Al Hilal Club is preparing to unveil a strong surprise during the anticipated match against Al Ahli in the Saudi Roshan League classic. Al Hilal will meet Al Ahli tomorrow (Tuesday) at the "Kingdom Arena" in Riyadh, as part of the Saudi Roshan League, in a match that has garnered significant public and media attention.



The Saudi Professional League Association had made adjustments to the match schedules for Al Hilal and Al Ahli due to the latter's participation in the opening of its journey in the Club World Cup, which led to the rearrangement of some matches for both teams during the early rounds of the competition.



Watkins is Ready



Simone Inzaghi has set up a special training program for Ollie Watkins, aimed at enhancing his physical and technical readiness in the coming days, in preparation for including him in the coaching staff's plans against Al Ahli. Inzaghi wants to quickly prepare Watkins for the match against Al Ahli, as the English striker may make his first appearance in the Al Hilal jersey in one of the most prominent matches of the Saudi League.



If he participates, Watkins will face an early and strong test, as he will confront Al Ahli in his potential first appearance with "The Leader," amid significant public anticipation for what the new arrival will showcase in the classic match.