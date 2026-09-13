حقق فريق أرسنال فوزاً صعباً على مضيفه سندرلاند بهدفين دون رد، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء (السبت) على ملعب «النور»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «البريميرليغ».
غيمارايش يفتح التسجيل
افتتح أرسنال التسجيل في الدقيقة 58، من تسديدة قوية أطلقها برونو غيمارايش من خارج منطقة الجزاء، سكنت أعلى الزاوية اليسرى لمرمى سندرلاند.
ساكا يُضاعف التقدّم
وضاعف بوكايو ساكا تقدم أرسنال في الدقيقة 90+7، من ركلة جزاء ترجمها إلى هدف، ليحقق فريق المدرب الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا العلامة الكاملة في أول 4 مباريات.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 12 نقطة، ليتصدر ترتيب «البريميرليغ» مؤقتاً، بفارق 3 نقاط عن مانشستر سيتي، الذي سيخوض اختباراً صعباً أمام جاره مانشستر يونايتد اليوم (الأحد)، ضمن منافسات الجولة ذاتها.
في المقابل، تجمد رصيد سندرلاند عند 4 نقاط في المركز الرابع عشر، من انتصار وحيد وتعادل وهزيمتين.
Arsenal achieved a hard-fought victory over their hosts Sunderland with a score of two goals to none, in the match held on Saturday evening at the "Stadium of Light," as part of the fourth round of the English Premier League.
Guimarães Opens the Scoring
Arsenal opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a powerful shot from Bruno Guimarães from outside the penalty area, which found the top left corner of Sunderland's goal.
saka Doubles the Lead
Bukayo Saka doubled Arsenal's lead in the 90+7 minute, converting a penalty into a goal, allowing the team coached by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta to achieve a perfect score in their first 4 matches.
Team Standings
With this result, Arsenal raised their points total to 12, temporarily topping the Premier League standings, 3 points ahead of Manchester City, who will face a tough test against their neighbors Manchester United today (Sunday), in the same round.
Meanwhile, Sunderland's points remain at 4, placing them in fourteenth position, with one win, one draw, and two losses.