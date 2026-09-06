تعادل فريقا التعاون والفتح دون أهداف، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، للموسم الرياضي 2026-2027.
وشهد اللقاء تكافؤاً في الأداء بين الفريقين، وتبادلاً للمحاولات الهجومية دون أن ينجح أي منهما في هز الشباك، لتنتهي المواجهة بالتعادل السلبي.
وبهذه النتيجة، تقاسم الفريقان نقاط المواجهة، ليضيف كلٌّ من التعاون والفتح نقطة إلى رصيده في المسابقة.
فيما حسم التعادل السلبي 0-0 مواجهة الفيصلي والحزم، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على مدينة المجمعة الرياضية بالمجمعة، في المسابقة نفسها. وبهذه النتيجة، رفع الفيصلي رصيده إلى نقطتين في المركز الـ17، والحزم عاشراً بخمس نقاط.
The teams Al-Taawoun and Al-Fateh drew without goals in the match held at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah, as part of the fifth round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League) for the 2026-2027 sports season.
The match witnessed a balance in performance between the two teams, with exchanges of attacking attempts, but neither succeeded in finding the net, resulting in a goalless draw.
With this result, both teams shared the points from the match, adding one point each to their tally in the competition.
Meanwhile, the goalless draw 0-0 concluded the match between Al-Faisaly and Al-Hazm, which took place at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City in Al-Majma'ah, in the same competition. With this result, Al-Faisaly raised its tally to two points in 17th place, while Al-Hazm is in 10th place with five points.