أكد الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، مدرب الهلال، أهمية تحقيق بداية قوية في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، مشدداً على أن فريقه يدرك صعوبة المنافسة والمواجهة القادمة أمام الغرافة القطري، وأعرب عن رضاه عن الحالة الحالية للفريق، مؤكداً ضرورة مواصلة العمل بالمستوى نفسه.


وقال إنزاغي: «دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة بطولة نوليها أهمية كبيرة، وسنعمل خلال تدريب اليوم على التحضير لمباراة مهمة، لأننا نريد أن تكون بدايتنا قوية».


وأضاف عن مشوار الفريق في النسخة الماضية: «قدمنا في الموسم الماضي مرحلة تأهل رائعة في البطولة، ثم للأسف خسرنا بركلات الترجيح بعد الأشواط الإضافية. نعرف أنها بطولة طويلة وندرك صعوبتها، ولذلك سأفكر في كل مباراة على حدة. مباراة الغد هي الأولى ونريد أن نقدم فيها أداءً جيداً».


وعن المنافس فريق الغرافة القطري، قال إنزاغي: «سبق أن واجهناهم العام الماضي، وقد حافظوا على العديد من لاعبي الموسم الماضي، إلى جانب المدرب نفسه، ولذلك نعرف جيداً صعوبة اللقاء. لديهم مهاجمون يمتازون بالسرعة ومدافعون أقوياء بدنياً، ولهذا يجب أن نكون في غاية الحذر، وعلينا أن نخوض المباراة بالكثير من الركض والقوة والشراسة والإصرار».


وتحدث إنزاغي عن الحالة الحالية للهلال، قائلاً: «حالة الفريق جيدة، ونحن نتصدر جدول الترتيب منفردين، ونملك أفضل هجوم وأفضل دفاع. قدمنا حتى الآن هذه المباريات بشكل جيد، وعلينا أن نستمر بالطريقة نفسها، وأمامنا الآن المباراة الأخيرة قبل فترة التوقف، وهي مباراة في دوري الأبطال، وسنحاول التعامل معها بأفضل طريقة ممكنة».


وأشار المدرب الإيطالي إلى أن الحالة البدنية للاعبين ستكون حاضرة عند تحديد خياراته للمواجهة، وقال: «سأقيّم الحالة البدنية بعناية، لأننا لعبنا أمام التعاون قبل 48 ساعة فقط، ولذلك سأحاول اختيار أفضل تشكيلة في الوقت الحالي، والتي يمكنها أن تمنحني أكبر قدر من الثقة للمباراة».


وعن تحديد العناصر التي ستشارك، قال: «سنخوض تدريب اليوم، وبعده سنقيّم الوضع، وغداً سأقرر بالتشاور مع الجهاز الفني من سيشارك ومن سيكون ضمن خياراتنا».


كما كشف إنزاغي عن موقف عدد من اللاعبين، قائلاً: «بالنسبة لواتكينز، سنرى حالته في تدريب اليوم، لأنه عانى من بعض المشكلات البسيطة أمس. أما مارتينيلي وسامرفيل فأعتقد أنهما سيكونان متاحين. سنخوض التدريب الختامي وبعد ذلك سنقيّم الوضع».


وشدد مدرب الهلال على أن تركيزه سيكون على كل مواجهة بشكل مستقل، في ظل طول مشوار البطولة وصعوبتها، مؤكداً أن الهدف في الوقت الحالي يتمثل في اختيار العناصر الأكثر جاهزية وتقديم أفضل أداء ممكن لتحقيق انطلاقة إيجابية في دوري الأبطال.