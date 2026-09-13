حقق فريق أرسنال فوزاً صعباً على مضيفه سندرلاند بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء (السبت) على ملعب «النور»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «البريميرليغ».

غيمارايش يفتح التسجيل

افتتح أرسنال التسجيل في الدقيقة 58، من تسديدة قوية أطلقها برونو غيمارايش من خارج منطقة الجزاء، سكنت أعلى الزاوية اليسرى لمرمى سندرلاند.

ساكا يُضاعف التقدّم

وضاعف بوكايو ساكا تقدم أرسنال في الدقيقة 90+7، من ركلة جزاء ترجمها إلى هدف، ليحقق فريق المدرب الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا العلامة الكاملة في أول 4 مباريات.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 12 نقطة، ليتصدر ترتيب «البريميرليغ» مؤقتاً، بفارق 3 نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي، الذي سيخوض اختباراً صعباً أمام جاره مانشستر يونايتد اليوم (الأحد)، ضمن منافسات الجولة ذاتها.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد سندرلاند عند 4 نقاط في المركز الرابع عشر، من انتصار وحيد وتعادل وهزيمتين.