The teams Al-Taawoun and Al-Fateh drew without goals in the match held at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah, as part of the fifth round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League) for the 2026-2027 sports season.



The match witnessed a balance in performance between the two teams, with exchanges of attacking attempts, but neither succeeded in finding the net, resulting in a goalless draw.



With this result, both teams shared the points from the match, adding one point each to their tally in the competition.



Meanwhile, the goalless draw 0-0 concluded the match between Al-Faisaly and Al-Hazm, which took place at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City in Al-Majma'ah, in the same competition. With this result, Al-Faisaly raised its tally to two points in 17th place, while Al-Hazm is in 10th place with five points.