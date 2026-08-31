يستعد نادي الهلال لتجهيز مفاجأة قوية خلال مواجهة الأهلي المرتقبة في كلاسيكو دوري روشن السعودي، ويلتقي الهلال مع الأهلي غدا (الثلاثاء) على ملعب «المملكة أرينا» في الرياض، ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، في مواجهة تحظى باهتمام جماهيري وإعلامي كبير.


وكانت رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين قد أجرت تعديلات على مواعيد مباريات الهلال والأهلي، بسبب ارتباط الأخير بالمشاركة في افتتاح مشواره بكأس القارات للأندية، ما أدى إلى إعادة ترتيب بعض مباريات الفريقين خلال الجولات الأولى من المسابقة.


واتكينز جاهز


وضع سيموني إنزاغي برنامجاً إعدادياً خاصاً لأولي واتكينز، بهدف رفع جاهزيته البدنية والفنية خلال الأيام القادمة، تمهيداً لإدخاله في حسابات الجهاز الفني أمام الأهلي. ويرغب إنزاغي في تجهيز واتكينز سريعاً لمواجهة الأهلي، إذ قد يسجل المهاجم الإنجليزي ظهوره الأول بقميص الهلال في واحدة من أبرز مباريات الدوري السعودي.


وفي حال مشاركته، سيكون واتكينز أمام اختبار مبكر وقوي، إذ سيواجه الأهلي في أول ظهور محتمل له مع «الزعيم»، وسط ترقّب جماهيري كبير لما سيقدمه الوافد الجديد في الكلاسيكو.