تنتظر إدارة نادي الشباب قرار المدرب الألماني توماس ليتش حول هوية اللاعب الأجنبي الذي سيتم الاستغناء عن خدماته، تمهيداً للتعاقد مع النجم الجزائري رياض محرز.


وكشفت مصادر أن إدارة الشباب توصلت إلى اتفاق نهائي مع محرز على كافة التفاصيل المالية ومدة العقد الذي سيمتد لموسمين، بعد نهاية رحلته مع الأهلي.


ومن المنتظر أن تعلن إدارة الليوث الصفقة رسمياً خلال الساعات الـ24 القادمة، في حال حسم ملف اللاعب الأجنبي المغادر.