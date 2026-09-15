أكد المدير التنفيذي لنادي النجمة، عمار آل داهش، في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن الفريق الأول لكرة القدم يواصل خوض مبارياته خلال الدور الأول من دوري الدرجة الأولى على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في بريدة، على أن يلعب في محافظة عنيزة مع انطلاق منافسات الدور الثاني للمسابقة.


وأوضح آل داهش أن عدم تمكّن النجمة من خوض مبارياته في عنيزة حتى الآن يعود إلى تأخر استكمال بعض الموافقات والتراخيص الإدارية والتنظيمية من الجهات المختصة، ضمن الإجراءات المطلوبة لتجهيز المنشأة واستيفاء الاشتراطات اللازمة لاستضافة المباريات الرسمية.