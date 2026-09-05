The management of Al-Shabab Club is awaiting the decision of Dutch coach Thomas Letch regarding which foreign player will be released, in preparation for signing Algerian star Riyad Mahrez.



Sources revealed that the Al-Shabab management has reached a final agreement with Mahrez on all financial details and the contract duration, which will extend for two seasons, following the end of his journey with Al-Ahli.



It is expected that the Lions' management will officially announce the deal within the next 24 hours, provided the file of the departing foreign player is resolved.