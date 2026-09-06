تعادل فريقا التعاون والفتح دون أهداف، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، للموسم الرياضي 2026-2027.


وشهد اللقاء تكافؤاً في الأداء بين الفريقين، وتبادلاً للمحاولات الهجومية دون أن ينجح أي منهما في هز الشباك، لتنتهي المواجهة بالتعادل السلبي.


وبهذه النتيجة، تقاسم الفريقان نقاط المواجهة، ليضيف كلٌّ من التعاون والفتح نقطة إلى رصيده في المسابقة.


فيما حسم التعادل السلبي 0-0 مواجهة الفيصلي والحزم، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على مدينة المجمعة الرياضية بالمجمعة، في المسابقة نفسها. وبهذه النتيجة، رفع الفيصلي رصيده إلى نقطتين في المركز الـ17، والحزم عاشراً بخمس نقاط.