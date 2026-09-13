Real Madrid regained their winning rhythm in the Spanish league "La Liga," by thrashing their guest Rayo Vallecano with a score of four goals to one, in the match that took place on Saturday evening at the "Santiago Bernabeu" stadium.

Real Madrid had started their "La Liga" campaign this season with three consecutive victories, but they suffered their first defeat against Real Betis with a clean goal in the last round.

Match Goals

French striker Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 14th minute from a penalty kick, then Alvaro Carrearas added the second goal just three minutes later, before Jude Bellingham sealed the third goal for the Merengues in the 35th minute.

Sergio Camilo reduced the score for Rayo Vallecano in the 51st minute, but Mbappe continued his brilliance by scoring his second personal goal and the fourth for Real Madrid in the 90+1 minute.

Team Standings

With this result, Real Madrid raised their points to 12, placing them second in the "La Liga" standings, trailing Barcelona, the leader, by goal difference, who will face Levante today (Sunday) in the same round.

On the other hand, Rayo Vallecano's points remained at 4, placing them fifteenth, with one victory, one draw, and two defeats.