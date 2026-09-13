استعاد فريق ريال مدريد نغمة الانتصارات في مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا»، باكتساح ضيفه رايو فايكانو بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء (السبت) على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو».

وكان ريال مدريد قد استهل مشواره في «الليغا» هذا الموسم بثلاثة انتصارات متتالية، لكنه تلقى الهزيمة الأولى أمام ريال بيتيس بهدف نظيف في الجولة الماضية.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح المهاجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي التسجيل لريال مدريد في الدقيقة 14 من ركلة جزاء، ثم أضاف ألفارو كاريراس الهدف الثاني بعدها بثلاث دقائق فقط، قبل أن يوقع جود بيلينغهام على الهدف الثالث للميرنغي في الدقيقة 35.

وقلص سيرجيو كاميلو النتيجة لصالح رايو فايكانو في الدقيقة 51، لكن مبابي واصل تألقه بتسجيل هدفه الشخصي الثاني والرابع لريال مدريد في الدقيقة 90+1.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع ريال مدريد رصيده إلى 12 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب «الليغا»، متأخراً بفارق الأهداف عن برشلونة متصدر الترتيب، الذي سيواجه ليفانتي اليوم (الأحد)، ضمن منافسات الجولة ذاتها.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد رايو فايكانو عند 4 نقاط في المركز الخامس عشر، من انتصار وحيد وتعادل وهزيمتين.