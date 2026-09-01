Al-Hilal topped the standings of the Roshen Saudi League, benefiting from the goal difference over its traditional rival Al-Nassr, after achieving a valuable victory against its guest Al-Ahli with three goals to none, in the postponed match from the third round, which took place at the "Kingdom Arena" in the capital, Riyadh.



Al-Hilal imposed its superiority from the start of the match and succeeded in translating its early pressure into a leading goal in the ninth minute, through Serbian Sergej Savic, after a well-organized attack that he finished with a shot that found the back of the net.



The Al-Ahli team tried to quickly return to the match, and nearly equalized in the 20th minute when Englishman Ivan Toney received a ball inside the danger area and shot it powerfully, but it went over the crossbar.



Al-Hilal did not give its opponent a chance to catch its breath, as Dutchman Cresencio Summerville managed to double the score in the 23rd minute, taking advantage of his position inside the penalty area and launching a precise shot that shook the net of the visiting team.



The task for Al-Ahli became more difficult before the end of the first half, as the referee showed a red card to Turkish defender Merih Demiral, forcing the team to continue the match with 10 players.



Despite the numerical disadvantage, Al-Ahli appeared more daring during the second half and tried to reduce the deficit, but the post denied Ivan Toney's header, while Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou excelled in dealing with one of Al-Ahli's most dangerous chances, saving a shot from Brazilian Jallino.



As the minutes passed, Al-Hilal tried to maintain its lead and control the course of the game, before the moment of the first appearance of English striker Ollie Watkins, who recently joined the team from Aston Villa, as he came on at the start of the second half as a substitute for Mohammed Qader Miti.



Watkins did not need long to prove his presence, as he succeeded in scoring his first goal in Al-Hilal's jersey in the 86th minute, after following a cross into the penalty area and converting it with a precise header into the net, confirming his team's victory with a clean three-goal win in his first appearance.



Al-Hilal nearly added a fourth goal in the final minutes, but the crossbar denied Muteb Al-Harbi from scoring after his powerful shot hit the horizontal post, before the referee blew the final whistle, announcing Al-Hilal's victory and securing three valuable points.



With this victory, Al-Hilal raised its tally to 12 points, climbing to the top of the Roshen League on goal difference over Al-Nassr, while Al-Ahli's tally remained at 6 points, after suffering its second consecutive defeat, a result that increases the difficulty of its position in the standings.