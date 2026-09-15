The executive director of Al-Najma Club, Ammar Al-Dahesh, stated in a special statement to "Okaz" that the first football team continues to play its matches during the first round of the first division league at King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, and will play in the Al-Qassim Province of Unaizah when the second round of the competition begins.



Al-Dahesh explained that the reason Al-Najma has not been able to play its matches in Unaizah so far is due to delays in completing some approvals and administrative and organizational licenses from the relevant authorities, as part of the required procedures to prepare the facility and meet the necessary conditions for hosting official matches.