة تحقق استفادة متبادلة للطرفين.


وعن مستقبل دوري الملوك وعلاقته بكرة القدم التقليدية، أكد الفايز أن البطولة تنظر إلى نفسها باعتبارها مكمّلة لكرة القدم وليست بديلاً عنها، في ظل تقديمها تجربة مختلفة تجمع بين المنافسة الرياضية والترفيه والمحتوى الرقمي.


وشدد على أن العناصر الترفيهية المصاحبة للبطولة لا تنتقص من جدية المنافسة، مؤكداً أن «المنافسة على أرض الملعب حقيقية»، وأن كل لاعب يريد الفوز وتسجيل الأهداف، فيما تدخل جميع الفرق مبارياتها بهدف تحقيق الانتصار.


وحول مدة المنافسات وكثافة المباريات، أوضح الفايز أن البطولة تمتد لنحو شهر ونصف، مع توزيع مواجهات الفرق بما يمنح اللاعبين فترات للراحة والاستعداد، مشيراً إلى أن جدولة المباريات تراعي الجوانب التسويقية ومستويات المشاهدة والمتابعة الجماهيرية، بما يحافظ على زخم المنافسات طوال فترة البطولة.


وأكد أن دوري الملوك يعمل وفق منظومة احترافية رغم اختلاف نموذجه عن دوريات كرة القدم التقليدية، مع وجود دور بارز لرؤساء الفرق ضمن هوية البطولة وطريقة تقديمها وتفاعلها مع الجمهور.


ولفت الفايز إلى أن الطموح خلال المرحلة القادمة يتمثل في مواصلة تطوير الدوري وتوسيع نطاقه وزيادة انتشاره، بما يعزز حضوره مستقبلاً ويتيح إقامة المزيد من المنافسات والفعاليات، مختتماً حديثه بالتطلع إلى نمو التجربة وتطورها خلال السنوات القادمة.