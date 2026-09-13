Arsenal achieved a hard-fought victory over their hosts Sunderland with a score of two goals to none, in the match held on Saturday evening at the "Stadium of Light," as part of the fourth round of the English Premier League.

Guimarães Opens the Scoring

Arsenal opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a powerful shot from Bruno Guimarães from outside the penalty area, which found the top left corner of Sunderland's goal.

saka Doubles the Lead

Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal's lead in the 90+7 minute, converting a penalty into a goal, allowing the team coached by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta to achieve a perfect score in their first 4 matches.

Team Standings

With this result, Arsenal raised their points total to 12, temporarily topping the Premier League standings, 3 points ahead of Manchester City, who will face a tough test against their neighbors Manchester United today (Sunday), in the same round.

Meanwhile, Sunderland's points remain at 4, placing them in fourteenth position, with one win, one draw, and two losses.