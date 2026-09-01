اعتلى الهلال صدارة جدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي، مستفيداً من فارق الأهداف عن غريمه التقليدي النصر، بعدما حقق انتصاراً ثميناً على حساب ضيفه الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، في المباراة المؤجلة من الجولة الثالثة، التي أقيمت على ملعب «المملكة أرينا» بالعاصمة الرياض.


وفرض الهلال أفضليته منذ انطلاقة المواجهة، ونجح في ترجمة ضغطه المبكر إلى هدف التقدم عند الدقيقة التاسعة، عن طريق الصربي سيرجي سافيتش، بعد هجمة منظمة أنهاها بتسديدة سكنت شباك الأهلي.


حاول الفريق الأهلاوي العودة سريعاً إلى أجواء المباراة، وكاد يدرك التعادل عند الدقيقة 20، بعدما تلقى الإنجليزي إيفان توني كرة داخل منطقة الخطورة وسددها بقوة، لكنها مرت أعلى العارضة.


ولم يمنح الهلال منافسه فرصة لالتقاط الأنفاس، إذ تمكن الهولندي كريسينسيو سامرفيل من مضاعفة النتيجة في الدقيقة 23، بعدما استغل وجوده داخل منطقة الجزاء وأطلق تسديدة دقيقة هزت شباك الفريق الضيف.


وزادت مهمة الأهلي صعوبة قبل نهاية الشوط الأول، بعدما أشهر حكم اللقاء البطاقة الحمراء في وجه المدافع التركي ميريح ديميرال، ليضطر الفريق إلى إكمال المباراة بـ10 لاعبين.


ورغم النقص العددي، ظهر الأهلي بصورة أكثر جرأة خلال الشوط الثاني، وحاول تقليص الفارق، إلا أن القائم وقف أمام رأسية إيفان توني، فيما تألق الحارس المغربي ياسين بونو في التعامل مع إحدى أخطر فرص الأهلي، بعدما تصدى لتسديدة البرازيلي جالينو.


ومع مرور الدقائق، حاول الهلال المحافظة على تقدمه والسيطرة على مجريات اللعب، قبل أن تأتي لحظة الظهور الأول للمهاجم الإنجليزي أولي واتكينز، المنضم حديثاً إلى صفوف الفريق قادماً من أستون فيلا، إذ دخل مع بداية الشوط الثاني بديلاً لمحمد قادر ميتي.


ولم يحتج واتكينز إلى وقت طويل لإثبات حضوره، إذ نجح في تسجيل هدفه الأول بقميص الهلال عند الدقيقة 86، بعدما تابع عرضية داخل منطقة الجزاء وحولها برأسية متقنة إلى الشباك، مؤكداً انتصار فريقه بثلاثية نظيفة في ظهوره الأول.


وكاد الهلال يضيف الهدف الرابع في الدقائق الأخيرة، إلا أن العارضة حرمت متعب الحربي من التسجيل بعدما ارتطمت تسديدته القوية بالقائم الأفقي، قبل أن يطلق الحكم صافرة النهاية معلناً فوز الهلال وحصوله على ثلاث نقاط ثمينة.


ورفع الهلال رصيده بهذا الانتصار إلى 12 نقطة ليصعد إلى صدارة دوري روشن بفارق الأهداف عن النصر، فيما تجمد رصيد الأهلي عند 6 نقاط، بعدما تلقى هزيمته الثانية توالياً، في نتيجة تزيد من صعوبة موقفه في جدول الترتيب.