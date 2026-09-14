Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, of Al-Hilal, emphasized the importance of starting strong in the AFC Champions League, stressing that his team is aware of the difficulty of the competition and the upcoming match. He expressed satisfaction with the current state of the team, confirming the necessity to continue working at the same level.



Inzaghi said: “The AFC Champions League is a tournament we place great importance on, and we will work during today’s training to prepare for an important match, as we want our start to be strong.”



He added about the team’s journey in the previous edition: “Last season, we had a fantastic qualification phase in the tournament, but unfortunately, we lost on penalties after extra time. We know it’s a long tournament and we understand its difficulties, so I will think about each match individually. Tomorrow’s match is the first, and we want to deliver a good performance in it.”



Regarding the opponent, he said: “We faced them last year, and they have retained many players from last season, along with the same coach, so we know well the difficulty of the encounter. They have fast attackers and physically strong defenders, which is why we must be extremely cautious, and we need to approach the match with a lot of running, strength, aggression, and determination.”



Inzaghi spoke about the current state of Al-Hilal, saying: “The team’s condition is good, and we are at the top of the standings alone, with the best attack and the best defense. We have performed well in these matches so far, and we must continue in the same way. Now we have the last match before the break, which is a match in the Champions League, and we will try to handle it in the best possible way.”



The Italian coach indicated that the physical condition of the players will be considered when determining his options for the match, saying: “I will assess the physical condition carefully, as we played against Al-Taawoun just 48 hours ago, so I will try to choose the best lineup at this time, which can give me the greatest confidence for the match.”



Regarding the selection of players who will participate, he said: “We will have today’s training, and after that, we will assess the situation. Tomorrow, I will decide in consultation with the coaching staff who will participate and who will be among our options.”



Inzaghi also revealed the status of several players, saying: “As for Watkins, we will see his condition in today’s training, as he suffered from some minor issues yesterday. As for Martinelli and Samervil, I believe they will be available. We will conduct the final training and then assess the situation.”



The Al-Hilal coach emphasized that his focus will be on each match independently, given the length and difficulty of the tournament, confirming that the current goal is to select the most ready players and deliver the best possible performance to achieve a positive start in the Champions League.